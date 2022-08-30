In 1965 my dad started the Swift Boat program in Vietnam. Those brave sailors served honorably and did dangerous work. Guys like Rick Reed had no right to trash it for partisan gain 1/ https://t.co/cCwjn4hiyl
— John Ismay (@johnismay) August 29, 2022
Quite the record, per Stripes:
… A longtime partner at the political ad firm Stevens Reed Curcio & Potholm, Reed worked on campaigns for numerous Republican candidates, including senators George Allen and John Warner of Virginia, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Peter Fitzgerald of Illinois. He also made ads for John McCain’s presidential campaign in 2000 and served as a senior media adviser to Donald Trump in 2016, after launching his own consulting company in Alexandria. By then, he was being hailed by Fox News host Tucker Carlson as “the smartest political consultant I know.”
“Rick was an exceptional talent and a gifted ad maker,” Fitzgerald said in a statement shared by Reed’s family. “In my case, he took a very young, virtual neophyte, and vaulted him into a U.S. Senate seat. His dry wit and contagious sense of humor made campaigning fun, and his clients loved him.”
Reed remained best known for his work with Swift Boat Veterans for Truth, a group of about 200 former Navy officers and enlisted sailors who alleged that Kerry, the senator from Massachusetts and Democratic presidential nominee, had embellished his record during the Vietnam War, when he captained Swift boats in the Mekong Delta and was awarded honors including the Silver Star. Among other claims, they asserted that Kerry received his first of three Purple Hearts for a minor, self-inflicted wound, and said that he was unfit to serve as commander in chief because of his antiwar activism after returning from Vietnam.
Their claims were fiercely disputed by the Kerry campaign and later undermined by news reports, which revealed that some of the men criticizing the senator had previously filed written reports lauding his heroism. Many of the veterans who spoke in the commercials did not serve on the same Swift boats as Kerry, and other veterans questioned the accounts of some who said they did.
Kerry allies considered the commercials a smear campaign, and noted that they benefited a candidate – incumbent President George W. Bush – who had never served in combat. The ads were also criticized by some Republicans, including McCain, a former prisoner of war in Vietnam who called them “dishonest and dishonorable.” (He still maintained ties with Reed, whose firm briefly worked on McCain’s 2008 presidential campaign.) “Swiftboating” entered the political lexicon as a term for unfair attack ads…
In the early 1990s, Reed teamed up with his friend and mentor Greg Stevens, who was perhaps best known for crafting an attack ad that featured Democratic presidential candidate Michael Dukakis riding around in a tank. The two men worked together until Stevens’s death in 2007. Two years later, Reed launched his own firm, Rick Reed Media, making issue advocacy ads in addition to working on political campaigns…
He left; the world’s a better place…
Zumwalt said he grabbed a Silver Star out of his desk, got his personal helicopter spun-up, and was flown to meet Kerry on the dock. When Kerry tied his Swift back up from that patrol, Zumwalt said he pinned the medal on his chest right there 3/
— John Ismay (@johnismay) August 29, 2022
In 2004, Reed or one of his people called my dad asking what he thought of Kerry. My dad replied that he left Vietnam before Kerry got to the squadron and didn't really know him personally. The caller said "well, can you say something negative about him anyway?" 5/
— John Ismay (@johnismay) August 29, 2022
That "swift-boating" has entered the vernacular of politics is a shame, given the record of service that sailors who drove PCFs in combat provided their country. 7/
— John Ismay (@johnismay) August 29, 2022
When my father died in January at age 94, he left this world with his honor intact like Zumwalt did. Reed did not.
— John Ismay (@johnismay) August 29, 2022
