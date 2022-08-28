A valediction from master landscaper and commentor Japa21:

This is a bittersweet post. I have shared our yard, garden and birds with you jackals a few times over the past several years. This will be the last time I will be doing this as, after 38 years we have finally made the decision to move. The house is too big and the work to maintain the yard and garden is getting to be too much for these old bones. So one final tour.

This little corner is one of Mrs. Japa’s favorite spots. (the other is sitting with me). From here she has a direct line of sight to the hummingbird feeder and a goodly portion of the yard. This bit of peacefulness is just one of the many things that will be missed.

In some respects, it almost seems like much of the garden knows we’re leaving and put on a special show this year. Our Rose of Sharon and hydrangea (which rarely bloomed at all until last year) were spectacular this year.

I love how the hydrangea changes colors towards the end of the summer.

Our star lilies seemed larger than ever.