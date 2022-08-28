Thank you, Kalakal:



Ask these Repubs!

Senator Rick Scott wrote the only election-year plan the GOP has this year—in it, he wants to require Congress to vote on the future of Social Security every 5 years. Do you want to put your Social Security into the hands of Ted Cruz or Marjorie Taylor Greene? — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 26, 2022

Senator Ron Johnson wants Social Security and Medicare on the chopping block every year. He's the same guy who said if Republicans get control of Congress, they'll try to get rid of the ACA again—denying insurance to people with preexisting conditions. These guys never stop. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 27, 2022



Some of Our Media Betters, also showing signs of closed-head trauma:

trump lost the house, senate, and white house while his voters were maximally engaged, the first president to do that since herbert hoover. why would his presence improve that. what if people just don’t like the republican party right now. https://t.co/scBbIj2vA2 — World Famous Art Thief (@CalmSporting) August 24, 2022

a republican congress will pass a national ban on abortion. just tell that to your dumbfuck friends that don’t vote. it has the virtue of being true. they don’t need to understand how the veto works. get those turds to vote. https://t.co/8HYkckuSHH — World Famous Art Thief (@CalmSporting) August 24, 2022

if the dem strategy is to stack _all_ of their wins right ahead of the midterms, denying conservative groups the chance to seize the narrative for any of them, it’s brilliant lmfao lesson learned — pessimist functor (@htpyFiber) August 26, 2022

It wasn’t the plan all along. But that this is where it ended up is shocking only to people who don’t follow politics much, or do follow politics but are nitwits & jackasses. https://t.co/SYHPIuCNTK — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) August 27, 2022

Student loan stuff is only bc of the election. If he was truly progressive he would have proposed a $1.8 trillion plan w expanded child tax credit, free pre-K & community college, subsidized family leave, support for child care & family/medical leave, &…oh, wait, he actually did — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) August 27, 2022

one of the craziest common beliefs is "we should work to find common cause with the people whose core belief is that we should be killed by the state rather than the people whose core belief is that they should immediately concede and leave power if outvoted." https://t.co/i29c3SdM0G — Andreas Schou (@revhowardarson) August 19, 2022

It's worth paying attention to who gets angry whenever people who need help receive even a tiny bit of it from the state, and also to how angry they get about it. Not because it tells you anything about like Rep. Jim Jordan that you didn't already know, but because it is funny. — David Roth (@david_j_roth) August 24, 2022

hmm i wonder whose fault that is https://t.co/gvcuKfM2A3 — Jort-Michel Connard ?? (@torriangray) August 26, 2022