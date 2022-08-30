Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Bark louder, little dog.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Optimism opens the door to great things.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

This blog will pay for itself.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

People are complicated. Love is not.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

You cannot shame the shameless.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

This fight is for everything.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Repub Lamentations Well Up

Speaking at Philadelphia’s Independence National Historical Park, the president is expected to highlight his administration’s achievements and argue that the country’s democratic values will be at stake during the midterm elections.

“He will talk about the progress we have made as a nation to protect our democracy, but how our rights and freedoms are still under attack,” the official said. “He will make clear who is fighting for those rights, fighting for those freedoms, and fighting for our democracy.” The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the content of the speech…

Thursday’s speech is not billed as a political event, and given its character as a prime-time presidential address, Biden may avoid some of his sharper denunciations.

The need to restore America’s basic values, including democracy and the rule of law, has been a theme of Biden’s presidency from the beginning. He has cited it as the reason he decided to run in 2020, describing his horror at the march of white supremacists in Charlottesville in 2017, and President Donald Trump’s comment afterward that there were “very fine people on both sides.”

Biden at times has suggested a central way to combat anti-democratic forces is to show that democracy and governing can work. That prompted some Democrats to complain that he was shying away from forcefully denouncing Trump and other Republicans who falsely claimed the last election was rigged and who may be laying the groundwork to challenge future legitimate elections.

But now Biden appears to be seeking to meld the two messages — saying “MAGA Republicans” are trying to destroy democracy, and Democrats and traditional Republicans are getting things done…


Cope: I love the smell of flop-sweat in the morning…

About yesterday:

    94Comments

    4. 4.

      Geminid

      I think that control of the House will come down to 20 close districts. We may not even know for a day or so.

      Unless there is a Democratic wave, which I think is possible.

    5. 5.

      lowtechcyclist

      The Democrats’ midterm dilemma: the better they do in November, the harder it will be to move on from Biden in 2024.

      It will be difficult, I know, but I’m sure I can find a way to deal with that.

      @Albatrossity:

      Pundits in disarray!

      I’m loving it.

    6. 6.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Geminid:

      I think that control of the House will come down to 20 close districts.

      Yeah, I need to start following election Twitter again, so I can see which districts this one is likely to swing on.

    7. 7.

      Aussie Sheila

      I think this mid term is the most important ever. If the Dems can squeeze out holding Congress and increase the Senate by two, they must, before anything else, pass voting and election reform. Even before legislating Roe. The most gut wrenching thing about US politics to me is the lack of guaranteed voting rights for everyone, and the ability of politicians to choose their voters. Even a revitalised Labor movement won’t be able to move much nationally in the absence of guaranteed fair voting and honestly counted ballots. It is shocking just how long US elites have been able to get away with such a democratic travesty and how little attention mainstream US media pay this obvious democratic deficit.

      I understand that in some blue states, and even red states where African American votes are scrunched up, there may be some resistance to root and branch reform. But no long term change is possible without universal access to an honest and fair ballot.

      My $0.02 worth.

    8. 8.

      germy shoemangler

      Top comments on Trump forums right now are just trying to ID the specific FBI agents who were part of and signed off on the raid so they can be “helicopter passengers,” a reference to Chilean dictator Augusta Pinochet murdering dissidents by throwing them out of helicopters.

      — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) August 12, 2022

      Also, “how dare” Biden call them semi-fascists…

    10. 10.

      Ken

      @lowtechcyclist: My personal plan is to not move on from Biden in 2024, if he chooses to run again. I’ll somehow have to find a way to let go in 2028

      (I assume that, unlike some recent holders of the office, Biden is aware he can’t be elected a third time.)

    13. 13.

      Geminid

      @lowtechcyclist: Southern California could be interesting. Dems flipped 6 seats there in 2020, and Republicans flipped 4 back in 2020, I believe. Nonpartisan redistricting there puts a lot of districts in play.

      The success of Democratic incumbents like Elaine Luria (VA), Marcy Kaptur (OH), and Sharice Davids (KS) will be key. Redistricting left them with 50-50 or slightly worse districts.

    14. 14.

      germy shoemangler

      Fun fact about the @nytimes “working-class” champion & explainer Bret Stephens. He attended the private boarding school Middlesex, in Concord. The same school that became embroiled in controversy after it rescinded a speaking invitation to 1619 Project creator Nikole Hannah-Jones https://t.co/8zhGJ9kj34— Erin Overbey (@erinoverbey) August 30, 2022

      In 2021, Middlesex extended an invitation to Hannah-Jones to speak during Black History Month. The school later rescinded the invitation, saying her appearance wouldn’t be “the right thing for our community.” The head of Middlesex took a leave of absence due to the scandal. pic.twitter.com/ni0ZD1xuqd— Erin Overbey (@erinoverbey) August 30, 2022

      Stephens, formerly married to Pamela Paul (the subject of a bit of controversy herself) serves as a trustee at the $70K/yr Middlesex & shares his alumni status there w/Joe Kahn, the new EIC of the Times, whose father is co-founder of a little office supply chain known as Staples. pic.twitter.com/LELHjJQrRf— Erin Overbey (@erinoverbey) August 30, 2022

      So the next time someone at a legacy media publication tries to explain working class issues to the American public, it might be helpful to determine just how much real-world experience they bring to that particular subject. Often, you may discover that it’s very little or none.— Erin Overbey (@erinoverbey) August 30, 2022

      Because, in many cases, class representation in the media world is severely lopsided. And this lopsided coverage has real-world consequences. There’s a reason why much of our media coverage of the working & middle classes has increasingly become so divorced from reality.— Erin Overbey (@erinoverbey) August 30, 2022

    16. 16.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @Baud: My fury at Dobbs is cold now, rather than hot, but cold fury lasts. I will check every local race I see for a Planned Parenthood endorsement. I will NEVER cross the line of voting for someone who enabled that monstrosity.

      Unrelated, but I will also check the candidate’s NRA rating.

    18. 18.

      germy shoemangler

      And it would seem appropriate that, if coverage of working-class Americans is at times found to be guided by heirs or former private-school kids, this coverage should be interrogated & questioned with as much skepticism as journalists bring to any other issue.— Erin Overbey (@erinoverbey) August 30, 2022

      Because data matters; biases (however minor) matter. And if coverage is skewed if perhaps someone never had to take a retail job or work a 9-to-5, then that coverage inevitably helps shape national discussion in ways that are deeply detached from the experiences of many Americans— Erin Overbey (@erinoverbey) August 30, 2022

      The media world is not meant to resemble an Ivy League eating club or social/literary salon. If it does, then something has actually gone wrong. And believe me, people are smart enough to tell the difference—and to expect more from our esteemed publications & journalists. Thanks.— Erin Overbey (@erinoverbey) August 30, 2022

    21. 21.

      rikyrah

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

       

      Part of my persistent rage…reading stories like this everyday😠😠

       

      @pelleggi2 MD (@pelleggi2) tweeted at 6:45 PM on Mon, Aug 29, 2022:
      Texas is threatening to DEFUND hospitals that perform abortions under EMTALA laws. What does this mean ? It means that doctors do NOT have ACCESS (like me right now) to medications that prevent hemorrhage in a pregnant woman. Let. That. Sink. In. Register. Vote. #ROEVEMBER
      (https://twitter.com/pelleggi2/status/1564398778068656128?s=02)

    22. 22.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @rikyrah: Yes. Women are reminded of this decision on a regular basis, if not with their own medical care, then with that of friends, acquaintances, and news stories. It’s part of our daily lives. How do you forget something like that?

    23. 23.

      JMG

      Events drive politics, but not all events, since most voters (and non-voters) are creatures of habit. All polling, political science and forecasting models are therefore based on the habits, since most of the time, that’s what happens. There are events and EVENTS in politics, however, and Dobbs looks like its one of those all-caps events. Because such events are rare, they are harder for actual students of elections, let alone pundits, to account for.

      It is worth noting that some poll analysts have been reduced to saying “polls underestimated Trump in 2020, therefore they are underestimating Republicans today.” For some reason, it is never considered that Democrats might be underestimated by the polls.

    25. 25.

      germy shoemangler

      Fetterman does something here that I think all other national Dems should emulate: Anticipate the bad-faith GOP attack you know is coming (or should know, if you’re an open-minded person who watches U.S. politics closely) and preemptively discredit it. https://t.co/1y4e8EsBTj— Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) August 29, 2022

    26. 26.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Geminid:

      Nonpartisan redistricting [in CA] puts a lot of districts in play.

      There needs to be a way for blue states to make their nonpartisan redistricting contingent on red states’ doing the same.  Otherwise it’s just unilateral disarmament.

      Hopefully any voting rights legislation next year will define some nationwide standards for the drawing of Congressional districts, and at least somewhat alleviate that problem.

    27. 27.

      germy shoemangler

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      Re-watching 'The Silence Of The Lambs', I'm struck that basically every interaction Clarice has with a male colleague is some combination of leering, lecturing and intimidation. Demme's direction implies that by the time she encounters Lecter, he scarcely registers as an anomaly.— The Paranoid Style (@paranoiacs) August 29, 2022

    28. 28.

      Scout211

      @germy shoemangler: I posted an excerpt from that Rolling Stone article last night.  Very creepy. Most of this is speculation.  But it would be irresponsible not to do so, right? 😉

      From downstairs:

      From Rolling Stone

      ON THE FBI’S list of documents seized from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, item 1a is listed solely as “info re: President of France.” For Trump, that has been a subject of intense — and tawdry — interest for years.

      Specifically, Trump has bragged to some of his closest associates — both during and after his time in the White House — that he knew illicit details about the love life of French President Emmanuel Macron, two people with knowledge of the matter tell Rolling Stone. And the former president even claimed that he learned about some of this dirt through “intelligence” he had seen or been briefed on, these sources say.

      It’s not clear whether the Macron-related document the FBI seized during the raid had anything at all to do with the French president’s personal life. Nor is it clear whether the information on Macron seized from Mar-a-Lago is derived from U.S. intelligence collection or even classified.

      But the mere revelation of its existence triggered a trans-Atlantic freakout, according to two other sources familiar with the situation. And Trump’s prior talk about Macron’s allegedly “naughty” ways that “[not] very many people know” only intensified those concerns. Both French and U.S. officials worked to figure out precisely what Trump had on Macron and France’s government, and if any of it was sensitive in nature, the sources said. The officials in both nations wanted to know if this discovery signified some kind of national-security breach — or if it amounted to a frivolous, but stolen, keepsake.

    29. 29.

      rikyrah

      40 PAGES PREPARED BY REAL LAWYERS

       

      Spiro Agnew’s Ghost (@SpiroAgnewGhost) tweeted at 5:56 PM on Mon, Aug 29, 2022:
      🚨🚨BREAKING: Judge grants the DOJ’s request to have **40** pages to respond to Trump’s lawyers & lay out their position, giving them a huge chance to reveal more damning information. Trump’s idiotic move to ask for a “special master” will backfire no matter what now.
      (https://twitter.com/SpiroAgnewGhost/status/1564386463571066883?s=02)

    32. 32.

      Scout211

      @rikyrah: I saw that this morning. The hearing is still set for Thursday after Trump’s lawyers submit their response to the 40 page filing tomorrow.  24 hours* to respond to a 40 page filing. Ha ha.

      *Actually, that response has probably already been written and will be some version of whining victimhood with a few legal-type words thrown in. 😉

    35. 35.

      Baud

      @JMG:

      For some reason, it is never considered that Democrats might be underestimated by the polls.

      I believe the polls underestimated Dems in 2018.

    37. 37.

      Scout211

      Some hints that Chuck Todd may soon be out as Meet the Press host. The Daily Beast.

      John Reiss, who had been EP for the last eight years, was officially punted over to the NBC News Now streaming service, and David P. Gelles, a long-time CNN producer who helped develop the now-defunct CNN+ streamer, was parachuted in to help fix the sinking show, which is down 21 percent in total viewership and 24 percent in the key advertising demographic compared to last year—more than any of the other Sunday politics shows.

      Gelles’ first order of business, multiple sources said, is deciding what to do about Chuck Todd, who despite recently signing a two-year extension, as Confider has learned, has baffled many at NBC with how long he’s remained atop the struggling show.

      NBC White House correspondent Kristen Welker is being groomed to replace Todd, multiple insiders with knowledge of the matter said, and is expected to take on more hosting duties as the midterm elections approach.

    39. 39.

      Baud

      @Scout211:

      NBC White House correspondent Kristen Welker is being groomed to replace Todd,

      I’m not convinced that Welker is much of an improvement, but Todd has become a meme.  The only reason he’s lasted this long is that he says what the execs want to hear about Dems.

    40. 40.

      Geminid

      @Baud: The professional pundits certainly underestimated Democratic voters in 2018. Their consensus was that Democrats would pick up 15-20 seats, and they picked up 40 instead.

      They lost about 11 of these in 2020, plus Colin Peterson lost a rural Minnesota seat that had been hanging by a thread for two elections.

    41. 41.

      Ken

      @Scout211: Actually, that response has probably already been written and will be some version of whining victimhood with a few legal-type words thrown in.

      Undoubtedly, but they may have to do some quick edits depending on what TFG has tweet-confessed to in the interim.

    43. 43.

      Amir Khalid

      @lowtechcyclist:

      I don’t understand the obsession with moving on from Joe Biden. The way things are going, he will be the Democratic party’s best shot at holding the White House in 2024 unless he’s not healthy enough to run.

    45. 45.

      Barbara

      @rikyrah: ​ Most local federal court rules require all substantive memoranda to be no longer than 25 pages without leave of the court. No doubt the DOJ has been pulling the memorandum together since Trump first filed his motion for a special master.

    46. 46.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      My guess is there’ll be a lot of furor about whether Harris should remain on the ticket, on the grounds that we want the VP to be ready to be the next president. After HRC, I’m not convinced American will vote for a woman, much less one of color. That’s unfair to Harris, but we need to win.

    47. 47.

      Ken

      @kalakal: How does she get out?

      Starts to step out and has just enough time to say “oh fuck not again” before she face-plants.

      (The repeated blows to the head would explain quite a lot.)

    48. 48.

      Barbara

      @Amir Khalid: ​It’s not my obsession, and it’s not the obsession of people I know. It’s a press obsession because the press is obsessed with horse races and they won’t get one if Biden stays. It’s also a bit of an obsession with people who run campaigns for pretty much the same reason.

    54. 54.

      Geminid

      @Amir Khalid: Some people are still upset that their favorite did not win in 2020 and want a do over. Others just want the excitement a contested primary would bring.

      I think that Biden will do as he’s said, and run for a second term if his health holds up. If he decides not to, I think Democratic leaders and voters will rally around the Vice President and she will win the primary with the same coalition that Biden won with.

    55. 55.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Barbara:

      It’s a press obsession because the press is obsessed with horse races and they won’t get one if Biden stays.

      Yeah, I think this is it.  Even after the disasters of 1994 and 2010, respectively, Clinton had no trouble winning in 1996, and Obama won by a decent margin in 2012.  Unless Biden’s physical or mental health abruptly declines over the next two years, he’s our guy in 2024.

      And re Kamala: after 2016, I honestly don’t know when America will be ready to elect a woman as President.  I’m hoping that Biden steps down after maybe a year of his second term, so that Kamala can run as the incumbent in 2028.

    56. 56.

      kalakal

      In about 1 weeks time Liz ‘deer in the headlights’ Truss will be the British PM. For those of you who don’t know about her she is truly as thick as mince. Here is Nerine Skinner doing a a parody that perfectly captures why she’s a serious challenger to flobalobs worst PM ever title

      https://youtu.be/7v6KTzhzCC8

    57. 57.

      Formerly disgruntled in Oregon

      @Geminid:

      [MVP] will win the primary with the same coalition that Biden won with 

      A lot of folks don’t seem to realize that they lead the same coalition in the Democratic Party.

    58. 58.

      Amir Khalid

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      Remember, more people voted for Hillary than for TFG. I’m pretty confident Kamala Harris will be better qualified (and saner) than any Republican presidential nominee she ever faces.

    59. 59.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Just One More Canuck:

      “What is best in life?” “To crush your enemies, see them driven before you, and hear the lamentations of their pundits”

      And their donors.  I want to hear the lamentations of Koch and the DeVos family and all the rest of the big GOP donors, weeping over their loss of influence.

    60. 60.

      eversor

      Biden will run and might win in 2024 and 2028 will be an open primary because of lessons learned in 2016.  These are all good things.  I’m a firm believer in contested and bloody primaries because they build an election infrastruture.  We want that.

    62. 62.

      Another Scott

      @Amir Khalid: It’s the lazy American political press being lazy.  They like nothing better than asking someone, “So, are you going to give us some breaking news today and announce you are going to run for President?  Pretty please??!”

      It’s that plus, “Democrats in Disarray!!”

      Objectively, in normal times, there are only a few elected jobs as secure as being a POTUS running for re-election.  Even W was re-elected after the disaster his first term was…  Boring, predictable news doesn’t sell papers, generate clicks, draw eyeballs for advertisers.

      (Of course, the stakes are so high that a Democratic POTUS should never take re-election for granted.)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    63. 63.

      eversor

      @lowtechcyclist:

      The GOP is being run out of the church and Peter Theil right now.  The Kochs are old news.  Musk and Theil want DeSatan, they have more cash and pull than the Kochs and they aren’t old yet.

    64. 64.

      Ken

      Regnery Publishing has issued a recall for Dinesh D’Souza’s book “2000 Mules”, which pushes his claims of election fraud.  Cancel culture run amuck, or a publisher trying to avoid paying a few hundred million to Dominion Voting?

    66. 66.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Amir Khalid:

      Remember, more people voted for Hillary than for TFG.

      I remember, but I remember that due to our crazy Electoral College system, she lost.  I also remember that even though Biden won the popular vote by a huge 7 million votes, his margins in the states that gave him his Electoral College majority were razor-thin.

      Our candidate has to win in this fucked-up system we’ve got, and even a huge popular vote win might not be enough one of these times.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      germy shoemangler

      @Ken:

      “The original publication date was set to be August 30,2022. Due to a publishing error, the publication date of ‘2000 Mules’ has been postponed to October 25, 2022. We look forward to publishing ‘2000 Mules’ this Fall,” the publisher said.

    68. 68.

      Geminid

      @kalakal: Even if the stakes riding on the midterms weren’t so high I’d still want a Democratic win just so I could see the looks on McCarthy’s, Scalise’s, and Stefanik’s faces at their press conference the day after.

      (Now I’ll knock on wood)

    70. 70.

      Betty Cracker

      @Scout211: Does Welker know how to answer follow-up questions? If so, she’d be a huge improvement!

      @eversor: Kind of OT, but does anyone else find it suspicious that a Twitter “whistleblower” emerged just when it looked like Musk was about to lose his $1B “earnest money” from the collapsing bid for Twitter? That’s a shitload of money from which one could imagine a very large bribe being carved out.

    71. 71.

      Ken

      @germy shoemangler: I wonder if the “publishing error” will turn out to be the decision to print the author’s manuscript?  I guess we’ll know if the new release turns out to be a slimmed-down, 30-page illustrated children’s book.

    72. 72.

      Another Scott

      @lowtechcyclist: I think the country was Ready for Hillary in 2016 – she did win the popular vote after all.

      I’m old enough to remember when the Secretary of State was a huge prestigious job that only someone with the gravitas of an Old White Male could do it.  Obviously.  Because that’s just the way it is, and there unfortunately just aren’t any women available to do that important job….

      Until Madeleine Albright was appointed an confirmed and did just fine.

      Similarly with long-distance swimmers.

      Similarly with top-fuel dragster racers.

      Similarly with astronauts.

      Similarly with world-champion soccer stars.

      Women are obviously up to the job, and the country is suffering because the Old White Men, and their enablers, at the top refuse to recognize that.

      If/when Kamala runs, she’ll win.  And the country will be better off for it.

      My $0.02.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    74. 74.

      Edmund Dantes

      @Scout211: have his lawyers even submitted a valid sword complaint yet or is she still letting them do this without the basic’s required of any normal set of attorneys?

    75. 75.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Ken:

      Richard M. Nixon @dick_nixon 12h

      Dominion is going to own D’Souza’s house.

      Dominion is like the Iron Bank in GoT, an unseen and shadowy force that everyone fears even if no one can quite see them. There’s another pop culture reference that’s on the tip of my neurons but I can’t quite reach

    77. 77.

      Amir Khalid

      @Ken:

      What Regnery really should do is cancel publication and dun Dinesh for every last penny of whatever advance they paid him.

    78. 78.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Another Scott:

      @lowtechcyclist: I think the country was Ready for Hillary in 2016 – she did win the popular vote after all.

      But again, due to our crazy system, not enough of the country was ready for Hillary.  And Biden’s popular vote margin was more than double Hillary’s, but Trump came within a hair of (legitimately) winning anyway.

      That’s the bar for when the country will be ready to elect a Democratic woman as President.  We weren’t there in 2016, and I don’t believe we’re there yet.

    79. 79.

      Ken

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: It’s a popular trope. In Neil Gaiman’s American Gods, gods are created and empowered by human belief, and there’s an entire spookshow that rides around in black SUVs and black helicopters, intimidating people. Because there’s enough belief in that.

      There’s also the Shadow (“Who knows what evil lurks in the hearts of men?”).

    80. 80.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Amir Khalid:

      What Regnery really should do is cancel publication and dun Dinesh for every last penny of whatever advance they paid him.

      That would likely be the best course for them, but I’m hoping they still publish, then both Regnery and D’Souza get sued for every last dime.  That would be the best thing for the rest of us.

    81. 81.

      Betty Cracker

      @lowtechcyclist: You could be right, but it’s tough to draw definitive conclusions from HRC’s run because so many shitty variables came together just so to undermine her bid. Some of it was stuff maybe we should have foreseen, but a lot of it was just plain old bad luck.

    83. 83.

      Another Scott

      Turns out that the arrests of 20 people for voter fraud by Desantis, made with much fanfare and bluster, may be already falling apart because the statue requires you “knowingly” violate the law, but state elections officials had certified them as eligible. https://t.co/D2uzW1ZrOn

      — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) August 30, 2022

      Law, shmaw. They know what they did, amirite??

      We have to vote the monsters out.

      (via nycsouthpaw)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    85. 85.

      Betty Cracker

      @Another Scott: I was reading about that earlier. What a sham. Actually, the entire state should have laughed its collective sunburned ass off at the ballyhooed announcement that DeFascist’s multimillion-dollar personal elections police bagged 20 allegedly fraudulent votes out of 11 MILLION ballots cast.

      But the point was to intimidate Florida voters, which is why DeFascist appeared before a phalanx of sycophantic sheriffs in the state’s largest blue county. He knows what he’s doing.

    86. 86.

      Barbara

      @Ken: ​ I am so glad Dominion is going after these people. Normally, like Trump, the RW noise machine goes after individuals whose ability to punch back is constrained by fear and resources. How they ever thought they could treat a well-resourced commercial entity with a lot on the line the same way is just beyond me.​

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Scout211

      F-POTUS finally hired an attorney.

      Chris Kise, Florida’s former solicitor general who served on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ transition team, inked a contract to represent Donald Trump in the criminal case that resulted in the FBI search of the former president’s home in Mar-a-Lago, according to two sources with knowledge of the discussions.
      Kise, who declined to comment, began negotiations with Trump shortly after the FBI’s search of his Palm Beach estate Aug. 8. Numerous other criminal defense attorneys have said they couldn’t represent the former president in the Southern District of Florida, citing the all-consuming job of representing Trump or his reputation as a penny-pinching problematic client with a history of having rival advisers who backstab one another, according to five people with knowledge of the legal effort.

    90. 90.

      TurnItOffAndOnAgain

      I know this would never happen and arguably it should never happen….but does anyone else like the idea of Biden running and winning in 2024….then maybe a month in, resigning so Madame Vice President could take his seat? Just for the brains exploding alone I’d love to see it.

    92. 92.

      geg6

      @Baud: ​
       
      She’s pretty much as terrible as Todd. I can’t stand her and, whenever she comes on my TV, I change the channel or mute it. Just awful.

