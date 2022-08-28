trump lost the house, senate, and white house while his voters were maximally engaged, the first president to do that since herbert hoover. why would his presence improve that.
what if people just don’t like the republican party right now. https://t.co/scBbIj2vA2
— World Famous Art Thief (@CalmSporting) August 24, 2022
It isn't just Trump dominating the Republican spotlight. Liz Cheney and Ron DeSantis are putting the party's schisms in full view — less than three months out from midterms https://t.co/jSoXhA2KMk via @bpolitics
— Mario Parker (@MarioDParker) August 26, 2022
Many Repubs are saying!
… Should the party fumble, as polls increasingly suggest, August will have been a pivotal month. It began with the FBI’s search of Donald Trump’s Florida home and the party’s bellicose defense of the former president that belied its pro-law enforcement image. The weaknesses of Senate candidates Trump personally picked became glaring as the cycle moves from the primary season, where the focus is on a small number of party-faithful voters, to the general election, which requires a broader appeal to a varied electorate.
There are also two high-profile Republicans uncomfortably dominating the spotlight and who put the party’s schisms in full view.
One is Liz Cheney, who led the Jan. 6 hearings into Trump’s role inciting a mob to attack the Capitol only to lose the nomination for a third term in a landslide to a pro-Trump candidate. The other is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, gaining momentum as an alternative to the former president, who embodies some of his pugnacity without the baggage.
Trump has shown no inclination for passing the torch and his allies used the FBI investigation to encourage him to make a third White House bid, setting up a potential clash between he and his would-be heir apparent.
This is a defining moment for Republicans who were counting on a strong midterm showing to launch themselves back into the White House in 2024. But the party’s identity crisis is evident in the uneven performances of Senate candidates in battleground states like Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Ohio, among others, that jeopardizes its prospects for a congressional majority.
“You’ve got a lot of factions within the party,” Robert Blizzard, a Republican strategist, said in an interview. “It looks convoluted. Are we the Trump party? Are we at the point where we’re DeSantis’ party?”…
Republican strategist John Thomas said that the GOP’s identity was now fully cemented in Trump’s image with the August FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago resort. Up to that point Thomas had been working on a pro-Desantis political action committee, with donor commitments in the “mid-seven-figures,” he said.
“That was a pivotal, hinge moment in the Republican party,” Thomas said. “To be the man, you’ve got to beat the man. Right now, no Republican has beaten Trump. Ron has to take it from Trump and right now I just don’t see it.”
Sowing, reaping…
I would say when Goldwater goons harassed Jackie Robinson out of the 1964 GOP convention
— Mister Magic (@Mr_JamesLandis) August 27, 2022
but you lost the house, senate, white house, and like eight governorships since 2016. you can’t win dirty either. https://t.co/0hcu1dYYam
— World Famous Art Thief (@CalmSporting) August 28, 2022
This is a good piece on reasons why Republicans could (I’d say almost certainly will, & significantly) underperform in November, given some of the presidential approval & economic fundamentals https://t.co/5T8Js02KxX
— Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) August 25, 2022
no one on the right does the "who would you rather have a beer with" thing about electoral candidates anymore, because the median republican candidate for office is a red-faced, screaming maniac who would be legally barred from attending his child's soccer game.
— GONELIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) August 23, 2022
the democrats are the party of "hey, jack, want an ice cream?" and the republicans are the party of "fuck you jack, i got mine", and, while sometimes ice cream isn't what you need, it's better than a faceful of spit and bile.
— GONELIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) August 23, 2022
i don't think it's actually possible to win a house or senate primary in the republican party at this point without sounding like a guy whose country club has served him with a TRO for attacking a caddy
— GONELIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) August 23, 2022
Julian Sanchez, of the Cato Institute:
I don’t think this is it. I think it’s the logical entailment that a very large minority of the population is either indifferent to or incapable of discerning pretty obvious evil. Which is more existentially terrifying than one elderly washed-up TV personality. https://t.co/oONnStLDMz
— Julian Sanchez (@normative) August 26, 2022
I despise this guy. he and his ilk have been spending the last two years threatening to murder librarians and teachers and doctors and democratic politicians over a bunch of fake dumb culture war shit and he has the gall to perform this crybully act. fuck YOUR feelings, asshole.
— mike “reborn as a vending machine” m (@mmcgrath42) August 26, 2022
