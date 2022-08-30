… The government plans to roll out a combined 175 million doses of the new boosters developed by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, with Moderna’s shot available to all adults and Pfizer’s offered to those 12 and older, according to a federal planning guide published earlier this month.
The boosters, which officials hope will offer greater protection against the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sub variants in addition to guarding against the coronavirus’ original strain, come as the administration tries to get ahead of a fast-changing virus that continues to infect tens of thousands of Americans a day. The actual number is unknown since so many people self-test at home and don’t report their cases to the government.
An FDA spokesperson declined to comment, and people with knowledge of the matter, who were granted anonymity to speak about matters they are not authorized to speak about publicly, cautioned the exact timing could change as the agency races to finalize its work…
Though regulators won’t have human data on these bivalent boosters available to consider, Califf noted that they will be evaluating real-world evidence from similar mRNA shots, human data from other bivalent shots and data from studies on mice. The flu vaccine, which is also updated annually, is also only tested in animals before distribution due to the short turnaround time for manufacturers. However, it is not based on the comparatively new mRNA technology.
Pfizer anticipates that it will begin a human trial on the safety and effectiveness of its booster later this month; Moderna already has one such study underway.
The CDC also said that it expects Omicron-specific boosters for children younger than 12 will be ready shortly after boosters for adults become available.
Who's dying in the US?
A Chinese think tank issued a rare public disagreement Monday with the ruling Communist Party's severe "zero COVID" policy, saying curbs that shut down cities and disrupt trade, travel and industry must change to prevent an "economic stall."
Hong Kong’s iconic Tai Hang fire dragon dance performance, featuring a 67-metre long dragon adorned with burning incense, has been cancelled for a third consecutive year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Organisers of the three-night annual event said on Commercial Radio on Tuesday that the government refused to grant them an exemption to hold the performance amid rising Covid-19 infections in the city. The century-old custom traditionally involves around 300 current or former residents of Tai Hang, a neighbourhood near Hong Kong’s commercial district of Causeway Bay.
It marked the third time that the event was called off owing to the pandemic. Chan Tak-fai, the commander of the fire dragon dance, said the event was originally scheduled from September 9 to 11 over the Mid-Autumn Festival. Organisers had proposed dividing Tai Hang into seven zones, with Wun Sha Street as the centre, and capping the total number of participants and spectators at 3,000.
All participants would have had to scan the Covid-19 contact-tracing LeaveHomeSafe app, Chan said, and they would need to have received at least three doses of Covid-19 vaccines to take part in or watch the tradition, which villagers believed helped dispel a plague that hit Tai Hang in the 19th century…
“A lot of people called us and asked how come the fire dragon dance – supposedly for warding off an epidemic and killing the germs – did not get approved. We don’t know either, it is out of our control,” Chan said on the radio programme.
On Monday, Hong Kong logged 8,488 new Covid-19 cases and added four new related deaths. The city saw its highest number of daily infections in five months last Sunday, when health authorities reported 9,708 cases…
Hong Kong reported 8,848 new Covid-19 infections on Tuesday, of which 237 cases were imported. The city also added 13 new deaths.
#India added 5,439 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of #COVID19 cases to 4,44,21,162, while the active cases declined to 65,732, according to the updated Union Health Ministry data.
The total number of infected has reached 19,311,973. As many as 3912 people were hospitalized just in the past 24 hours with 81 fatalities. These data was revealed by the Anti-coronavirus Crisis center.
New generation of #Covid vaccine shows promising results
"The virus is not getting more benign," said @angie_rasmussen. "If the whole population were as immunologically naïve as we were in early 2020, we'd be seeing absolutely staggering deaths tolls from BA.5."
This is your brain on #COVID19 —
"Its 1,000 trillion synapses are constantly being modified every second of every day. It is too early to know if this neuroplasticity can be harnessed for long-covid patients."https://t.co/ZU3pt9Zk0z
Scientists uncover how SARSCoV2 blocks antiviral defenses. Team at Francis Crick Institute says the virus manipulates the environment w/in human cells to prevent them from mounting a full-scale assault. Crick team reports the virus has a wily bag of tricks
While the #GOP continues to block full funding of federal #COVID19 programs, the #Biden Admin effort to brace America for the Fall is unraveling, for lack of $$ — especially for low income folks. The last batch of free home test kits shipped, & now this:
-
1.
Monroe County, NY:
94 new cases for 8/26/22
82 new cases for 8/27/22
72 new cases for 8/28/22
68 new cases for 8/29/22
Deaths now at 1991, up 4 from last week.
I see from the above articles that Mother Nature hasn’t given up on trying to kill us all off yet. COVID will just keep mutating until it succeeds.
-
2.
… The government plans to roll out a combined 175 million doses of the new boosters developed by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, with Moderna’s shot available to all adults and Pfizer’s offered to those 12 and older, according to a federal planning guide published earlier this month.
Thanks, President Biden!
Good morning, WaterGirl.
-
3.
On 8/29 Mainland China reported 349 new domestic confirmed (53 previously asymptomatic), 1,368 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 0 new domestic suspect cases, & 0 new deaths.
Guangdong Province reported 24 new domestic confirmed & 12 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 17 domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 176 active domestic confirmed & 54 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. As the province does not break down recoveries by jurisdictions, I cannot traced the active domestic cases in each jurisdictions due to multiple clusters at the same time.
- Shenzhen report 24 new domestic confirmed & 11 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 6 traced close contacts under centralized quarantine, 14 via screening of persons deemed at risk of exposure, 12 via community screening, 3 from fever clinics. 50 sites are currently at High Risk, & 50 at Medium Risk.
- The rest of the region reported 1 new domestic confirmed (at Dongguan) case, a traced close contact under centralized quarantine. 2 sites at Dongguan are currently at High Risk. 2 sites at Dongguan & 1 at Guangzhou are currently at Medium Risk.
Guangxi “Autonomous” Region reported 14 new domestic asymptomatic cases (9 at Dongxing in Fangchenggang, 3 at Xiangshan District in Guilin, & 1 at Sanjiang County in Liuzhou). 41 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 101 active domestic asymptomatic (71 at Fangchenggang, 7 at Chongzuo, 6 each at Baise, Guilin & Nanning, 4 at Beihai, & 1 at Liuzhou) cases in the region.
Hainan Province reported 37 new domestic confirmed (16 previously asymptomatic) & 55 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 392 domestic confirmed & 425 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 4,037 active domestic confirmed & 6,474 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. As the province does not break down recoveries by jurisdictions, I cannot traced the active domestic cases in each jurisdictions due to multiple outbreaks at the same time.
- Sanya reported 18 new domestic confirmed (7 previously asymptomatic) & 36 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 5 sites are currently at High Risk, & 41 at Medium Risk.
- Danzhou reported 6 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 11 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 19 sites are currently at High Risk, & 23 at Medium Risk.
- Dongfang reported 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases, both traced close contacts under home quarantine. 12 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
- Ledong County reported 1 new domestic confirmed (previously asymptomatic) & 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases, the new domestic positive case is a traced close contact under centralized quarantine or residents under movement control. 24 sites are currently at High Risk, & 21 at Medium Risk.
- Wanning reported 9 new domestic confirmed (6 previously asymptomatic) & 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 7 sites are currently at High Risk, & 8 at Medium Risk.
- The rest of the province reported 3 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic, 2 at Haikou & 1 at Chengmai County) & 4 new domestic asymptomatic (2 at Haikou & 1 each at Chengmai & Lingshui Counties) cases. 1 of the cases at Haikou was previously asymptomatic & 3 are pandemic response workers living in “closed loops” & found via daily screening. 1 of the cases at Chengmai County is a traced close contact under centralized quarantine, & the other via community screening. The case at Lingshui County is a traced close contact under centralized quarantine. 7 sites at Chengmai County & 3 at Haikou & are currently at High Risk. 3 sites at Chengmai County & 1 at Haikou are currently at Medium Risk.
Hunan Province reported 3 new domestic confirmed (all at Lianyuan in Loudi) cases, all coming from out of province & under centralized quarantine since arrival. 1 domestic confirmed & 1 asymptomatic cases recovered. As the province does not separate recoveries by jurisdictions, I cannot track the count of active domestic cases at the different jurisdictions, due to the simultaneous outbreaks in different locations. There currently are 21 active domestic confirmed& 5 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. 2 sites at Yueyang are currently at Medium Risk.
Hubei Province reported 32 new domestic asymptomatic (25 at Wuhan, 3 each at Jinzhou & Tianmen, & 1 at Ezhou) cases. 22 of the cases at Wuhan are traced close contacts under centralized quarantine & 3 via screening of residents in Medium/High Risk areas. The cases at Jinzhou & Tianmen came from out of province & under centralized quarantine since arrival. The case at Ezhou came from out of province & tested positive during at home health monitoring. 11 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 10 active domestic confirmed (9 at Xiangyang & 1 at Wuhan) & 188 active domestic asymptomatic (94 at Wuhan, 51 at Xiangyang, 29 at Shiyan, 9 at Jinzhou, 3 at Tianmen, & 1 each at Ezhou & Qianjiang) cases in the city. 1 site each at Wuhan & Xiangyang is currently at High Risk. 3 sites at Wuhan & 1 at Xiangyang are currently at Medium Risk.
Inner Mongolia “Autonomous” Region reported 7 new domestic confirmed & 19 new domestic asymptomatic (all at Erenhot in Xilingol League) cases, all persons under centralized quarantine. 2 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 35 active domestic confirmed (15 at Xilingol League, 7 at Erdos, 6 at Ulanqab, 5 at Hulun Buir, & 2 at Baotou) & 35 active domestic asymptomatic (28 at Xilingol League, 3 each at Alxa League & Ulanqab, & 1 at Hulun Buir) cases in the city. 5 sites at Xilingol League & 2 at Hulun Buir are currently at High Risk. 5 sites at Hulun Buir are currently at Medium Risk.
Gansu Province reported 37 new domestic asymptomatic (23 at Linxia Prefecture, 8 at Lanzhou, & 6 at Dingxi) cases, all traced close contacts under centralized quarantine or via screening of persons at risk of exposure. 7 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 10 active domestic confirmed & 185 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. As the province does not separate recoveries by jurisdictions, I cannot track the count of active domestic cases at the different jurisdictions, due to the simultaneous outbreaks in different locations. 3 sites at Qingyang, 25 at Dingxi & 1 each at Longnan & Tianshui are currently at High Risk. 35 sites at Dingxi, 25 at Qingyang, 3 at Longnan, & 1 at Tianshui are currently at Medium Risk.
At Ningxia “Autonomous” Region 1 domestic asymptomatic case recovered. There currently are 4 active domestic asymptomatic (3 at Wuzhong & 1 at Zhongwei) cases in the region.
Shanxi Province reported 2 new domestic confirmed & 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all at Yuncheng. 3 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 32 active domestic confirmed (12 at Taiyuan, 10 at Yuncheng, 5 at Jincheng, 4 at Yangquan, & 1 at Jinzhong) & 20 active domestic asymptomatic (7 at Yuncheng, 4 at Taiyuan, 3 at Jincheng, & 1 at Jinzhong) cases in the province. 1 site at Yuncheng & 4 at Jinzhong are currently at Medium Risk.
Shaanxi Province reported 8 new domestic confirmed (2 previously asymptomatic) & 16 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 9 domestic confirmed & 10 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 185 active domestic confirmed & 431 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. As the province does not break down recoveries by jurisdictions, I cannot traced the active domestic cases in each jurisdictions due to multiple outbreaks at the same time.
- Shangluo reported 3 new domestic confirmed & 8 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all from persons under centralized quarantine. 32 sites are currently at High Risk, & 152 at Medium Risk.
- Xi’an did not report any new domestic positive. 2 sites are currently at High Risk, & 19 at Medium Risk.
- Yulin reported 4 new domestic confirmed (2 previously asymptomatic) & 3 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 5 of the new domestic positive cases are traced close contacts under centralized quarantine & 2 via screening of residents i High Risk areas. 56 sites are currently at High Risk, & 20 at Medium Risk.
- Weinan reported 1 new domestic confirmed & 3 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all persons under centralized quarantine. 1 site is currently at High Risk, & 23 at Medium Risk.
- The rest of the province reported 2 new domestic confirmed (both at Baoji) cases, both are traced close contacts of domestic positive cases elsewhere & placed under centralized quarantine when passing through. 1 site at Hanzhong is currently at High Risk, & 3 at Medium Risk.
Xinjiang “Autonomous” Region reported 14 new domestic confirmed (13 previously asymptomatic) & 40 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 7 domestic confirmed & 242 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. As the province no longer separates recoveries by jurisdictions, I cannot track the count of active domestic cases at the different jurisdictions, due to the simultaneous outbreaks in different locations. There currently are 53 active domestic confirmed & 1,900 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the region.
- Yili Prefecture reported 1 new domestic confirmed & 17 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all at Yining City, all new domestic positive cases are traced close contacts under centralized quarantine or via screening of residents in High Risk areas. 100 sites are currently at High Risk, & 37 at Medium Risk.
- Ürumqi reported 13 new domestic confirmed (all previously asymptomatic, 5 at Shuimogou District, 4 at Tianshan District, 3 at Saybag District, & 1 at Midong District) & 15 new domestic asymptomatic (7 at Tianshan District, 5 at Shuimogou District, 2 at Saybag District, & 1 at Midong District) cases, all traced close contacts under centralized quarantine or via screening of residents in High Risk areas. 64 sites are currently at High Risk, & 101 at Medium Risk.
- Changji Prefecture reported 7 new domestic asymptomatic (3 each at Hutubi & Jimsar Counties, & 1 at Qitai County) cases. 69 sites are currently at High Risk, & 35 at Medium Risk.
- Turfan did not report any new domestic positive cases. 15 sites are currently at High Risk, & 21 at Medium Risk.
- Hami did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 4 active domestic confirmed & 73 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 2 sites are currently at High Risk, & 3 at Medium Risk.
- At Xinjiang Production & Construction Corps 14 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 124 active domestic asymptomatic (122 at 8th Div. & 2 at 6th Div.) cases there. 4 sites at 8th Div. are currently at High Risk. 12 sites at 8th Div. & 1 at 6th Div. are currently at Medium Risk.
- The rest of the region reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic (at Wusu in Tacheng) case. 18 sites at Bayingol Prefecture & 6 at Tacheng are currently at High Risk. 15 at Bayingol Prefectures & 4 at Tacheng are currently at Medium Risk.
Shandong Province reported 3 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic, 2 at Yantai & 1 at Qingdao) & 14 new domestic asymptomatic (7 at Heze, 3 each at Dezhou & Liaocheng, & 1 at Yantai) cases. The case at Qingdao was previously asymptomatic. The cases at Dezhou, Heze & Liaocheng are from persons under centralized quarantine. The cases at Yantai recently came from out of province & tested positive during at home health monitoring. 3 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 3 active domestic confirmed (2 at Qingdao & 1 at Jinan) & 39 domestic asymptomatic (11 at Heze, 9 at Liaocheng, 7 at Dezhou, 6 at Qingdao, 3 at Weihai, 2 at Rizhao, & 1 at Weifang) cases in the city.
Hebei Province reported 2 new domestic confirmed (both at Shijiazhuang) & 33 new domestic asymptomatic (21 at Shijiazhuang & 12 at Chengde) cases. 10 of the cases at Chengde are traced close contacts under centralized quarantine & 2 via screening of residents in Medium/High Risk areas. The cases at Shijiazhuang are traced close contacts under centralized quarantine or via screening of residents in Medium/High Risk areas. 2 asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 6 domestic confirmed & 163 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. As the province does not break down recoveries by jurisdictions, I cannot traced the active domestic cases in each jurisdictions due to multiple outbreaks at the same time. 38 sites Shijiazhuang, 4 at Baoding, 6 at Chengde, 2 at Langfang, & 1 at Handan are currently at High Risk. 13 sites at Chengde, 2 at Baoding, & 1 at Handan are currently at Medium Risk.
Henan Province reported 2 new domestic confirmed & 27 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 1 domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 34 active domestic confirmed & 490 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.
- Shangqiu reported 2 new domestic asymptomatic (both at Yucheng County) cases. There currently are 155 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 4 sites are currently at High Risk, & 8 at Medium Risk.
- Sanmenxia reported 15 new domestic asymptomatic (all at Hubin District) cases, all traced close contacts under centralized quarantine. There currently are 2 active domestic confirmed & 275 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 38 sites are currently at High Risk, & 15 at Medium Risk.
- Kaifeng reported 6 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all traced close contacts under centralized quarantine. There currently are 11 active domestic confirmed & 14 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.
- The rest of the province reported 2 new domestic confirmed (1 each at Ruyang County in Luoyang & Zhengzhou) & 4 new domestic asymptomatic (2 at Ruyang County in Luoyang, 1 at Zhengzhou, & 1 transferred from out of province at unspecified location) cases. The cases at Luoyang are traced close contacts under centralized quarantine. The cases at Zhengzhou were found via community screening. 1 domestic confirmed & 2 asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 21 active domestic confirmed (8 at Zhengzhou, 3 at Luoyang, 2 each at Nanyang & Zhumadian, & 6 at unspecified location) & 46 active domestic asymptomatic (11 at Zhengzhou, 8 at Luoyang, 5 at Zhumadian, 4 at Xinyang, 3 at Nanyang, 2 each at Puyang, Pingdingshan & Xinxiang, & 9 at unspecified locations) cases remaining. 5 sites at Luoyang & 1 each at Pingdingshan & Xinyang are currently at High Risk. 11 sites at Luoyang & 1 at Xinyang are currently at Medium Risk.
Liaoning Province reported 2 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic, both at Shenyang) & 50 new domestic asymptomatic (40 at Dalian, 8 at Benxi, & 2 at Shenyang) cases. 17 of the cases at Dalian are traced close contacts under centralized quarantine & 23 via screening of residents in Medium/High Risk areas. The cases at Benxi are traced close contacts under centralized quarantine. The new domestic positive cases at Shenyang are traced close contacts under home quarantine. There currently are 24 active domestic confirmed & 128 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. As the province does not separate recoveries by jurisdictions, I cannot track the count of active domestic cases at the different jurisdictions, due to the simultaneous outbreaks in different locations. 4 sites at Tieling are currently at High Risk. 12 sites at Dalian, 6 at Benxi, 4 at Shenyang & 1 at Tieling are currently at Medium Risk.
At Jilin Province 1 domestic asymptomatic case recovered. There currently are 2 active domestic confirmed (both at Changchun) & 2 active domestic asymptomatic (1 each at Changchun & Hunchun) cases in the province.
Heilongjiang Province reported 8 new domestic confirmed (all at Harbin) & 66 new domestic asymptomatic (63 at Daqing, 2 at Harbin, & 1 at Lanxi County in Suihua) case. 3 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 20 active domestic confirmed (all at Harbin) & 145 active domestic asymptomatic (128 at Daqing, 7 at Heihe, 5 at Harbin, 3 at Qiqihar, & 2 at Suihua) cases in the province. 28 sites at Daqing, 13 at Harbin, & 4 at Heihe are currently at High Risk. 31 sites at Daqing, 28 at Harbin, 4 at Heihe, 3 at Suihua, & 2 at Qiqihar are currently at Medium Risk.
Beijing Municipality did not report any new domestic positive cases. The municipality is not publishing the count of active domestic positive cases there. 1 site is currently at Medium Risk.
Tianjin Municipality reported 8 new domestic confirmed & 43 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 48 persons under centralized quarantine or movement control, & 3 via mass screening. The municipality is not publishing the count of active domestic positive cases there. 47 sites are currently at High Risk, & 47 at Medium Risk.
Shanghai Municipality did not report any new domestic asymptomatic cases. 5 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 4 active domestic confirmed in the city. The city is no longer publishing the number of active asymptomatic cases. 4 sites are currently at High Risk, & 13 at Medium Risk.
Anhui Province reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic (at Yaohai District in Hefei) case, a person coming from Chengdu in Sichuan on 8/28 & tested positive upon arrival. There currently are 2 active domestic (both at Anqing) & 21 active domestic asymptomatic (17 at Anqing, 2 at Hefei, & 1 each at Huaibei & Suzhou) cases in the city. 15 sites at Anqing are at currently at High Risk, & 7 at Medium Risk.
Jiangsu Province reported 3 new domestic asymptomatic (1 each at Nantong, Taizhou & Wuxi) cases, all from persons under centralized quarantine. 1 domestic confirmed & 6 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 3 active domestic confirmed & 28 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. As the province does not separate recoveries by jurisdictions, I cannot track the count of active domestic cases at the different jurisdictions, due to the simultaneous outbreaks in different locations. 2 sites at Taizhou are currently at High Risk. 2 sites at Nanjing & 4 a Taizhou are currently at Medium Risk.
Zhejiang Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. 5 domestic confirmed & 14 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. As the province does not break down recoveries by imported & domestic cases, I cannot track the count of active domestic cases there. 1 site at Ningbo is currently at High Risk. 3 sites at Wenzhou & 1 at Ningbo are currently at Medium Risk.
Fujian Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. 10 domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 56 active domestic confirmed & 35 active domestic asymptomatic cases remaining. As the province does not separate recoveries by jurisdictions, I cannot track the count of active domestic cases at the different jurisdictions, due to the simultaneous outbreaks in different locations. 1 site at Fuzhou are currently at Medium Risk.
Jiangxi Province reported 35 new domestic asymptomatic (31 at Guixi in Yingtan, 3 at Shangrao, & 1 at Fengcheng in Yichun) cases. 21 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 7 active domestic confirmed (all at Yingtan) & 144 active domestic asymptomatic (110 at Yingtan, 18 at Shangrao, 9 at Yichun, 4 at Fuzhou, & 1 each at Ji’an, Jiujiang & Nanchang) cases in the province. 26 sites at Yingtan & 3 at Shangrao are currently at High Risk. 59 sites at Yingtan & 3 at Shangrao are currently at Medium Risk.
Sichuan Province reported 167 new domestic confirmed & 109 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 5 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. As the province had not broken down recoveries by imported & domestic cases, I cannot track the count of active domestic cases there.
- Chengdu reported 141 new domestic confirmed (8 previously asymptotic) & 70 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 131 of the new domestic positive cases are persons under centralized quarantine, 22 via screening of residents under movement control, 11 via screening of persons deemed at risk of exposure, 16 via voluntary screening, 1 via community screening, & 22 at fever clinic. 115 sites are currently at High Risk, & 109 at Medium Risk.
- Nanchong reported 5 new domestic confirmed (all previously asymptotic) & 25 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 20 of the new domestic positive cases are traced close contacts under centralized quarantine, & 5 via screening of residents under movement control. 60 sites are currently at High Risk, & 27 at Medium Risk.
- Ngawa Prefecture reported 5 new domestic confirmed (2 previously asymptomatic) & 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all of the new domestic positive cases are persons under centralized quarantine, & 5 via screening of residents under movement control. 7 sites are currently at High Risk, & 3 at Medium Risk.
- The rest of the province reported 16 new domestic confirmed (4 at Liangshan, 3 at Ziyang, 2 at Mianyang, 1 each at Bazhong, Suining & Garzê Prefecture, & 4 transferred from out of province at unspecified locations) & 13 new domestic asymptomatic (4 at Yibin, 2 each Luzhou & Suining, 1 each at Guang’an, Mianyang & Ziyang, & 2 transferred from out of province at unspecified locations) cases. 3 of the cases at Liangshan came from Chengdu & under centralized quarantine since arrival, & 1 from fever clinic. The cases at Ziyang recently came from Chengdu. The cases at Garzê Prefecture, Guang’an, Luzhou, Suining & Yibin came from out of province & under centralized quarantine since arrival. The cases at Bazhong & Mianyang are persons under centralized quarantine. 6 sites at Liangshan, 5 at Luzhou, 3 at Ziyang, & 1 at Mianyang are currently at High Risk. 10 sites at Liangshan, 4 at Ziyang, 2 at Luzhou, & 1 at Mianyang are currently at Medium Risk.
Chongqing Municipality reported 11 new domestic confirmed (5 at Jiulongpo District, 4 at Beibei District, & 1 each at Changshou & Shapingba Districts) & 12 new domestic asymptomatic (4 at Yuzhong District, 3 at Nan’an District, 2 at Shapingba Districts, & 1 each at Beibei, Changshou & Jiulongpo Districts) cases, 15 are traced close contacts under centralized quarantine & 8 via screening of residents in Medium/High Risk Areas. 4 domestic confirmed & 5 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 131 active domestic confirmed & 133 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 25 sites are currently at High Risk, & 49 at Medium Risk.
At Guizhou Province 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 6 active domestic confirmed (3 at Qiannan Prefecture & 1 each at Bijie, Tongren & Zunyi) & 7 active domestic asymptomatic (4 at Bijie, 2 at Qiannan Prefecture, & 1 at Zunyi) cases in the city. 1 site at Qiannan Prefecture is currently at High Risk, & 1 at Medium Risk.
Qinghai Province reported 79 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 1 domestic confirmed & 7 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 18 active domestic confirmed & 772 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the region. As the province does not break down recoveries by jurisdictions, I cannot traced the active domestic cases in each jurisdictions due to multiple outbreaks at the same time.
- Haixi Prefecture reported 45 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all from persons under centralized quarantine or movement control. 12 sites are currently at High Risk, & 8 at Medium Risk.
- Yushu Prefecture reported 28 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all traced close contacts under home/centralized quarantine.
- Xining reported 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases, both traced close contacts under centralized quarantine. 15 sites are currently at High Risk, & 10 at Medium Risk.
- The rest of the region reported 4 new domestic asymptomatic (2 at Haibei Prefecture & 1 each at Haidong & Hainan Prefecture) cases, a traced close contact under home/centralized quarantine or via screening of residents in Medium/High Risk areas. 3 sites each at Haidong, Hainan Prefecture & Haibei Prefecture are currently at High Risk. 3 sites at Hainan Prefecture & 2 each at Haidong & Haibei & Huangnan Prefectures are currently at Medium Risk.
Tibet “Autonomous” Region reported 49 new domestic confirmed (4 previously asymptomatic) & 645 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 49 of the new domestic positive cases were found via community screening, 645 from persons under centralized quarantine. 15 domestic confirmed & 97 asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 496 active domestic confirmed & 6,799 active domestic asymptomatic cases. The region is not breaking the counts of active domestic positive cases by administrative region.
- Lhasa reported 31 new domestic confirmed & 244 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all persons under centralized quarantine. 239 sites are currently at High Risk, & 43 at at Medium Risk.
- Shigatse reported 4 new domestic confirmed & 212 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 199 sites are currently at High Risk, & 103 at at Medium Risk.
- Ngari Prefecture reported 1 new domestic confirmed & 40 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all traced close contacts under centralized quarantine or via screening of residents in Medium/High Risk areas. 8 sites are currently at High Risk, & 9 at Medium Risk.
- Lhoka reported 3 new domestic confirmed & 19 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all traced close contacts under centralized quarantine or via screening of residents in Medium/High Risk areas. 32 sites are currently at High Risk, & 32 at Medium Risk.
- Nyinchi reported 1 new domestic confirmed & 5 new domestic asymptomatic cases, both traced close contacts under centralized quarantine or via screening of residents in Medium/High Risk areas. 21 sites are currently at High Risk, & 5 at at Medium Risk.
- The rest of the region reported 9 new domestic confirmed (5 at Nagqu & 4 at Chamdo) & 129 domestic asymptomatic (121 at Nagqu & 8 at Chamdo) cases, all traced close contacts under centralized quarantine or via screening of residents in Medium/High Risk areas. 17 sites at Chamdo & 66 at Nagqu are currently at High Risk. 13 sites at Chamdo & 17 at Nagqu are currently at Medium Risk.
Yunnan Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. 2 asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 12 active domestic confirmed & 22 active domestic asymptomatic cases there. As the province does not break down recoveries by jurisdictions, I cannot traced the active domestic cases in each jurisdictions due to multiple outbreaks at the same time. 1 site Kunming is currently at Medium Risk.
Imported Cases
On 8/29, Mainland China reported 33 new imported confirmed cases (2 previously asymptomatic), 79 imported asymptomatic cases, 0 imported suspect cases:
- Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 4 confirmed cases, 1 each of the new cases coming from Malaysia, Azerbaijan, Chad, Türkiye & Nigeria; 4 asymptomatic cases, 2 coming from Nigeria & 1 each from Thailand, Vietnam, Bangladesh, India & Türkiye
- Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 3 confirmed & 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released
- Huizhou in Guangdong Province – 3 confirmed cases, no information released
- Jiangmen in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed & 1 asymptomatic cases, no information released
- Zhaoqing in Guangdong Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released
- Zhuhai in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
- Dongguan in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
- Xiamen in Fujian Province – 5 confirmed cases, all coming from Taiwan
- Qingdao in Shandong Province – 3 confirmed & 4 asymptomatic cases, all coming from Russia
- Jinan in Shandong Province – 2 confirmed cases, both coming from Russia; 17 asymptomatic cases, 16 coming from Russia & 1 from South Korea
- Beijing Municipality – 3 confirmed cases, 1 each coming from Taiwan, Guinea (via Paris CdG) & Angola (via Frankfurt); 4 asymptomatic cases, no information released
- Nanjing in Jiangsu Province – 2 confirmed cases, 1 each coming from Singapore & South Korea
- Jiangsu Province (location no specified) – 6 asymptomatic cases, no information released
- Shanghai Municipality – 2 confirmed cases, 1 each coming from France & the US; 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 each coming from Bulgaria (via Paris CdG) & the US
- Ürumqi in Xinjiang “Autonomous” Region – 2 confirmed cases (both previously asymptomatic)
- Hohhot in Inner Mongolia “Autonomous” Region – 1 confirmed case, no information released
- Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 1 confirmed case, coming from Hong Kong; 4 asymptomatic cases, 1 coming from Taiwan, 2 from Kazakhstan & 1 from Nigeria
- Tianjin Municipality – 1 confirmed case, coming from Spain; 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 each coming from Italy & Spain
- Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 15 asymptomatic cases, 3 each coming from Hong Kong & the UK, 2 from South Korea, & 1 each from Thailand, Sri Lanka, Israel, Guinea, Argentina, Barbados & the US
- Yunnan Province (location no specified) – 6 asymptomatic case, no information released
- Fangchenggang in Guangxi “Autonomous” Region – 2 asymptomatic cases, both coming from Vietnam
- Chongzuo in Guangxi “Autonomous” Region – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from Vietnam
- Nanning in Guangxi “Autonomous” Region – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from Vietnam
- Nanchang in Jiangxi Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, both flight crews in “closed loop”
- Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released
Overall in Mainland China, 547 confirmed cases recovered (70 imported), 989 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation (77 imported) & 55 were reclassified as confirmed cases (2 imported), & 17,441 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 6,483 active confirmed cases in the country (510 imported), 29 in serious/critical condition (all domestic), 22,465 active asymptomatic cases (736 imported), 0 suspect cases. 225,393 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.
As of 8/29, 3,432.235M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 270K doses in the past 24 hrs.
On 8/29, Hong Kong added 8,488 new positive cases, 236 imported & 8,252 domestic (2,525 via RT-PCR & 5,727 from rapid antigen tests), 4 new deaths (89 – 101 y.o., 3 un-boosted).
On 8/29, Taiwan added 31,488 new positive cases, 310 imported & 31,178 domestic (including 56 moderate or serious). There were 27 new deaths (ages ranging from 30+ y.o. to 90+ y.o., actual dates of death range from 6/9 – 8/27, 26 w/ underlying conditions, 10 fully vaccinated & boosted).
-
4.
Malaysia’s Ministry of Health reported 1,946 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, for a cumulative reported total of 4,778,140 cases. It also reported eight deaths for an adjusted cumulative total of 36,206 deaths – 0.76% of the cumulative reported total, 0.76% of resolved cases.
22,584 Covid-19 tests were conducted on 27th August, with a positivity rate of 7.3%.
There were 31,568 active cases yesterday, 1,333 fewer than the day before. 1,312 were in hospital. 75 confirmed cases were in ICU; of these patients, 50 confirmed cases were on ventilators. Meanwhile, 3,271 more patients recovered, for a cumulative total of 4,710,366 patients recovered – 98.6% of the cumulative reported total.
1,945 new cases reported yesterday were local infections. One new case was imported.
The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) administered 3,197 doses of vaccine on 29th August: 211 first doses, 270 second doses, 822 first booster doses, and 1,894 second booster doses. The cumulative total is 72,263,937 doses administered: 28,091,743 first doses, 27,493,444 second doses, 16,216,388 first booster doses, and 462,362 second booster doses. 86.0% of the population have received their first dose, 84.2% their second dose, 49.7% their first booster dose, and 1.4% their second booster dose.
-
5.
@NeenerNeener: The never-ending story.
-
6.
Just spoke to another unvaccinated Canadian family about applying for asylum inside the United States to escape the Trudeau regime’s tyrannical vaccine policies.— Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) August 29, 2022
Give us your tyrannical universal healthcare, you family of jagoffs.
-
7.
Due to the most recent outbreak in Wuhan, the required frequency of testing for all residents has been decreased from once every 5 days to once every 24 hrs. A part of one district near the airport is under lock down, as are a few Medium/Hight Risk compounds & buildings elsewhere in the city (mostly in the north of the Yangtze River). This weeks is resumption of Fall semester of the school year, most parts of the city still has in-person instruction. However, university students from Hainan, Qinghai, Tibet, Xinjiang & most parts of Sichuan have been asked to delay their return. Since all of the new positive cases yesterday were persons under centralized quarantine or lock down, this outbreak may have been contained.
I can see that the population is more fatigued & complacent. When there was a dozen cases a day during the Delta outbreak in Summer 2021, the streets mostly emptied as people largely stayed home (other than traveling to & from work) on their own volition. Now, there is no drop in vehicular traffic & only a moderate drop in foot traffic. Masking rate, at least outdoors, is around 60%, though still very high in-doors.
The situation in Chengdu & Shenzhen are more concerning, given the number of cases found via community screening or at fever clinics. The Shenzhen outbreak is of the BF.15 strain (most likely introduced from Hong Kong), a further evolution of the BA.5.2 strain w/ even greater transmissivity.
The large outbreaks in Hainan & Xinjiang appear to be well on the way toward suppression. The situations in Tibet & Qinghai are still somewhat precarious, particularly at Lhasa & Shigatse. This is the first time since the start of the pandemic that the the sparsely populated regions of the Tibetan, w/ significant percentage of people living nomadic & semi-nomadic lifestyles, have experienced an outbreak. The BA.2.76 strain prevalent there was likely introduced from India.
-
8.
I learned about the impending approval through a gloomy article about how it won’t matter much, because most Americans won’t get the boosters anyway and they’re certainly not doing anything else about COVID. There was also some criticism of how the approval was only for use of the new vaccine as a booster rather than as the initial shots (especially for kids), which is well-taken but I suspect is mostly indicative of how much evidence the FDA requires before they’ll approve a particular use.
I will say, though, after spending the past week in the UK I can say there is a place that makes Americans look like they’re crazy for masks and social distancing.
-
9.
Everyone telling me they’re just protecting themselves now: I understand that feeling but protecting others is actually the selfish thing to do as the less spread, the fewer new variants, the better chance this pandemic may eventually end.
OK, I don’t get this.
How do you “protect yourself” when you’re around strangers? You wear a mask, duh, and it’s an N95 or KN-95 rather than one of those cloth masks from 2020 that did little to protect you, but the point was that if everyone was wearing them, we’d all protect each other.
AFAIK, those N95s and KN-95s do at least as good a job of protecting everyone else from any virus you might be carrying as the cloth masks did, but they’re a considerable upgrade in protecting your own self. So I’m not seeing the contradiction here.
What I AM seeing is the awareness that most other people AREN’T wearing masks anymore. They’re recklessly sharing their viral germs with each other, so there’s nothing you can do to protect them. So all you’re doing anymore by wearing your KN95 is protecting yourself. People who are still wearing masks understand this. That’s all that’s going on.
-
10.
Biobot has not updated in 6 days. As of then COVID particles were down about 37% from their recent peak. Confirmed cases are at 88,700, down about 40% from their recent peak. Hospitalizations are down almost 20% to 38,200. Deaths are still near their recent peak at 476.
The CDC’s variant update shows no significant change from one week ago, except that BA.4.6 has increased about 1% to 7.5% of all cases, as BA.4 decreased slightly to 4%. BA.5 still makes up 88% of all cases.
There are no important regional or State deviations from trend. PR has the most cases per capita, followed by some States in the Deep South. VT, NH, and other Northern Tier States have the fewest.
Dr. Eric Topol has an excellent update on the breakdown in deaths. In general deaths are by far the highest per capita among the unvaccinated, and the lowest among the fully boosted. Deaths are also highest among the most aged, with half among those over 75, and 3/4’s among those over 65.
With no important new variant appearing, I anticipate cases, hospitalizations and deaths will slowly decline. BA.4.6 will probably continue to increase slowly proportionately. The next increase will probably occur with the onset of cold weather in the North in a couple of months.
-
11.
@lowtechcyclist: Yeah, it amounts to the same thing either way. The main difference from 2020 is that the cloth masks most people wore then were only really good at collective protection if everyone wore them–they were not good individual protection. Whereas N95s are pretty good at both. (I don’t see many people wearing masks with unfiltered exhaust ports, which would be the truly selfish option.)
-
12.
(What I do still sometimes see is people wearing masks with their noses sticking out, which just baffles me–it makes a kind of sense as a passive-aggressive, hostile response to a mask mandate, but if nobody is forcing you to wear a mask, why would you even bother wearing one in a useless manner?)
-
13.
@New Deal democrat: I had been wondering how deaths from Covid were breaking down. Not surprised to see it’s the same as always, the unvaccinated are dying at a much higher rate than everyone else.
-
14.
@Matt McIrvin: I feel exactly the same, why are you wearing a mask under your nose when no one is making you wear it? At this point there cannot be a person in the U.S. who doesn’t know the proper way to wear one.
-
15.
@New Deal democrat: Before traveling to England I noticed that while their case rates were much lower than here, their death rates weren’t, which made me strongly suspect that the difference in case rates was not real but an artifact of under-testing.
-
16.
@Matt McIrvin: Tribal signalling.
-
17.
(What I do still sometimes see is people wearing masks with their noses sticking out, which just baffles me–it makes a kind of sense as a passive-aggressive, hostile response to a mask mandate, but if nobody is forcing you to wear a mask, why would you even bother wearing one in a useless manner?)
That mystifies me too. There haven’t been any mask mandates around here in six months, since last winter’s Omicron wave receded. But like you, I still see people wearing masks below their nose
@Spanky: I have a hard time with that. If wearing a mask bothers you, you’d much rather not wear it at all than wear it wrongly. In their position, I’d be doing my tribal signaling by wearing t-shirts with messages that I thought would ‘own the libs.’
-
18.
@lowtechcyclist: Sometimes, granted, it’s just an accident–masks can slip over time, especially the loose surgical or cloth ones. I don’t generally see the N95s or KN95s which have shaped nose clips being worn that way.
