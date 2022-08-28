Republicans hate it, Democrats love it and independents narrowly approve:

.@CBSNewsPoll/@YouGovAmerica Biden canceling some student loan debt for certain borrowers % Approve/Disapprove

Total 54/46

Dem 88/12

GOP 21/79

Ind 52/48

Men 48/52

Women 59/41

White,4yr 53/47

White,No deg 41/59

Black 88/12

Latino 68/32

<30 75/25

30-44 64/36

45-64 47/53

65+ 43/57 pic.twitter.com/qdV17yGse6 — Aron Goldman (@ArgoJournal) August 28, 2022

As Josh Marshall pointed out on Twitter, Republican critics like Jim Jordan who claimed massive numbers of black and brown people oppose student debt relief were…wrong. Or lying. Go figure!

