Late Night Open Thread: Current GOP Status

Thank you, Suzanne, for the perfect descriptor: Die Mad About It!

    2. 2.

      JaySinWA

      “The best lawyers have said, ‘we just don’t want to be treated the way Dershowitz was treated.”

      Yes Dersch, the best lawyers don’t want to be treated like you were by Trump. You were “so close and yet so far” in understanding.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Rocks

      “What is best in life?”

      “To crush the Republican Party; to see it driven before us; and to hear the lamentations of their pundits!”

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Citizen Alan

      True story: I walked into a liquor story earlier tonight here in Bumfuck, Mississippi and right as I crossed the threshold, I heard those immortal words “I’m not a racist, but…” And things proceeded like one would expect.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Ken

      @JaySinWA: I’m guessing he means not getting invited to the best parties at Martha’s Vineyard — not that there was any chance of any of TFG’s current legal team getting an invite.

      (In the old days, Dershowitz would probably have been one of the first ones calling the police if any of TFG’s team had gate-crashed.)

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Keith P.

      I could have sworn that at some point, Barr put out some memo that <90 day indictments are OK as long as the Attorney General approves it.  I can’t find any mention of it, though, so I could just be misremembering some other directive he made.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Kropacetic

      The best lawyers have said ‘I just don’t want to be treated the way Dershowitz was treated.’

      Yes, Dersh.  You are just as much the foremost subject on everyone else’s mind as you are your own.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Scout211

      I had never heard of Tom Fitton until I read that article last week about Trump’s crazy chaotic legal team.  Link

      He has been giving legal advice to Trump about the documents from the beginning. He is a “conservative activist” and runs Judicial Watch, but he is not an attorney. He just plays one on Judicial Watch, apparently.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      CNN thinks Dump’s secret service flunky Tony Ornato left his job today because he will plead the fifth before the Jan 6 committee

      Reply
    15. 15.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      A clearly panicked Lil’ Marco went on Fox begged for money and called Val Demmings (a former police chief) a marxist and socialist – somehow the media didn’t clutch their pearls.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Three things:

      1. That’s a great list from Preet.

      2. Holy shit, that Dershowitz take! And he wrote an entire book consisting of that whining? Thank you, I shan’t be downloading that to my Kindle anytime soon. Or ever.

      3. Somebody please explain to me what Neoliberal means by “I’ve never seen so much cope.” TIA.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Leto

      If I said he looks like Uncle Fester’s swollen testicle, that would be name calling.

      A factual description of an object is not name calling. Also, hard lol.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      dmsilev

      So apparently Biden is going to be giving a prime time address about the threat to democracy and ‘the continued battle for the soul of the nation’ (latter a direct quote from unnamed-WH-official to WaPo). Wonder whether he’ll repeat the semi-fascist line direct to a national audience; I sure hope so.

      Set your calendar for Thursday, probably 9 Eastern at a guess.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Halteclere

      What was the “classified” information on Clinton’s servers? I don’t want to wade through a bunch of right wing crazy to find out.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      bbleh

      @Halteclere: Sigh. As best I recall, there were THREE messages among all the data on the server, sent from OTHER people TO Clinton, that had or included information that was classified at the “Confidential” level.  That is, the senders screwed up, either by not realizing what they were sending, or by sending it to the wrong account.

      By all accounts, SHE handled classified information entirely correctly, via the secure server.

      &btw, the Bush administration, prominently including Dick Cheney, allegedly sent over twenty-two million messages via an outside server, all of which were deleted afterwards, in violation of the PRA, and yet somehow nobody ever complained or looked into whether any of them contained any classified information.

      It was just another Republican bullshit storm.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      catclub

      @Halteclere:  a few of all the emails she had were classified Secret   AFTER  a LONG  investigation (searching for emails to retroactively classify). None were TS or SCI.​
       

      Note also that in the 4 years of the Trump admin no steps were taken against her. IN spite of all the Lock her up chants.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      dmsilev

      @Geoduck: If you’re trying to alienate an audience against Joe Biden, ‘he likes ice cream’ doesn’t seem like it’d be the most effective approach. Nobody tell Tucker.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Alison Rose 💙🌻💛

      @Geoduck: Yeah, and it’s kind of weird. I mean, the whole “arugula and Dijon” thing with Obama was silly, but you can kind of understand the angle. But like…ice cream is not froufrou, unless it’s one of those artisanal brands with weird flavors. Pretty sure Joe is usually going to town on something much more basic. And who the hell doesn’t like ice cream? (People with dairy allergies are exempt from that statement.)

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Shalimar

      @catclub: I might be misremembering, but I think the DC U.S. Attorney was under pressure from above in 2018-2019 and did secretly present a case against Hillary Clinton to a grand jury, which refused to bring charges.

      At minimum, it was internally debated ad nauseum but they realized they had zero chance of getting a conviction on incredibly flimsy charges.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Cameron

      @dmsilev: I’ll bet he doesn’t do the Trump thing of getting two scoops when everybody else gets one.  Every White House dinner a birthday party for a spoiled 4-year-old.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @dmsilev:

      My completely uneducated guess is that the new Director of the Secret Service tossed him out on his ear, as in ‘you can resign with a fig leaf of dignity for the good of the Service or I’ll fire your sorry ass, your choice’.

      Yup, me too. First thing that popped into my mind when I saw the announcement.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Cameron

      @Alison Rose 💙🌻💛: Remember when the Republicans were shitting themselves over the elitist Nancy Pelosi eating….Talenti’s, that ice cream reserved for snobs who shop at Publix and Winn-Dixie.  ETA: And, of course, Wegner’s.  How could I forget Wegners?

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Shalimar

      @Bill: Dershowitz was never paid for his Trump work, but he still can’t grasp that the reason good lawyers avoid Trump is they like being paid, not because they’re worried about being shunned.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      hueyplong

      Nice of Dershowitz to remind us that the real victim in the MAL documents case is Dershowitz.

      Borrowing from Suzanne, I hope he dies whining about it.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      JaySinWA

      I saw an excellent typo/pun in the wild, “feinting couches” referring to reporters aghast at “semi-fascist” who let commie socialist slide right by.

      https://twitter.com/StatmanStu/status/1563287314650251265

      It is called Right Wing Bias. Get used to it as we’re just getting revved up for the mid-terms! The minute.Dems say anything that is NOT cordial, bi-partisan or similar, reporters hit their feinting couches. Meanwhile, GOP labels, lies, & propaganda go unchallenged for the GOP.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      sdhays

      @catclub: I remember one “classified” email was a copy of the final text of the speech Hillary was about to give – the speech was technically “classified” until she gave it. She told her aide to just send the damn speech, which, I think, we can all agree was not unreasonable.

      And definitely not a threat to national security.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      HumboldtBlue

      @Cameron:

      Ranger Suarez had a no-hitter through four innings against the DBacks and in the 5th surrendered six runs on three hits and two walks or some shit. The bullpen has just given up five more runs and after 4 and 2/3 the Phils trail 11-7.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      OT:

      So what exactly are the Dems/Biden planning to do to stop/prevent an adverse decision in the upcoming Moore v Harper being heard by the Extreme Court; aka the independent legislature doctrine? Because if the GOP 6 decide that the state legislatures can simply throw out election results they don’t like, then American democracy is a dead letter and civil war is not far off

      I really don’t think “vote harder” is going to cut it if that happens; look at what happened in Kansas after the pro-life/abortion victory by over 20%; conservatives claimed “voting irregularities” without basis. They’ve backed down for now, but what happens when they don’t? And how will everyone else react when that occurs?

      The way I see it, we only have until January, before the next Congress is sworn in, to stop this; it’s possible we retain both houses of Congress but I wouldn’t bet the farm on it

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @SiubhanDuinne: great movie though.

      You know you’re a very strange man

      You have no idea

      As I recall Silver followed the same trajectory as Dershowitz, from liberal to “my party left me!” Republican

      Reply
    66. 66.

      patrick II

      @Halteclere:

      Kevin Drum did a thorough job (as he does) of the FBI complaint about Hillary’s emails. Three that I remember (out of four I think).

      1.  A series of emails of a non-classified nature with the head of a foreign state.  They were classified because of who the conversation was with.  No actual classified information was actually in the email.  This is a joke after the time of foreign policy by twitter practiced by TFG.
      2. A series of emails discussing a NYT story regarding the CIA (as opposed to military) controlling drone strikes and targets.  It was already published, but as secretary of state she was not supposed to discuss it because it was still theoretically classified.
      3. An employee at state used the Hillary’s unclassified email adress (instead of the States Top Secret, Secret, or Confidential email information systems) to send Hillary a paragraph from a classified document to discuss.  Although the paragraph itself contained no classified information, any part of a classified document is itself considered classified.  There was a “c” in the left margin preceding the paragraph that should have tipped off Hillary to the source.  The Republicans made a big deal of this at the hearing.  It was a mistake by an employee and not really a serious breach of classified data.  But that was not the point of the hearings.
      4. I think there was another, but I can’t remember what it was.

      Hillary asked Comey to declassify the emails since they were, to her mind, innocuous.  But Comey refused.  That was also discussed at the hearings.

       

       

      @Halteclere:

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Another Scott

      @bbleh: I don’t want to check, but I have a recollection that one of the complaints from some GQPer made against HRC at the time was that something had “classified markings” but the headers weren’t right so they were breaking all the rules!!11

      When the actual “classified markings” were an innocuous unclassified list like:

      (a) This thingy

      (b) That thingy

      (c) The other thingy…

      (d) Yet another thingy…

      It’s my understanding that in a classified portions context “(c)” indicates that that (c) The other thingy… paragraph is classified (while (u) indicates the paragraph is unclassified).

      So, it’s possible (maybe even likely) that at least some of the complaints we heard about are even more bogus than it appeared at the time.  Pretty bogus!

      FWIW.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply

