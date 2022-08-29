It has not made much news domestically, but China is going through an extremely severe drought:

China, the world’s second-largest economy, is now 74 days into its longest and most intense heatwave in more than 60 years, with about 4.5 million sq. km or nearly half of its total land area under the grips of extremely high temperatures, according to the World Meteorological Organisation. This is compounded by a severe drought that has shrunk several rivers including Asia’s longest and the world’s third largest river, the Yangtze, leading to the closing of shipment ways in sizable tranches of the crucial trade waterway. On Tuesday, August 23, four government departments issued a joint warning that China’s autumn harvest, which constitutes 75 per cent of the country’s annual grain produce, was under “severe threat” from the heatwave and drought. While high temperatures continue, the National Meteorological Center put out on its social media channel that the heat was expected to fall in parts of central China by Wednesday, and in Sichuan and Chongqing from August 29.

It’s very serious:

Intensity, impact, scale and duration of #China's heatwave this summer has broken all records

It lasted 64 days (as of Aug. 15), with record incidence of temperatures above 40°C. The heat continues

⤵️China Meteorological Administration at https://t.co/9Gkj4RFkMM#StateofClimate pic.twitter.com/FMcA45ieqS — World Meteorological Organization (@WMO) August 22, 2022

Beyond the obvious problems with a drought like this (the human toll, crop loss), there are a number of other problems that a drought like this can cause. Much of China’s power is generated from hydro, so they are burning more coal and we can probably see a spike in oil prices from this. Another issue is that it is simply impossible to keep factories open:

The loss of water flow to China’s extensive hydropower system has sparked a “grave situation” in Sichuan, which gets more than 80% of its energy from hydropower. On Sunday the provincial government declared it was at the highest warning level of “particularly severe”, with water flow to Sichuan’s hydropower reservoirs dropping by half. The demand for electricity has increased by 25% this summer, local media reported. The reduction in hydropower has also reportedly affected downstream populations, including Chongqing city and Hubei province. Last week Sichuan suspended or limited power supply to thousands of factories and rationed public electricity usage due to the shortage. Toyota, Foxconn and Tesla are among companies reported to have temporarily suspended operations at some plants over the last fortnight. On Sunday the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported plans to restart production this week had been postponed. The Yangtze is the world’s third largest river, providing drinking water to more than 400 million Chinese people, and is the most vital waterway to China’s economy. It is also crucial to the global supply chain, but this summer it has reached record-low water levels, with entire sections and dozens of tributaries drying up. Water flow on the Yangtze’s main trunk is more than 50% below the average of the last five years. Shipping routes in the middle and lower sections have also closed, the SCMP reported.

Beyond the human misery, expect supply chain issues in the short term future (yet another reason the CHIPS act is something that was vital to national security and the American economy).

And then the final blow- after sustained periods of drought, when the soil is basically baked into clay tiles, when the rain does come, it is not able to absorb the rainfall as it normally would, which will lead to horrific flooding. We’re already seeing something like this in Pakistan and India.