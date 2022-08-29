50 years after the last Apollo mission, NASA is getting ready to go back.
NASA’s most powerful rocket yet is set to blast off on its debut test flight, kicking off the US space agency’s Artemis mission to take humans back to the moon https://t.co/tByectbAIX pic.twitter.com/1vqfU5OBvf
— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) August 29, 2022
LIVE NOW: The #Artemis era of exploration begins today with @NASAArtemis I, the first flight test of the rocket and spacecraft that will take humanity to the Moon. The launch window opens at 8:33am ET (12:33 UTC). https://t.co/mFyoeRMC6q
— NASA (@NASA) August 29, 2022
????#Artemis 1: Everything you need to know about the launch of NASA’s first Moon mission in 50 years pic.twitter.com/oAtpnGBOfm
— Euronews Next (@euronewsnext) August 29, 2022
Of course, Artemis has its critics:
After years of cost overruns and delays, damning reports by government watchdogs and criticisms from space enthusiasts and even parts of NASA’s own leadership, NASA’s SLS moon rocket is ready to fly. https://t.co/yhoeOj782W
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 28, 2022
And somewhat beyond…
So fitting! "Second star on the right, straight on til morning"https://t.co/uxDcVWb59S
— Portia "Virgo Season” ?? McGonagal (@PortiaMcGonagal) August 27, 2022
… Per a press release sent to The Root, her ashes will be included aboard the upcoming Celestis’ Historic Deep Space Mission. Accompanying her on ULA’s rocket (named Vulcan) will be Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry, his wife and “First Lady of Star Trek” Majel Barrett Roddenberry, beloved Star Trek actor James “Scotty” Doohan, and VFX maestro and Hollywood icon Douglas Trumbull, and others—making for a historic Star Trek Reunion flight.
Additionally, fans from all over the world will be able to participate in this mission in various ways. They can celebrate Nichols and her life as well as take part in this mission with her by sending their name and tributes to her on the Celestis web site. This will serve as the worldwide public memorial page for the late actress. Those who choose to participate will have their names and messages digitized and launched with her on her journey. They can also send in drawings, writings, music scores, photos, scripts, and poems (in the form of what is known as a Celestis MindFile).
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings