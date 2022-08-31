Come meet with the folks from Voting Access for All Coalition (VAAC) tomorrow night – Thursday, September 1 at 7:15 pm.

(FYI: This zoom will be 45 minutes long, and Biden speaks at 8 pm, so thee is no conflict.)

You won’t find a more impressive group of people – they are smart, passionate, dedicated, interesting, and inspiring.

EB, who is one of the folks in the video below, makes me think of a modern-day Rosie the Riveter. I get the feeling that there is nothing she can’t do if she makes up her mind to do it.

Please come join us. It’s not about raising funds for them – we have already done that – it’s about hearing from people who are out every day helping people get on with their lives, get registered to vote, and vote.

They are joining us after what will surely be a long day of work and volunteering and some have kids to get home to, so we will only keep them for 45 minutes.

On the surface, we probably couldn’t be more different, but it doesn’t take long to see that we are kindred spirits, all working toward the same thing. If you don’t come away inspired and energized, I will give you your money back! :-)

Let us know in the comments if you can make it tomorrow night, and don’t forget to send me an email so I can send you the zoom link.

I hope to see a good turnout! We can see democracy in action for 45 minutes, and we’ll end just in time to see President Biden talk about the fact that our democracy really is at stake in these interesting times.