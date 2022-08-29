Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Something to Watch

It has not made much news domestically, but China is going through an extremely severe drought:

China, the world’s second-largest economy, is now 74 days into its longest and most intense heatwave in more than 60 years, with about 4.5 million sq. km or nearly half of its total land area under the grips of extremely high temperatures, according to the World Meteorological Organisation. This is compounded by a severe drought that has shrunk several rivers including Asia’s longest and the world’s third largest river, the Yangtze, leading to the closing of shipment ways in sizable tranches of the crucial trade waterway.

On Tuesday, August 23, four government departments issued a joint warning that China’s autumn harvest, which constitutes 75 per cent of the country’s annual grain produce, was under “severe threat” from the heatwave and drought.

While high temperatures continue, the National Meteorological Center put out on its social media channel that the heat was expected to fall in parts of central China by Wednesday, and in Sichuan and Chongqing from August 29.

It’s very serious:

Beyond the obvious problems with a drought like this (the human toll, crop loss), there are a number of other problems that a drought like this can cause. Much of China’s power is generated from hydro, so they are burning more coal and we can probably see a spike in oil prices from this. Another issue is that it is simply impossible to keep factories open:

The loss of water flow to China’s extensive hydropower system has sparked a “grave situation” in Sichuan, which gets more than 80% of its energy from hydropower.

On Sunday the provincial government declared it was at the highest warning level of “particularly severe”, with water flow to Sichuan’s hydropower reservoirs dropping by half. The demand for electricity has increased by 25% this summer, local media reported. The reduction in hydropower has also reportedly affected downstream populations, including Chongqing city and Hubei province.

Last week Sichuan suspended or limited power supply to thousands of factories and rationed public electricity usage due to the shortage. Toyota, Foxconn and Tesla are among companies reported to have temporarily suspended operations at some plants over the last fortnight. On Sunday the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported plans to restart production this week had been postponed.

The Yangtze is the world’s third largest river, providing drinking water to more than 400 million Chinese people, and is the most vital waterway to China’s economy. It is also crucial to the global supply chain, but this summer it has reached record-low water levels, with entire sections and dozens of tributaries drying up. Water flow on the Yangtze’s main trunk is more than 50% below the average of the last five years. Shipping routes in the middle and lower sections have also closed, the SCMP reported.

Beyond the human misery, expect supply chain issues in the short term future (yet another reason the CHIPS act is something that was vital to national security and the American economy).

And then the final blow- after sustained periods of drought, when the soil is basically baked into clay tiles, when the rain does come, it is not able to absorb the rainfall as it normally would, which will lead to horrific flooding. We’re already seeing something like this in Pakistan and India.

    1. 1.

      Baud

      If we can keep Dems in control, maybe the next few years will see a new international effort on climate change.  No one is safe, as the weather is making clear.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      germy shoemangler

      Much of China’s power is generated from hydro, so they are burning more coal and we can probably see a spike in oil prices from this.

      So…  Biden’s fault again?

      That’ll be the talking point anyway.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      E.

      We need to stop calling this “drought” because that word presumes a termination of the condition it describes. Our condition is not that. In our current reality every year is more likely than not wetter and cooler than the the year to come.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      WereBear

      I saw a demonstration with the difference a normal, dry, and baked soil is about absorbing water, and the difference is startling. This was an drinking glass, so once it’s multiplied, it’s floods. Nowhere else to go.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Another Scott

      Yup. The flooding in Pakistan is quasi-biblical-scale.

      https://www.dawn.com/trends/flood-emergency

      Relieftweb.Int satellite-data map (Yellow is more severe than Red).

      This map illustrates cumulative satellite-detected water using VIIRS in Pakistan between 03 to 23 August 2022. Within the cloud free analyzed areas of about 780,000 km2, a total of about 55,000 km2 of lands appear to be affected with flood waters. Based on Worldpop population data and the maximum flood water coverage, ~19,368,000 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas.

      That’s cloud-free areas that the satellites can see. There was an estimate on the BBC news that 30M are actually affected.

      Because of the geography, much of the water will sit there for months. It’s a huge disaster. And more water is coming.

      :-(

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      matt

      With Ukrainian food exports limited, I expect this to have a continuing effect on food prices worldwide. Thanks Biden!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      brendancalling

      Every time I see articles like this, I am reminded of my time knocking on doors for Greenpeace in 1991-1992. Back then climate scientists were saying we a had decade or so to do something about global warming (as it was then called), and then it would soon be irreversible.

      In my lifetime, I’ve seen winter disappear entirely from Philadelphia, PA—in 1999, when I moved here we had about three months of every season. Now, we have very long summers and spring. Winter is all but gone. My kid in Montreal is seeing it too. Vermont was bone dry when I went back a week or so ago to get my stuff. It’s coming for all of us.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Brachiator

      It is astounding that you have a drought in China while there are floods in Pakistan, which is at least a geopolitical neighbor. BBC News showed an ancient temple now exposed because of the massive drop in water level of the river in China. They also showed people walking along a dry, flaked riverbed.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      germy shoemangler

      @Brachiator:

      The warning could not be starker. Wenn du mich siehst, dann weine (“If you see me, then weep”), reads the grim inscription on a rock in the Elbe River near the northern Czech town of Děčín, close to the German border. As Europe’s rivers run dry in a devastating drought that scientists say could prove the worst in 500 years, their receding waters are revealing long-hidden artefacts, from Roman camps to ghost villages and second world war shipwrecks.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Eolirin

      I’m not sure how we’re going to be able to navigate the food or refugee crises coming out of these sort of weather patterns becoming a common occurrence.

      And that feels baked in now. We don’t have a couple of decades to figure out how to avoid them. Things are going to get very scary very quickly. 

      Reply
    14. 14.

      trollhattan

      China has begun taking positive steps to fix…what am I saying?

      July 20, 2022

      Beijing –  Provincial governments across China approved plans to add a total 8.63 gigawatts (GW) of new coal power plants in the first quarter of 2022 alone, already 46.55% the capacity approved throughout 2021, new research from Greenpeace East Asia’s Beijing office shows.

      “Building more coal-fired power capacity will not provide energy security for China. This is a deep-seated falsehood. It’s part of a traditional mindset about the energy sector that clawed its way back into prominence rather quickly. An overcapacity of this one energy source is a major hurdle for energy security, as well as China’s energy transition. China’s power inadequacies do not originate from low generation capacity. China has an overcapacity of coal-fired power plants. Power inadequacies originate from poor integration of generation, grid, load, and storage,” said Wu Jinghan, the climate & energy campaigner in Greenpeace East Asia’s Beijing office.

      The rate at which China approved new coal capacity dipped in mid-2021, after Chairman Xi Jinping’s 2021 announcement that the government would “strictly control the expansion of coal power.” After a series of power outages across the country in the fall, however, the government began to signal a renewed focus on “energy security” and “energy supply.” By Q4 2021, new-approved coal capacity surged back, particularly in state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

      Reply
    15. 15.

      The Moar You Know

      I have taken a ferry across the Yangtze.  You could not see the other side from the embarkation point.  It took over an hour to cross at a fairly decent rate of speed.

      I cannot imagine sections of it “drying up”.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Geminid

      @matt: The UN reports that shipments of grain from Ukraine through the Black Sea totaled 1 million metric tons in the 28 days since an agreement brokered by Turkiye and the UN went into effect. The UN’s World Food Program is now purchasing Ukrainian grain for relief efforts in Ethiopia and Yemen.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Kropacetic

      @The Moar You Know: I have taken a ferry across the Yangtze.  You could not see the other side from the embarkation point.  It took over an hour to cross at a fairly decent rate of speed.

      I cannot imagine it “drying up”.

      Things don’t have to dry out completely to affect hydroelectric potential.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Geminid

      @trollhattan: On the other hand, China has a very ambitious program for nuclear power plants. They’ll take a while, but the nation seems committed to building out nuclear electrical generation on a very large scale.

      Reply

