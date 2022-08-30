RIP.
RIP.
Bill
I consider him the most important political/historical figure of my lifetime
Baud
I’ve always wondered how the USSR would have fared if Hitler hadn’t invaded.
Brachiator
Mikhail S. Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, who embarked on a path of radical reform that brought about the end of the Cold War, reversed the direction of the nuclear arms race and relaxed Communist Party controls in hopes of rescuing the faltering Soviet state but instead propelled it toward collapse, died Aug. 30 in Moscow. He was 91.
What a moment in history, to see the peaceful dismantling of the old Soviet Union.
CaseyL
Ending the Cold War without violence, setting the Warsaw Pact countries free, is a towering accomplishment. It isn’t Gorbachev’s fault the reforms didn’t stick; and certainly not his fault that Putin strangled a democratic (-ish) Russia in its cradle.
However, I would note (as have others before me): it is difficult, if not impossible, to create a democracy in a place where a strongman system of government has been in place for 800 years. You would need at least three generations’ worth of stable, committed, democratically-minded leadership (in all areas: education and media as well as in the parliament) to make it work.
Russia had barely 10 years.
ColoradoGuy
Possibly the best leader Russia has ever had, and the only one that refused to be a Tsar.
Poe Larity
RIP. Anatoly Dyatlov and Mathias Rust gave him the nails and he used them.
zhena gogolia
Rest in peace. Царствие ему небесное.
zhena gogolia
The WaPo obituary is quite good.
“…The Russia that emerged from the collapse of his attempt to reform that state would not be his to shape. He thus escapes blame for what it has become. He was, in my mind, a citizen not just of the nation in which he was born, but of the world for which, for a time, he could choose life or death. He chose life.”
Wonderfully poetic, and not merely poetic; and I know what you mean; but what of us, and of the choices that we, today, cannot make? If we say that Gorbachev’s heart was in the right place, then I think I am weary of persons whose hearts are in the right place, and of the wreckage that seems always to follow in their train. (Of course the same wreckage comes behind persons whose hearts are not in the right place; but then we expect it.)
zhena gogolia
@Frank Wilhoit: I do not understand what your point is.
You would have preferred somebody who kept Eastern Europe by force?
@Frank Wilhoit: What exactly do you mean here? It sounds like you ARE blaming Gorbachev for what russia has become. If not, I think some rewording might be needed.
brantl
@Frank Wilhoit: we say that Gorbachev’s heart was in the right place, then I think I am weary of persons whose hearts are in the right place, and of the wreckage that seems always to follow in their train. Seriously, always? Jesus, Frank.
catatonia
I’ll be interested to hear Zelenskyy’s response. There’s this, from July:
https://www.warhistoryonline.com/news/mikhail-gorbachev-russo-ukrainian-war.html?chrome=1
