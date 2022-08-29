Thank you, Suzanne, for the perfect descriptor: Die Mad About It!

1. It wasn’t a raid

2. It wasn’t Biden

3. Trump isn’t on the ballot

4. It was > 90 days before midterms

5. Judge found probable cause

6. Classified documents were found

7. Trump had no right to docs as ex-POTUS

8. Trump increased the penalties for such crimes

9. I could go on https://t.co/ISUqgml2Gs — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) August 29, 2022

15. People have gone to prison for less

16. General Petraeus pled guilty to less

17. Rudy Giuliani claimed he had prosecuted people for less

18. Trump wanted to lock up Hillary Clinton for less

19. This guy thinks the search was “election interference” but not the insurrection — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) August 29, 2022

Remember that Trump's Razor holds that all other being equal, whatever the question concerning Trump, the stupidest is likely to be the correct one. I was reminded of this when I concerned the current national guessing game of just what's in those Mar-a-Lago documents and … — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) August 27, 2022

3/ something tied to the Russia probe or perhaps obstruction of that probe, or something about the extortion scheme that got him impeached in 2019 or maybe the Jan 6 insurrection. There are so many options. But imagine if you showed up at one of these conversations from the… — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) August 27, 2022

5/ it happened." And certainly everyone would be saying to the future guy, "fuck you… no way. Are you serious?" — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) August 27, 2022

My general sense is top lawyers enjoy being paid and, just on a human level, enjoy having a client who listens to them and does not lie about the case publicly at all hours. — Pomodoro (Dad Joke Era) (@ilpomodoro2) August 27, 2022

An accurate description is not name calling. For instance, if I said Larry is enabling fascists, that’s not name calling. If I said he looks like Uncle Fester’s swollen testicle, that would be name calling. — Jort-Michel Connard ?? (@torriangray) August 28, 2022

It’s called pro se, not amateur se. — Ohnonono (@Ohn0nono) August 27, 2022

Donald Trump, how do you plead? I plead But Hillary, your Honor https://t.co/ifbQOPpyT9 — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) August 29, 2022