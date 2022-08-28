It all started about 10 days ago with a letter from Chef José.

I put up a post and shared the letter.

I’ll let Subaru Diane take it from here:

A couple of weeks ago, WaterGirl posted the letter from Master Chef and All-Around Good Person, José Andrés. His first sentence — “A million meals a day” — struck me and stayed with me. That is an extraordinary number, and José’s World Central Kitchen is doing extraordinary work! I wanted to do what I could to help Chef José’s efforts for Ukrainian refugees and others affected by Russia’s invasion, so I asked WaterGirl if I could put up a modest BJ match to support WCK in Ukraine. Because, yeah, I’ve seen with my own eyes what Juicers are capable of doing when there’s a good cause. So as of the moment this post appears, I’m putting up $1,500 in hopes that you crazy, generous Jackals will contribute to WCK accordingly. I will match dollar for dollar your donation in any amount up to $50. A million thanks in advance to you all. I hope my bank account is $1,500 smaller by the time I go to bed tonight! With love,

SD 🇺🇦💙💛🌻🇺🇦

.

I know we just raised $25,000 for Nevada in 10 days, so the timing may not be perfect.

But Subaru Diane started by saying she wanted to match $750, and then a couple of days later she said $1,000, and now today she is saying $1,500. I figured I needed to put this up today before we have to stage an intervention! :-)

For SD, being able to do this is like Christmas, and it’s exciting. But no pressure. Just good people giving if they want, what they want, when they want.

Merry Christmas, SD!





