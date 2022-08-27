Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Bark louder, little dog.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

Let there be snark.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

In my day, never was longer.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

You cannot shame the shameless.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

“More of this”, i said to the dog.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / NYC Meetup Last Night! (Open Thread)

NYC Meetup Last Night! (Open Thread)

by | 46 Comments

This post is in: 

Well, we have heard from NotMax and JAFD – sounds like the meetup was a success!

What a great-looking group, and I’m loving all the pinks and purples in the photos.

NotMax

Not a throng but what was there was, to quote Spencer Tracy, cherce. Good people, good conversation.

Predictions of thunderstorms but at Bryant Park it was clear and sunny, with only the occasional spot of damp pavement as evidence of any inclemency earlier in the day. Lawn dry where the concert audience was spread out.

Couple of proof of life pictures attached.

NYC Meetup Last Night! 1
Lleft to right: Caroline, Ivan X, JAFD, Madeleine, Joe, NotMax.

 

NYC Meetup Last Night!
Eddie Blake, Major Major Major Major, and a JAFD leg, I believe.

JAFD:

And a fine old time we did have. Sorry you  [Subaru Diane] (and everyone of the jackaltariat who would have liked to come) couldn’t be there.

Early tonight am crashing, pictures will send to WaterGirl tomorrow when energy points restored.

Have great weekend, and stay well, everyone!

I will add photos from JAFD as soon as I receive them.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • arrieve
  • Baud
  • Bill
  • Brachiator
  • Caroline
  • CaseyL
  • Dangerman
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • eclare
  • eddie blake
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • jonas
  • kalakal
  • Madeleine
  • MazeDancer
  • NotMax
  • NutmegAgain
  • piratedan
  • prostratedragon
  • Raven
  • satby
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Steeplejack
  • WaterGirl
  • West of the Rockies
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    46Comments

    3. 3.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Nice-looking bunch, and from what I know about at least some of those folks, I’ll bet the conversation was nonstop, wide-ranging, and supremely interesting!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      satby

      Very nice looking group! Hope you all had a good time.

      @Baud: pretty much guaranteed, with the pun-meister there!

      ok weirdness in the edit window. feel free to delete the first version.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      jonas

      Good to see everyone safe and sound. I had seen in the NY Post that you had all been mugged by coked-up asylum seekers bused in from Texas.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      NotMax

      Note for Caroline and Ivan X should they read this thread:

      Was mistaken as to what the eighth language is, it’s Italian.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      SiubhanDuinne

      “Mahalo,” I take it, is “thanks”?

      Always been curious: are you fluent in the Hawai’ian language?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.