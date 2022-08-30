Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Consistently wrong since 2002

The words do not have to be perfect.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

T R E 4 5 O N

The revolution will be supervised.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Americans barely caring about Afghanistan is so last month.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Infrastructure week. at last.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

You are here: Home / Politics / domestic terrorists / GOP Death Cult Open Thread: ‘Mayhem’, aka ‘Stochastic Domestic Terrorism’

GOP Death Cult Open Thread: ‘Mayhem’, aka ‘Stochastic Domestic Terrorism’

by | 24 Comments

This post is in: , , , , ,


Full clip of the top video:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • Another Scott
  • caphilldcne
  • catclub
  • Citizen Alan
  • danielx
  • dmsilev
  • eachother
  • gratuitous
  • H.E.Wolf
  • Jackie
  • JanieM
  • japa21
  • Karen
  • Leto
  • Origuy
  • phdesmond
  • raven
  • Roger Moore
  • Scout211
  • Suzanne

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    24Comments

    1. 1.

      Suzanne

      I don’t believe that there will be blood in the street if the grifting scrote is indicted and prosecuted. But if the price of a nation of laws is blood in the street then let it bleed. There’s no other choice for a republic. None.

      Concur. And let’s just plan to take a lot of video. I have deeply enjoyed watching the J6 MAGA goons be identified and convicted. LMAO.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      dmsilev

      I predict that most of the potential rioters will be like that group of truckers a while back who vowed to snarl up traffic on the Washington Beltway, apparently not realizing that it came pre-snarled, and after being ignored or mocked for months finally flounced off in disgust.

      Yes, there will be some who are more dangerous, but not all that many. And those can be dealt with like criminals.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      japa21

      @Suzanne: Also concur.  As many have said, they only thing worse than prosecuting a former President is, specially in this case, not prosecuting one.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      danielx

      Lindsey Graham threatening riots in the streets today, Trump demanding that he be reinstated yesterday…just another tricky day.

      Or do I have my days mixed up? It’s hard to tell.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Roger Moore

      I said it in a previous comment, but I think the threats of violence are a sign that Trump knows he can’t win in court. If he were confident his lawyers could win the case, he’d be bragging about how great they are and belittling the government’s case. Instead, he rapidly cycled through excuses- the files were planted, he declassified them, someone else packed the boxes, Obama did worse, etc.- and settled on threats when none of them worked. That’s not the behavior of someone who thinks he’s going to win on the merits of the case.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Scout211

      My one free article, Charles P. Pierce at Esquire.

       

      Remember how the Republicans all now have a regularly scheduled cow about how Rep. Maxine Waters threatened to bring on armageddon if Derek Chauvin walked for the murder of George Floyd? Here’s a U.S. senator cosplaying the lost Piranha Brother from his perch at the height of power. The only saving grace is that it’s Lindsey Graham, so that makes the whole thing completely laughable because Lindsey Graham is the single-most ridiculous person in American public life. (Marco Rubio is coming up fast along the rail, but he will probably dwindle into insubstantiality long before they get down to the wire.) Graham’s relationship to El Caudillo del Mar-A-Lago has gone from largely spurned devotee to something akin to the role of Renfield at Castle Dracula. Now, he’s sent out to be some sort of half-assed consigliere. These people are worse at being mobsters than they are at being politicians.

      . . .

      If the threat of extralegal violence is going to be the defense of last resort, not even Graham’s rodeo clown gangster persona is going to make it less barbaric. If the people at whom Graham aimed his threat fold under this pressure, or if a certain judge in Florida indulges Trump’s legal sand trap, then the threat to the republic becomes real, and everyone who pretended to be offended recently by the president’s use of “semi-fascist” needs to send the White House a nice fruit basket to apologize. Maybe Sen. Josh Hawley can, you know, run out and buy a bunch.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      H.E.Wolf

      If Democrats hold the House and expand the majority in the Senate, the assault weapon (renewed) ban will put a bit of a crimp in the domestic terrorists’ plans.<

      The various Jan. 6 insurrectionists who are convicted and serving time may also have a sobering effect on their playfellows.​

      ETA: Yes to @danielx: ​
       , upthread.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Another Scott

      There’s always a tweet…

      If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed…….and we will deserve it.

      — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) May 3, 2016

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Another Scott

      “Why are people so mean?” Gosh, I think the GOP has a new slogan matching its cult of victimhood. And Ronna McDaniel can change her last name to it.

      — WhyIsHatSoMean? (@Popehat) August 31, 2022

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Karen

      The question is, are the threats working? Will the prosecutors and judges throw the match to avoid the “riots in the streets?”

      Reply
    15. 15.

      gratuitous

      Perhaps someone who watches more teevee news than me (which is literally everyone not living a hermit’s life in a cave) can tell us if any of the pundits or hosts have said anything about how divisive this “riots in the streets” rhetoric from the Republicans is.

      I’m going to guess that the next commenter who says it will be the first.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Scout211

      From The Daily Beast.

      The domestic terrorism is spreading.

      A staffer for California Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) fielded a threatening call Tuesday when a man claimed he was en route to the lawmaker’s office with an assault rifle to kill him. The intern who fielded the call said the unidentified man went on a “rant regarding gay issues,” using homophobic slurs a number of times and asked for Swalwell’s current location, according to a statement. The intern, who Swalwell noted is just one month into her job, reported that the man then threatened to kill the former Trump impeachment manager. The congressman blamed the violence on the former president and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), ominously tweeting out that “bloodshed is coming.”

      Reply
    20. 20.

      catclub

      @Leto: ​  Robert E Lee is the enemy commander responsible for the most US Army deaths in history. Why is a US Army war college member wearing his uniform?​

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.