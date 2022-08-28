Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It All Started with the Letter from Chef José

by | 124 Comments

This post is in: 

It all started about 10 days ago with a letter from Chef José.

I put up a post and shared the letter.

A Letter from Jose

I’ll let Subaru Diane take it from here:

A couple of weeks ago, WaterGirl posted the letter from Master Chef and All-Around Good Person, José Andrés.

His first sentence — “A million meals a day” — struck me and stayed with me. That is an extraordinary number, and José’s World Central Kitchen is doing extraordinary work!

I wanted to do what I could to help Chef José’s efforts for Ukrainian refugees and others affected by Russia’s invasion, so I asked WaterGirl if I could put up a modest BJ match to support WCK in Ukraine. Because, yeah, I’ve seen with my own eyes what Juicers are capable of doing when there’s a good cause.

So as of the moment this post appears, I’m putting up $1,500 in hopes that you crazy, generous Jackals will contribute to WCK accordingly. I will match dollar for dollar your donation in any amount up to $50.

A million thanks in advance to you all. I hope my bank account is $1,500 smaller by the time I go to bed tonight!

With love,
SD

🇺🇦💙💛🌻🇺🇦
.

I know we just raised $25,000 for Nevada in 10 days, so the timing may not be perfect.

But Subaru Diane started by saying she wanted to match $750, and then a couple of days later she said $1,000, and now today she is saying $1,500.  I figured I needed to put this up today before we have to stage an intervention!  :-)

For SD, being able to do this is like Christmas, and it’s exciting.  But no pressure.  Just good people giving if they want, what they want, when they want.

Merry Christmas, SD!


    124Comments

    4. 4.

      KayInMD (formerly Kay (not the front-pager))

      I feel like a cheapskate only putting in $25, after I keep throwing $50 to the Four Winds (OK Four Directions), but I kept throwing money at them and now… You get the picture. I’ll do better next month. No big vet bills then.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @SiubhanDuinne: I’m poor. I need to focus my superfluous money, what little there is. I am doing some midterm giving and that’s where I’m at. Still I want to say thank you for this. It’s needed.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      pat

      OK, OK, OK.  In for 50 bucks.

      I might have done that the last time, but what am I saving this money for anyway, huh?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      WendyBinFL

      Happy to contribute $50.00! Giving thanks for Jose Andres, and SiubhanDuinne (Siobhan is my daughter’s middle name), and WaterGirl, and the entire Jackaltariat!

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Spanky

      Sooooo, I log on 45 minutes after this post goes up and you jackals have already blown past $1700.

      You guys are crazy, and I’m in for 50.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Spanky

      @SiubhanDuinne: Yeah, ditto here. I’ve been meaning to send them money, but it took a gentle kick in the ass for me to do it. Thanks! And Actblue makes it frighteningly easy for potential donors to part with their money.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      WaterGirl

      You crazy kids. I guess maybe I should raise the thermometer goal?

      edit: I guess I’ll raise it to $5,000 and hope that we can give Subaru Diane a very Merry Christmas, indeed!

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Miss Bianca

      @OzarkHillbilly: That’s where I’m at too, right now, all my meager funds for donations going to midterms, but I am so grateful to SD and all the other generous jackals for their willingness to organize and fund other charitable giving.

      I gotta increase my revenue stream, so that I can start giving more away.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @WaterGirl:

      Yes please!

      I’ve tried to thank everyone, or will shortly, but damn! These comments and contributions are coming in so fast, I’m having trouble keeping up. So in case I somehow fail to name check you, let me just say that I really am incredibly happy to know that so many of you are stepping up for Chef José and his World Central Kitchen.

      The match happened not only before bedtime, but even before I had time to pour myself a celebratory glass of wine 🍷 so off I go to do that thing!

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Gin & Tonic

      I am very grateful for this and previous efforts from this community to help the people of Ukraine. I haven’t generally joined in because I have other, more direct vehicles for donating, but your generosity is moving. Because this one is organized by Subaru Diane, I’ll join in for $50.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Gin & Tonic:

      Bless you, G&T. I know anything that supports Ukraine is near to your heart. I’m very touched that you contributed to this thermometer as well as all the others that are priorities for you.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Sister Inspired Revolver of Freedom

      @OzarkHillbilly: I am in the very same boat, sadly. I gave a donation to World Central Kitchen at Christmas. I’m now giving what I can to the local food bank & a local political party I desperately want/need to win the next provincial election. Goddess bless those who can do more. Slava Ukraini!

      Reply
    73. 73.

      WaterGirl

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: Interesting.  I titled it Balloon Juice for World Central Kitchen

      I imagine that reference is to the entire pot of money for World Central Kitchen.  But their emails and their spreadsheet (I assume they get a spreadsheet like Four Directions and Voces do) will reference Balloon Juice.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Wolvesvalley

      Well, it looks like the response to SiubhanDiunne’s match has been so swift that her match has been met before I had a chance to take advantage of it. So I am matching my own $50 by putting $100 in the kitty.

      This was a wonderful idea!

      Reply
    86. 86.

      James E Powell

      On behalf of jackals who are short at the moment, I tossed in another $50 because I’ve been there and no doubt will be there again.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      dexwood

      In for 50. WCK is the one organization we regularly contribute to. SD is one of my favorite commenters here. Obviously, I’m not alone in holding her in high regard. Well done Juicers. Well done SD.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Lexiltucky

      In for $50.  In addition to their work in Ukraine, WCK was there early on when the floods went thru Eastern KY a while back.  They do good work.

      Thanks to SD for getting us all started here today !

      Reply
    92. 92.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @James E Powell:

      That is very generous of you! The phrase “pay it forward” has become a bit shopworn from overuse — but it’s still a great concept, so thank you very much for putting it into practice.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      AxelFoley

      Subaru Diane

      Not gonna lie, that’s how I pronounce it in my head. 😂

      Forgive me, SiubhanDuinne, but I always wanted to ask you how to properly pronounce your nym.

      Reply
    103. 103.

      sxjames

      I saw an article (probably on BJ) about WCK just after the invasion in February, and for the next couple of months donated $25 dollars/month.  However, due to life in general I kinda forgot about it and haven’t donated in a while.  Thanks for the swift kick in the pan… err, gentle reminder of how worthy WCK is :).  Anyways,  just chipped in $25 dollars.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      HinTN

      @SiubhanDuinne: Works for me! I’ve been out enjoying a summer shower that simply materialized. The late afternoon sun created a rainbow in the approaching mist, which was coming from the southeast. I attribute it to your good energy.

      Reply
    105. 105.

      Leslie

      Way late to this party, but I don’t mind. Another $50 in the pot for WCK and the amazing work they do. Thanks, SD.

      Reply
    115. 115.

      stinger

      In for $10 — excellent cause! Thank you, SiubhanDuinne! (I’ve missed the match, but happy to help kick the total up over $5K a bit.)

      Reply
    117. 117.

      planetjanet

      I put $50 in the kitty.  It is one of my favorite causes.  I had the privilege of being the beneficiary of his work during the goverment furlough.  The food was delicious.

      Reply
    119. 119.

      Almost Retired

      @Wolvesvalley:   Ooooh, I like that concept!   “Self-match,” since by the time I got here, the match was over.  So I’m in for $100, by matching my own $50, or something like that.  I tried to get my wife to be an outside double donor, but she generally rolls her eyes at all things Balloon Juice.  Her loss.

      Reply
    121. 121.

      Tehanu

      In for $25; I need to renew contribs to several other causes but I’m very happy to give to this particular one. Nothing is more basic than feeding people.

      Reply

