If I had more time, I’d probably start a separate blog called Florida Fascism Watch because there’s just so damn much fascism to watch! I wouldn’t blame readers from other states if they get tired of hearing about the fuckery going on in America’s Wang. But I offer these tidbits in the spirit of helping those living elsewhere to avoid our fate — at the state and national level.

First up, the Tampa Bay Times says some doctors are no longer offering gender-affirming care because they fear reprisals from the state. A 16-year-old trans boy who was scheduled for a double mastectomy at Tampa General Hospital this summer had his surgery canceled and went to Chicago for the operation instead. Other hospitals have quietly deleted web content about gender-affirming care after anti-trans activists like the “Libs of TikTok” asshole directed angry mobs at Boston Children’s Hospital.

Under the leadership of the kook DeSantis appointed as state surgeon general, the Florida Department of Health is now going after gender-affirming care with the gusto it once reserved for public health officials who recommended masks and vaccinations to contain COVID. From the TBT article linked above:

In April, the Florida Department of Health released new guidance against the use of treatments like puberty blockers and hormone therapy for children it described as “experimental and investigational.” It said social transition — the use of a different name, pronouns or style of dress — should not be a treatment option. Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo also requested the state’s medical board create rules that could restrict access to certain gender dysphoria treatments. Last week, a rule denying Medicaid coverage for treatments like puberty blockers and hormone therapies for all residents, regardless of age, went into effect.

This may get me crossed off a few Christmas card lists, but I think reasonable people can disagree on the concept of providing prescription medication and surgery as gender-affirming care for minors. But my attitude on this is similar to how I feel about abortion: If you think abortion is wrong, don’t have one, but you don’t get to tell me and mine what to do.

The mother of the kid in the article supports him, as do his doctors, who are following the guidance of the relevant medical academies, so it’s really none of anyone else’s damn business. It’s especially not the business of an authoritarian wannabe like DeSantis and his bureaucrats, who are interposing themselves between patients, families and doctors for political gain.

“This is another example of politics interfering with the inviolability of the doctor-patient relationship,” [Michael Haller, chief of pediatric endocrinology at the University of Florida] told the Tampa Bay Times in an email. “I expect to see additional situations in which patients are forced to seek care outside of our state.”

Yep. We can add abortion to the list if DeSantis is reelected. He’s ducking questions about abortion rights now because he knows he’s crosswise with Florida voters on the issue, and it’s less politically risky now to gin up outrage at the expense of a small and vulnerable group like trans kids than to further whittle away the rights of half the voting population. But if the sumbitch gets another term, he’ll further restrict women’s reproductive healthcare too.

Next up, in Sarasota, new school book fairs are off until at least spring 2023, according to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune. The new law DeSantis signed is basically designed to give “Moms for Liberty” political operatives/grifters a chance to ransack offered titles to make sure there’s no mention of people who aren’t straight and that books that accurately reflect our history don’t make white and/or male snowflakes feel uncomfortable. From the article:

The district said the freeze was implemented to allow the Florida Department of Education to give additional guidance and allow the district’s curriculum team to interpret the new law. The freeze also allows time for the district to hire three media specialists to comply with state standards. Book fairs that are already scheduled are still on, said Kelsey Whealy, a district spokesperson. Schools that haven’t scheduled a book fair yet must wait to schedule them until the spring. Scholastic Book Orders are still allowed as long as the form is reviewed by parents, books are taken home by students and not used in the classroom library or media center, Whealy said.

One of the things I most looked forward to as a Florida schoolchild (back when dinosaurs roamed the earth) was school book fairs. It’s just mind-boggling to me that this is happening. But here we are.

