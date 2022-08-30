So it appears that Donny Dollhands has been going manic on his little social media site:

Former President Donald Trump spent Tuesday morning feverishly sharing content from supporters on his social media platform Truth Social, posting or re-posting more than 60 times since early Tuesday morning, including content from QAnon accounts and the far-right message board 4chan. In the face of a DOJ probe over his post-presidency handling of classified documents, Trump has sought reassurance from his most loyal followers, including accounts like “Patriotic American Alpha Sauce” and “ULTRA-MAGA 4LIFE” who post memes lauding the former president. Trump using Truth Social to push QAnon content isn’t new. Alongside jabs at Biden and prominent Democrats, Trump has amplified QAnon-promoting accounts at least 70 times since joining and actively using Truth Social,” Media Matters Senior Researcher Alex Kaplan tweeted on Monday. On Monday, Trump who has been attempting to shore up his political base for a potential third presidential bid, called for an immediate re-do of the 2020 election or his instatement as the rightful president of the United States. His possibly illegal campaign-style activities have been overshadowed in recent weeks by the Justice Department’s investigation into the classified documents he hoarded at Mar-a-Lago and whether he may have violated the Espionage Act. The Justice Department is expected to release a receipt of the materials seized in an August raid of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home on Tuesday.

This is all happening as Truth Social is taking a nose dive.

At any rate, this is called a narcissistic collapse:

Many people picture narcissists as supremely confident people who never suffer from self-doubt. The reality is quite different. People with narcissistic personality disorder have unstable self-esteem and underlying shame and worthlessness. They depend on other people to give them the external validation they need to feel confident and special. As a result of their dependence on external validation and their value on their public image, narcissists can experience a debilitating narcissistic collapse when they anticipate a humiliating public failure. The anxiety associated with the idea of being exposed as flawed can interfere with their mustering enough defensive grandiosity to support their self-esteem. Without the prop of their grandiosity, they can sink into a shame-based depression in which they are afraid of the future and can no longer function in the present. If we look at the common exhibitionist subtype of narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) that most people think of when they hear the term narcissist, it is fairly easy to see that they use a simple three-part defense to create a façade of extreme self-confidence. I call this the “GOD defense.” G – Grandiosity: They act as if they are special and entitled to do or say whatever they want. Grandiose motto: “I am special.” O – Omnipotent: They make all sorts of unrealistic claims about how powerful and knowledgeable they are. Omnipotent motto: “I can do anything, and I know everything worth knowing,”

article continues after advertisement D – Devaluing: They feel free to attack and devalue anyone who is not clearly above them in their status hierarchy. Devaluing motto: “You are worthless, defective garbage, and are here to serve me.” Exhibitionist narcissists act as if they are special, make exaggerated claims about what they know and what they can do, and devalue other people. As long as their GOD defense is working well, they feel great.

Any of that sound familiar?

At any rate, the man is out of control and likely to stay that way, so strap in. It will be wild and unpredictable, and it could be very dangerous considering the power he holds over a lunatic fringe and given the large amount of intelligence data he had lying all over his gold plated barcalounger. At any rate, google narcissistic collapse and narcissistic rage and you’ll see all the fun kinds of behavior we can anticipate from ole Cheeto Benito.