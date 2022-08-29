On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

It’s Albatrossity Monday! No surprise there. On Tuesday Elizabird takes us on a trip in their teardrop trailer. You may recall that Elizabird is related to Albatrossity, but “only by marriage”, as someone I know used to like to say when asked if she was related to her well-known husband. Uncle Eb shares his anniversary trip from last year, scheduled specifically for 8/31 because that is their anniversary. Is this a full-service blog, or what??

Then THK takes us hiking in the mountains, and JanieM takes us back to Mendocino!

Albatrossity

During our time at Buffalo Camp, we got familiar with the bird diversity, as well as the mammals of the region. So here are some more birds, mixed in with images of the mammals of the region. Just as with the birds, there are some that are thought of as more western critters, as well as a few that would be familiar to East-Coasters.