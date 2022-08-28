Just a couple of nice little tidbits to send you into the new week with all the feelz:

Incredible moment at @thekillers concert last night in LA. A fan in the crowd held up a sign “Fighting Cancer and ready to play drums on ‘Reasons’” Lead singer @BrandonFlowers then put him on stage and the fan, wearing a Fight Cancer t-shirt, absolutely crushed it. ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/MpTXeiybUB — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) August 28, 2022

I believe HumboldtBlue tagged me in this one:

The video that spawned the “Ichiro girl” name pic.twitter.com/xlU71QNxxE — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 27, 2022

At my house, things are still humming along smooth-ish, LOL. Though there was this:

Me: Jasper is making so much progress on not surfing the kitchen counters.

Also me: Jasper, why are you carrying a package of crackers around the living room?

ETA: I forgot I wanted to share this. Someone near me found this in her patio umbrella. She put him in the shade and once he recovered he flew off, hopefully to quieter sleeping quarters.

This is an open thread.