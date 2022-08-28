A valediction from master landscaper and commentor Japa21:
This is a bittersweet post. I have shared our yard, garden and birds with you jackals a few times over the past several years. This will be the last time I will be doing this as, after 38 years we have finally made the decision to move. The house is too big and the work to maintain the yard and garden is getting to be too much for these old bones. So one final tour.
This little corner is one of Mrs. Japa’s favorite spots. (the other is sitting with me). From here she has a direct line of sight to the hummingbird feeder and a goodly portion of the yard. This bit of peacefulness is just one of the many things that will be missed.
In some respects, it almost seems like much of the garden knows we’re leaving and put on a special show this year. Our Rose of Sharon and hydrangea (which rarely bloomed at all until last year) were spectacular this year.
I love how the hydrangea changes colors towards the end of the summer.
Our star lilies seemed larger than ever.
As usual Mrs. Japa created some beautiful potted plantings. This mounded mandevilla and assorted coordinating plants was spectacular this year.
And then there was our standby canna lilies, grasses and sweet potato vine. We had a real treat a couple days ago watching a hummingbird enjoying the canna’s nectar.
Even our rhubarb was robust this year. Mrs. Japa makes a fantastic strawberry rhubarb coffee cake using freshly picked rhubarb.
And then there were a couple surprises. We always plant zinnias and try to keep them, except maybe for color, the same. Well one plant just had to show off this year.
And finally, we had a couple pots of petunias. Well, apparently the squirrels thought they were missing something and planted sunflower seeds.
And that is it. We will miss this place a lot. However, we have decided we are going to start a new chapter in our lives, with new adventures.
I’m selfishly hoping that, wherever those new adventures take them, Mr. & Mrs. Japa21 have the space and inclination to create a potted tableau to share with us…
What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?
