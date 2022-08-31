Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

“More of this”, i said to the dog.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

I really should read my own blog.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

This blog will pay for itself.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Not all heroes wear capes.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

The willow is too close to the house.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

Consistently wrong since 2002

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

People are complicated. Love is not.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / C.R.E.A.M. Open Thread: (Tax Cheats) Fear the IRS

C.R.E.A.M. Open Thread: (Tax Cheats) Fear the IRS

by | 32 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Backgrounder, from Dana Milbank at the Washington Post:

Let’s consider the lie, endlessly repeated by Republicans and the Fox News-led echo chamber, that new legislation enacted by Democrats funds the hiring of “87,000 armed IRS agents.” Like the “death panel” fabrication during the Obamacare debate, this is a whole-cloth invention designed to stoke paranoia.

Sen. Rick Scott (Fla.), head of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, sent an open letter last week warning Americans not to work for the IRS. He falsely claimed that the Democrats’ climate, energy and tax bill would add “roughly 87,000 agents” at the IRS, creating “an IRS super-police force”:

“The IRS made it very clear that one of the ‘major duties’ of these new positions is to ‘be willing to use deadly force.’ … The IRS is making it very clear that you not only need to be ready to audit and investigate your fellow hardworking Americans, your neighbors and friends, you need to be ready and, to use the IRS’s words, willing, to kill them.”

The IRS certainly isn’t adding 87,000 armed agents. It isn’t even adding 87,000 agents. In fact, it’s not even adding 87,000 employees.

When you figure in attrition (current funding doesn’t let the IRS fill all vacancies), Treasury officials tell me, the expected increase in personnel would be more like 40,000, over the course of a decade — which would merely restore IRS staffing to around the 117,000 it had in 1990.

Only about 6,500 of the new hires would be “agents.” The rest would be customer-service representatives, data specialists and the like.

And fewer than 1 percent of the new hires would be armed. (The IRS job posting Scott cited, which predated the new law, was specifically for such law-enforcement personnel.) Such officers, who go after drug rings and Russian oligarchs, have been part of the IRS for more than a century.

As for the IRS coming after “hardworking Americans,” Treasury says the new law will result in a “lower likelihood of audit” for ordinary taxpayers, because technology upgrades will enable the IRS to target the actual tax cheats — the super-rich — for more audits. The wealthiest 1 percent defraud the government, and fellow taxpayers, of more than $160 billion a year.

(But the ‘wealthiest 1 percent’ is Rick Scott’s demographic, so it’s predictable that he’s very upset about it… and of course, lying as fast as his forked tongue allows.)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • bbleh
  • Benw
  • Cacti
  • Cameron
  • Chetan Murthy
  • Citizen Alan
  • danielx
  • different-church-lady
  • Geminid
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Jeffro
  • JWR
  • Lyrebird
  • Martin
  • Mike in NC
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Origuy
  • phdesmond
  • piratedan
  • Tom Q
  • Yutsano

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    32Comments

    1. 1.

      Martin

      The simple answer to anyone concerned about hiring IRS agents:

      Every dollar the IRS can’t collect from people cheating the government is a dollar in new taxes the government needs to raise on people who do pay their taxes. IRS agents only ever lower your taxes or force you to pay them.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Mike in NC

      Imbecile Ted Cruz tweeted out some bullshit about defunding the IRS. Because who needs to collect taxes in his dystopia?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Jeffro

      The Grassley/Cruz/Scott murderous incitement shit deserves a Dark Brandon speech all its own.

      I’m quite serious.  Show the country that the GOP side of the Senate – the ‘cooling saucer’ we’re all supposed to revere on a par with the Founders – has gone completely bugshit insane, just like trump.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Martin: Amen!  The IRS is the friend of every taxpayer without the scams (partnerships, real estate, tax shelters, interesting charitable annuities, trusts, it goes on and on …) it takes to  cheat on your taxes.  Every taxpayer whose main earnings are on their W-2, and in retirement/investment accounts at big banks (Vanguard,  Fidelity, etc): those (me too!) taxpayers have  no way to hide their money, so they pay what they owe.  The thieves who don’t pay what they owe force us to pay even more.  Go after the thieves, and we’ll pay less.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      danielx

      The Grassley/Cruz/Scott murderous incitement shit deserves a Dark Brandon speech all its own.

      It does indeed, addressed to “my former colleagues and former friends”. Though it’s nothing to the opprobrium they will richly deserve when somebody makes an armed assault or commits a bombing against a regional IRS office.​
      @Chetan Murthy: ​

      The IRS is the friend of every taxpayer without the scams (partnerships, real estate, tax shelters, interesting charitable annuities, trusts, it goes on and on …) it takes to cheat on your taxes.

      I don’t think I’d go quite that far – the IRS has no friends when it comes to tax collection.​

      Reply
    8. 8.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Mike in NC:

      Imbecile Ted Cruz tweeted out some bullshit about defunding the IRS. Because who needs to collect taxes in his dystopia? 

      And fuck off winterized power grid!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Cacti

      Since it’s an open thread…

      How long before the NYT offers a hot take that Republicans losing a House seat they’d held in Alaska since 1971 is actually bad news for the Dems?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Martin

      @mrmoshpotato: Gavin Newsom went off on Texas’ coal consumption in his speech today. Basically, if you are burning coal to run your AC, you are simply hastening your own destruction.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      mrmoshpotato

      “Are they going to have a strike force that goes in with AK-15s … ready to shoot some small business person in Iowa?” — Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) speculates on what the IRS will do with their increase in funding from the Inflation Reduction Act

      Chuck, please retire. Seriously, you’re embarrassing yourself and misspending your remaining days.

      Having said that – every! – Republican can retire for the same reason.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Geminid

      Jimmy Dore and Ryan Knight might not just be clout chasing. I suspect those two are hit dogs hollering. They and other fauxgressives are raking in big money from rosie rubes to help “fight the system.” I bet if they ever get audited they’ll be giving a lot of it up, plus penalities.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      bbleh

      rage fuel for the GOPs most paranoid, anti-government voters.

      I.e., anything that any Republican politician, spokesperson, surrogate, or media personality says.

      They’re rage junkies.  That’s it.  True or false, today or 50 years ago, doesn’t matter.

      The good news is, a lot of them can’t do more than rage unless it’s within golf-cart distance.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Tom Q

      @mrmoshpotato: Grassley openly referred to “Killing Grandma” during the health care debate in 2009, so this isn’t trashing his reputation late career — he’s been full of it for a long time.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      different-church-lady

      Instead it’s serving as rage fuel for the GOPs most paranoid, anti-government voters.

      They know if they lose those voters their game is over.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.