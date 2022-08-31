Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / 7 Amazing People – Come Meet Them at the Zoom on Thursday at 7:15

7 Amazing People – Come Meet Them at the Zoom on Thursday at 7:15

by | 41 Comments

This post is in: ,

Voting Access for All Coalition – <s>6x Matches</s> 4x Matches Up to $250

Come meet with the folks from Voting Access for All Coalition (VAAC) tomorrow night – Thursday, September 1 at 7:15 pm.

(FYI: This zoom will be 45 minutes long, and Biden speaks at 8 pm, so thee is no conflict.)

You won’t find a more impressive group of people – they are smart, passionate, dedicated, interesting, and inspiring.

EB, who is one of the folks in the video below, makes me think of a modern-day Rosie the Riveter.  I get the feeling that there is nothing she can’t do if she makes up her mind to do it.

Please come join us.  It’s not about raising funds for them – we have already done that – it’s about hearing from people who are out every day helping people get on with their lives, get registered to vote, and vote.

 

They are joining us after what will surely be a long day of work and volunteering and some have kids to get home to, so we will only keep them for 45 minutes.

On the surface, we probably couldn’t be more different, but it doesn’t take long to see that we are kindred spirits, all working toward the same thing.  If you don’t come away inspired and energized, I will give you your money back!  :-)

Let us know in the comments if you can make it tomorrow night, and don’t forget to send me an email so I can send you the zoom link.

I hope to see a good turnout!  We can see democracy in action for 45 minutes, and we’ll end just in time to see President Biden talk about the fact that our democracy really is at stake in these interesting times.

    41Comments

    2. 2.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I will be there, WG! I think you already have me on the list, but I’ll shoot you another email just to be sure.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Baud:

      I’ve looked and can’t find anything that announces the start time of Biden’s speech. Everything just says he’ll give a “prime-time address.” Personally, I would expect him to start before 9:00 eastern, so zoom call should be fine.

      ETA: It looks from what WG says in the OP that Biden might start around 8:00. In any case, the zoom call will be done by then, so no worries either way!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Almost Retired

      VAAC is easily my favorite of the organizations BJ has supported and transformed.  This will be a super fun Zoom.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Miss Bianca

      I’m probably going to be in a meeting at the time so I won’t make it to the Zoom, but hope it is just a great and inspiring as it promises!

      Reply
    17. 17.

      WaterGirl

      @Miss Bianca: Thanks.  These zooms are great, and I don’t say that because I am seeing them up, and I think the folks who attend really enjoy them.

      But it does make me sad that more people don’t attend.  Makes me think maybe we shouldn’t do them.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Joy in FL

      @WaterGirl:  just a thought- even though not that many Jackals attend, and some who are there usually only listen (like me), I think the face to face is worth doing for us Jackals and also for the people who are receiving funds we raise.

      We don’t have to do a lot of meetings, but one per group once or twice a year helps me know that the money is not money only: it is also people having jobs, knowing they are supported, getting to share their specific passion in a friendly place, etc.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      🚨🚨🚨🚨

      Breaking: Mary Peltola (D) defeats Sarah Palin (R) in the #AKAL special election.

      — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) September 1, 2022

       
      Roll Tide, Roll Roe Tide, Roe

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Geminid

      Allright! From Dave Wasserman by way of @CherylRofer: Democrat Mary Peltola is the winner of the Alaska special election to fill the remainder of the late Don Young’s Congressional term. Peltola edged out Sarah Palin when the ranked choice votes were counted.

      Peltola, Palin, Nick Begich and another candidate who finished a distant fourth will be on the ballot for another ranked choice election in November, this time to elect a Representative for the next Congress.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      CarolPW

      @WaterGirl: I really prefer having those we fund interacting with us in a blog post comment section. Zooms seem more restrictive. But if there are to be zooms, they should be recorded and posted so Juicers could watch when convenient and remain connected to those they fund.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Geminid

      @David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch: Naw, I was checking out Ms. Rofer’s Twitter feed and thought I’d report the news here.

      Nick Begich, the third place finisher, ran as a Republican but apparently a lot of his voters’ second choices did not got to Palin. That is no surprise; she is a very polarizing figure in Alaska and it seems that Alaskans either like her or despise her.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      PaulWartenberg

      @David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch:

      Not only did Sarah Palin lose, but a Democratic candidate won in what was considered a heavily Republican state. Granted, Peltola may have won due to a divided Republican field where Palin’s popularity is at best polarizing (Palin did pretty well in ranked choice and got 48 percent in the final tally), but this augurs well for Democrats nationwide that the GOP brand is losing support previously “safe” Red states.
      Abortion rights may well have proved a turning point for Dems. We’ll need to see if any exit polling tells us.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Alaska hasn’t had a Democratic congressional representative since 1972. 🌊 🌊 🌊

      Reply

