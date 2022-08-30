Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Everybody saw this coming.

We still have time to mess this up!

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Bark louder, little dog.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Americans barely caring about Afghanistan is so last month.

Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / RIP Mikhail Gorbachev

RIP Mikhail Gorbachev

by | 13 Comments

This post is in: ,

RIP Mikhail Gorbachev 2

An era ends:

Mikhail S. Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, who embarked on a path of radical reform that brought about the end of the Cold War, reversed the direction of the nuclear arms race and relaxed Communist Party controls in hopes of rescuing the faltering Soviet state but instead propelled it toward collapse, died Aug. 30 in Moscow. He was 91.

More than any other single figure, Gorbachev devised the end of the Cold War. He did so at great cost to his own hopes and expectations. But he saw both that mutually assured destruction was madness, and that the Soviet Union could not continue to exist in the form he inherited when he took over as General Secretary in 1985.

RIP Mikhail Gorbachev
The Russia that emerged from the collapse of his attempt to reform that state would not be his to shape. He thus escapes blame for what it has become. He was, in my mind, a citizen not just of the nation in which he was born, but of the world for which, for a time, he could choose life or death. He chose life.

RIP.

Yann Forget, Juggler on the Berlin Wall, © Yann Forget / Wikimedia Commons / CC-BY-SA.

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose 💙🌻💛
  • Baud
  • Bill
  • Brachiator
  • brantl
  • CaseyL
  • catatonia
  • ColoradoGuy
  • Frank Wilhoit
  • Poe Larity
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    13Comments

    3. 3.

      Brachiator

      Mikhail S. Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, who embarked on a path of radical reform that brought about the end of the Cold War, reversed the direction of the nuclear arms race and relaxed Communist Party controls in hopes of rescuing the faltering Soviet state but instead propelled it toward collapse, died Aug. 30 in Moscow. He was 91.

      What a moment in history, to see the peaceful dismantling of the old Soviet Union.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      CaseyL

      Ending the Cold War without violence, setting the Warsaw Pact countries free, is a towering accomplishment.  It isn’t Gorbachev’s fault the reforms didn’t stick; and certainly not his fault that Putin strangled a democratic (-ish) Russia in its cradle.

      However, I would note (as have others before me): it is difficult, if not impossible, to create a democracy in a place where a strongman system of government has been in place for 800 years.  You would need at least three generations’ worth of stable, committed, democratically-minded leadership (in all areas: education and media as well as in the parliament) to make it work.

      Russia had barely 10 years.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Frank Wilhoit

      “…The Russia that emerged from the collapse of his attempt to reform that state would not be his to shape. He thus escapes blame for what it has become. He was, in my mind, a citizen not just of the nation in which he was born, but of the world for which, for a time, he could choose life or death. He chose life.”

      Wonderfully poetic, and not merely poetic; and I know what you mean; but what of us, and of the choices that we, today, cannot make?  If we say that Gorbachev’s heart was in the right place, then I think I am weary of persons whose hearts are in the right place, and of the wreckage that seems always to follow in their train.  (Of course the same wreckage comes behind persons whose hearts are not in the right place; but then we expect it.)

      Reply
    12. 12.

      brantl

      @Frank Wilhoit: we say that Gorbachev’s heart was in the right place, then I think I am weary of persons whose hearts are in the right place, and of the wreckage that seems always to follow in their train. Seriously, always? Jesus, Frank.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.