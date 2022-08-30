Ari Melber suggests that Trump and his allies like Lindsey Graham are trying to scare prosecutors out of indicating the former president. pic.twitter.com/m7uj0lgHsm — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 29, 2022

“If you touch our guy, we’ll try to kill you” is the strongest possible argument for touching their guy tbh. https://t.co/xZpMoKZ7Qd — Starfish In Charge Of WB Tax Evasion Dept. (@IRHotTakes) August 29, 2022





of course graham will rile these guys up and then sit on his porch drinking sweet tea or whatever it is they do in south carolina. — romney lost so now i terrorize my neighbors (@CalmSporting) August 29, 2022

i would offer that moving on washington dc again would be a very bad idea indeed — World Famous Art Thief (@CalmSporting) August 29, 2022

Thi talk of “riots in the streets” if Trump is prosecuted—which streets? Where? Trump’s base is rural & suburban. Too spread out to riot unless it converges. I do believe there’ll be political violence. That’s not a riot, either. It’s terrorism. — Jeff Sharlet (@JeffSharlet) August 29, 2022

2/2 The threat of violence and insurrection is real, and needs to be taken seriously. And SITTING US SENATORS should try to reduce it. But: My bet is that if L Graham got out more, he would realize there is no longer any ground game for Trump. It's gone away. — James Fallows (@JamesFallows) August 29, 2022

I don't believe that there will be blood in the street if the grifting scrote is indicted and prosecuted. But if the price of a nation of laws is blood in the street then let it bleed. There's no other choice for a republic. None. — David Simon (@AoDespair) August 29, 2022

What's bizarre to me is that this is actually a pattern of crime (it's illegal to make death threats! It's illegal to make bomb threats!) but even when it does get reported on it's like "ooh, this is a sad state of affairs, the incivility." Like no, this is a crime wave https://t.co/7I2dL0Y23z — Hemry, Local Bartender (@BartenderHemry) August 29, 2022

Truly incredible how much mileage the right gets out of "yeah of course we make criminal threats, that's just the way we are" and everyone in media and government just goes "well it's true, that's just the way they are, i guess criminal threats are ok now" — Hemry, Local Bartender (@BartenderHemry) August 29, 2022

Full clip of the top video: