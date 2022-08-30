On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

Elizabird

My partner, Albatrossity, mentioned in a recent On the Road column that we traveled to Montana in a teardrop trailer to visit his daughter Ellen, and a little spatter of interest in the trailer arose in the comments. As the owner of the trailer, I asked WaterGirl if I might-should write a little guest column and she said, Sure! So please let me tell you how delightful it is to travel this way, after decades of tent camping (and especially backpacking with decreasingly gung-ho knees). The teardrop in question was fabricated in the town of my own birth, Boulder, Colorado, by Colorado Teardrops. (Note: This column includes brand names but is in no way, really and truly, any kind of paid endorsement.)

I wanted a teardrop light enough to pull with my Subaru Crosstrek; large enough to sleep both the 6’4” Albatrossity (so named in part because of his 6’ un-feathered wingspan) and me; made in the US (because we need to have some manufacturing jobs in the country); and generally simple in design and features. I chose the Canyonlands model with big, rough-roadable tires (which won’t come much in handy when towed by my car, but could with Albatrossity’s Rav4 Prime); a queen-sized 4” foam mattress; a battery that can handle lights and a small fan, rechargeable with solar panels or cigarette lighter in the car; a moon roof through which to watch meteors (though it was mostly cloudy at night during my August trip); and other details I’ll mention along the way. The towing weight is 1180 pounds, nicely below the 1500-pound capacity of my car. I placed my order in September, 2021 and delivery was scheduled for January, 2022 (one of the shorter turn-around times I came across for such orders). “Delivery” meant Albatrossity and I drove from Manhattan, KS to Boulder, CO to pick it up and then scurried back home quickly with a snowstorm about 6 hours behind us. That was a little anxiety-producing… I’m good at anxiety production, so that wasn’t the last time, but the trips since have been great.