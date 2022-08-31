Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Every Picture Tells a Story

by | 135 Comments

This post is in: 

photo of classified document folders on the floor of Trump's office
This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022, and redacted by in part by the FBI, shows a photo of documents seized during the Aug. 8 search by the FBI of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. The Justice Department says it has uncovered efforts to obstruct its investigation into the discovery of classified records at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. (Department of Justice via AP)

In the comments of an earlier post, I shared a tweet from Trump-blighted hack Jonathan Turley, who spent days officiously demanding that the DOJ release more details on what they took when FBI agents busted into Trump’s Florida dump, only to complain when they did release more info that the picture above was included gratuitously to make Trump look bad:

It does make Trump look bad, and that’s because he is bad. There’s no plausible excuse for taking the documents in the first place, refusing to turn them over when requested, returning some documents and concealing others and lying about that.

But aside from that, I’m so glad the photo was included because, contra Turley, some people really do need you to draw a picture for them, and the court isn’t the only audience here. For example, without the photo, I don’t believe this conversation would have happened today:

More broadly, the picture is a signal that DOJ lawyers understand exactly who they’re dealing with and how he has squirmed out of so many past jams. Trump is a squid who emits ink clouds of lies and chaos to escape danger. A picture cuts through all that bullshit.

Moreover, inclusion of the picture tells us the DOJ anticipated the squid cloud of bullshit and preemptively cut through it. Maybe that’s why the legs of Turley’s fainting couch are groaning under his unconscious weight — he echoed the demand of Trump’s sleazy defenders, and when he got what he asked for, it blew up in his face.

At every turn in this saga, Trump did what you’d expect him to do — lie, bluster, rabble rouse, dispatch shoddy weasels to obfuscate on TV — and the DOJ cut him off at the knees every time. It’s not rocket surgery to predict what he’ll do, and not even a mouth as big as Tangerine Baal’s can ingest dozens of boxes of paper, so there was going to be evidence.

But still, it’s a thing of beauty to see someone anticipate which direction he’ll flail next and set a trap so that every demand satisfied ensnares him further. Bravo, DOJ.

Open thread.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    135Comments

    2. 2.

      PaulB

      They’re really struggling to deal with the picture. It throws all of their earlier excuses out. Turley’s lame tweet is a perfect example of how desperate they are to find something, anything, to whine about.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      moops

      Also time to get a warrant for every photocopier and scanner and digital camera at Mar-A-Lago, including Trump’s.  There is no way some of these documents were not imaged.  That would go a tremendous way to showing intent for further espionage.

       

      Also, all visitor records need to be seized to determine who has been coming and going to this site of poorly secured top secret records.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Old School

      Today TFG complained that he didn’t keep the documents on the floor.  The FBI took the pictures so you could see multiples documents at once just to make him look messy.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      JWR

      When investigations collide! From Politico:

      Just six days before the Justice Department subpoenaed to recover highly sensitive documents housed at Mar-a-Lago, one of Former President Donald Trump’s attorneys scoured the estate searching for records in response to a separate legal matter.

      The attorney, Alina Habba, told a New York State court that on May 5, she conducted a search of Trump’s private residence and office at Mar-a-Lago that was so “diligent” it included “all desks, drawers, nightstands, dressers, closets, etc.” She was looking for records in response to a subpoena issued by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is investigating matters related to the Trump Organization.

      The same filing also includes an affidavit from Trump himself, indicating that he “authorized Alina Habba to search my private residence and personal office located at The Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida for any and all documents responsive to the Subpoena.” Habba indicated she conducted similar searches at Trump’s residences and office at his Bedminster estate.

      Is this evidence that someone was aware of which files to hide and from whom? IANAL and have a hard time keeping up with all the twists and turns. Also, zero sleep, so please forgive me if this is duplicate information.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Old School

      So which is more likely:

      1. Trump has every magazine cover of him framed.
      2. Trump has multiple copies of the same framed Time magazine.
      Reply
    11. 11.

      Bill Arnold

      I said as much in a twitter response to Turley, though framing the inclusion of a picture of a display as being done because hacks like him exist.  Which is also true; D.J. Trump is not the only tentacled-one who emits clouds of squid ink.
      (Not casting aspersions on cephalopods; some of my best friends were cephalopods in previous lives. :-)

      I believe that we are seeing the fruits of some tactical preparation (perhaps over months) on the part of the DOJ.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      moops

      That picture would also seem to indicate that Alina Habba is now a suspect in a federal crime.  You would notice documents that say TOP SECRET while scouring offices looking for documents.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Spanky

      @SiubhanDuinne: Don’t go all soft on Doocy. He only mouths what his owners tell him to say. What we can infer tbough, is that it’s time to cut Trump loose. TFG is gonna find out real soon that his friends have all disappeared.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Edmund Dantes

      @JWR: well… that’s another problem for whoever is on the hook for being the custodian of those records. Cause I doubt the Lawyer for the NY case had the right clearances to see all those classified documents that she diligently searched through. Add another count to the indictment for Trump and the custodian.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      ian

      I always get Jonathon Turley confused with Jefferey Toobin.  The image of Turley’s groaning couch was therefor way worse for me.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Edmund Dantes

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: she herself might not have any criminal culpability (depending on if she has any clearances herself that convey a duty to protect classified material versus just a normal civilian), but she is now clearly a witness.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      grumbles

      I simply don’t understand Turley. Does someone have pictures of him in bed with a dead hooker? Because otherwise I don’t understand why dude is burning his reputation for so little.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      KayInMD (formerly Kay (not the front-pager))

      They’ve been asking for transparency. This picture provides transparency.  TFG needs pictures or he doesn’t understand, so they even included a Time Magazine cover in the picture so he would pay attention.

      Maybe it wasn’t really  transparency they wanted, after all.

      ETA: How Gym Jordan could look at that picture and only comment on the Time cover is… well, it helps you understand how he “missed” the wrestlers being molested under his nose all those years ago.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      artem1s

      Moreover, inclusion of the picture tells us the DOJ anticipated the squid cloud of bullshit and preemptively cut through it.

      It tells me AG Garland is sending the message that THIS is how you run an effective DOJ and FBI. And it’s how all their investigations will/should be handled. No Billy Barr or Jim Comey around to funk around and cover your ass anymore.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Spanky: Nah, I think a long time ago he actually had something useful between his ears. I suspect, though, that the very first time he cashed a check from TVRWC mill, he thought “Aha! My path to riches!”

      And so here we are.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Princess Leia

      Just wondering if the top secret documents were hidden behind the pictures. The ones framed in yellow are a one-to-one ratio with the framed pictures. Or has that already been answered? So much to keep up with.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Spanky:

      I wouldn’t say I’m going soft on Doocy at all. But when people who have mouthed vileness and stupidities every day for years start asking good questions and saying reasonable things — even if just occasionally, and even at the behest of his employer — I think it’s important to notice. Positive reinforcement, if you will (not that Doocy reads Balloon Juice).

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      I love how they keep being burned, moving the goalposts and asking for something they just know DOJ will never release because DOJ never releases that stuff. So they can fill the supposed vacuum with a made-up version, as Bill Barr did with the Mueller report he didn’t release.

      And then DOJ releases it and the new goalposts smack them on the head.

      Over and over and over.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      stacib

      @dmsilev: None of this would be public without **trump.  He’s the one who rushed out and told everybody that the DOJ had “raided” his house.  MG’s group didn’t say jackshit to the public until **trump couldn’t quit trumping.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      KayInMD (formerly Kay (not the front-pager))

      @ian: I always get Jonathon Turley confused with Jefferey Toobin.

      Me too. In fact, has anyone ever seen them together?

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Princess Leia:

      The official description of the photo is that those documents were recovered, mixed with personal effects, in box 2A from Trump’s office.  The strong implication is that that box is 2A and the Time photos are the personal effects.

      My purely personal interpretation of all that is that this is Trump’s box of things to get out and look at (or show others, or both) how cool he is.  The classification types heavily imply there’s stuff like secret satellite or spy plane photos that would suit his functional illiteracy.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      geg6

      @Tony G:

      I have to say, I am now very happy I couldn’t afford any of the elite universities to which I was accepted.  And that I decided against law school after graduating from my very good public R1 university.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Eunicecycle

      I also saw DOJ will give Trump the detailed inventory they’ve been whining about. Which they would have to do anyway once charges are filed so why not now? Maybe another hint DOJ WILL file charges?

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Kropacetic

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Trump attorney Alina Habba is upset that the DOJ and FBI are looking into “mundane” crimes like “espionage

      Huh.  Maybe time to look into someone’s background.

      Espionage is so mundane, everyone is doing it…

      Reply
    53. 53.

      West of the Cascades

      Also, the judge who is reading this brief is, like, 23 years old and has been a Federalist Society member since she was in diapers, so she probably needs a photo to understand what is going on.

      (OK, she’s 41 and a former associate at Gibson, Dunn and an AUSA, but given she’s a Trump appointee it wasn’t inconceivable that she was only 23 – and the point about her needing a photo to understand anything stands).

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Wolvesvalley

      How do you like this tidbit from David Van Drehle’s op-ed in today’s Washington Post?

      [Stephanie] Grisham noted that Trump simply has a thing for paper — heaps of it, the more jumbled, the better. He even hauled boxes of assorted materials with him when he traveled on Air Force One. “There was no rhyme or reason — it was classified documents on top of newspapers on top of papers people printed out of things they wanted him to read. The boxes were never organized,” Grisham told The Post. “He’d want to get work done on long trips so he’d just rummage through the boxes. That was our filing system.”

      Trump took classified documents OUT OF THE COUNTRY? Supposedly as props (as if this is some kind of excuse — oh, it’s just a quirk of his)?

      Reply
    55. 55.

      New Deal democrat

      Despite the general kudos for the DoJ’s brief, people need to be prepared: there are few things in existence as immovable as a judge with life tenure and a mind that is already made up. And this judge’s mind was clearly made up last week.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Ken

      @moops: Also time to get a warrant for every photocopier and scanner and digital camera at Mar-A-Lago, including Trump’s.

      Does anyone know how much information copiers and scanners store?  I know many of them refuse to scan certain documents; it seems plausible they’d record some information about the attempt.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      TriassicSands

      At every turn in this saga, Trump did what you’d expect him to do — lie, bluster, rabble rouse, dispatch shoddy weasels to obfuscate on TV…

      You left out “incite,” which has become such an important tool in the Republican toolbox. As with Head Weasel, Lindsey Graham, threatening violence is now a key element of Trumpian rhetoric. I suppose “rabble rouse” comes close.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      moops

      Does anyone know how much information copiers and scanners store? I know many of them refuse to scan certain documents; it seems plausible they’d record some information about the attempt.

       

       

      I’m pretty sure that copiers are required to store months worth of their copying and also to embed a watermark into every document they create.    This was started to prevent counterfeiting,  something the Secret Service lobbied for.

       

      as for cell phones and digital cameras, it is harder than you think to correctly wipe those devices.  flash memory does not delete cells but merely marks them as available for future over writes.  A forensic driver can recover much information there.  Also, so many of these things have cloud-based backups enabled.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      rikyrah

      @Weapon X:

       

      Doocy must have a relative that works at the FBI. Otherwise, no way he would say something like this live on air.

      Nope. the Fox lawyers had a word with staff.

      The beginning of cutting and running from Dolt45 for Fox.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      moops

      Also, this lawyer seems to think obstruction of justice is a mundane crime.

       

      When it is, in fact, one of this nation’s WORST crimes.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Ken

      Heh. From Adam Klasfeld’s analysis of the DOJ’s filing:

      “According to [Trump]’s filing, the former President had determined that the search for the materials should be conducted,” the footnote reads.

      Epner found the concession by Trump’s lawyers unorthodox. “Ordinarily, an attorney would not want to reveal who was making which decisions, because it potentially could expose that decisionmaker to jeopardy.”

      And that, boys and girls, is why you always pay your lawyers…

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Barbara

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: So, basically, Ms. Habba is saying that in Trump World espionage and obstruction are just another day at the office.

      The other thing she does in that snippet is talk as if Trump is still the president, and as if he still has the right to declassify documents.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      C Stars

      Oh, the photographs were gratuitous? Making public the photographic evidence was maybe perchance one might wonder, unnecessary?

       

      Cry me a river. Jesus these people are such snowflakes. TFG BRIBED A FOREIGN GOVERNMENT for dirt on his opponent. None of these assholes were clutching pearls then.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      azlib

      I beleive the photo was for public consumption as it demonstrates the way classified documents are presented. Trump can hardly claim he was ignorant of having the documents because it is obvious they are classfied.  BTW, if they were declassified, I believe that fact would show up on the document cover.

      At this point the biggest problem I see with all of this is the document chain of custody has been broken. Who saw or read these documents and what secrets were revealed or sources compromised. I am sure the Nat Sec Teams are not having a fun time sorting this all out. At the worst human agents have been compromised and the best our information gathering network has been diminished.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      John Revolta

      Here’s a weird thing…………that TIME cover is from March 2019 and shows all the Dem presidential hopefuls peering through the window over Trump’s shoulder, and right front and center, over Trump’s head is Joe Biden (with Kamala standing next to him!).

      For him to show up in this picture reminds me of the camera panning in on “Rosebud”. Who’s writing this stuff?

      Reply
    82. 82.

      karen marie

      Someone on twitter posted a link to Individual-1’s “Truth” account which one can view without being registered.

      I’ve only glanced at it a couple times, just to see the frequency.  He’s “truthing” about every ten minutes.  I hope he’s taking his blood pressure medication, because I want him to live long enough to be criminally charged

      PS:  It’s on my tablet, I’m on my laptop, or I’d provide the link.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Brachiator

      The government does allege that classified documents were mixed in with non-classified documents. However, the court clearly did not need the visual aid of a picture of documents with covers to establish that there were such documents. It seems intended for public consumption.

      To which, the response is, why does FORMER president Trump still have any of these documents?

      Bonus question. How many of these documents did show to friends, cronies and potential buyers?

      Reply
    86. 86.

      sukabi

      @JWR: sounds like Habba is going to need multiple lawyers herself….lying about documents in 2 separate cases….DOJ needs to search Bedminster now…

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Gravenstone

      @moops:  The pictures would no longer have been nicely framed, either. They’d have shown each assemblage as its own little pile, I suspect.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Brachiator

      Free Fun question of the day.

      Who is the bigger lying weasel, Boris Johnson or Donald Trump?

       

      Answer. Liz Truss.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Scout211

      Rolling Stone  has another good article up today. This one has a potpourri of MAGA talking points attempting to discount the obvious visual evidence of F-POTUS’s crimes.

      Shorter MAGAverse:  Since everyone knows we make sh*t up all the time, we are here to try to convince you that the so-called FBI is just making sh*t up. Don’t believe your lying eyes, people. Oh, and the real victim is always Trump.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      New Deal democrat

      @azlib:
      “ I beleive the photo was for public consumption”

      I think that was only the tertiary purpose. The secondary purpose was for the jury pool.

      But, as to the primary purpose, I think the DoJ would have preferred *not* to publish the photo of classified documents which has gotten so much publicity today. Even the limited information disclosed – most importantly, the dates of the documents, in conjunction with the type of information they cover – gives US adversaries a glimpse of how close in time to certain events the US had important information about them, and the means by which it gained that intelligence.

      I think the inclusion of this document is a figurative slap across the face of Judge Cannon, who as I wrote above has given every indication that she made up her mind last week. The photo is warning her graphically about how serious, egregious, and blatant Trump’s violations were; and asking her if she really wants to justify coddling the person who engaged in those violations (which is what her proposed order does).

      Reply
    101. 101.

      Leto

      Watched the Doochy video and stopped it after Noem said, “That’s why we need someone outside of the DoJ’ to provide the “transparency”. Like… you can see the lone marble rolling around in there. Such a dumbshit.

      Reply
    103. 103.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      As I recall, TFG’s team has until 5pm today to respond, and then the judge is supposed to rule by noon tomorrow. Does that sound right? I assume TFG’s response will be public too.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      Brachiator

      @Tony G:

      George Washington University Law School. “Elite” law schools (and “elite” universities in general) are a big part of reason why this country has become a corrupt banana republic

      There is nothing wrong with elite universities. They churn out both liberals and conservatives.

      Reply
    105. 105.

      The Moar You Know

      I simply don’t understand Turley. Does someone have pictures of him in bed with a dead hooker? Because otherwise I don’t understand why dude is burning his reputation for so little.

      @grumbles: Turley was another one of those guys who seemed fine until Obama was elected…and then he went insane.  Just lost his shit and never got it back.

      Reply
    107. 107.

      C Stars

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Yes! And has had a lot of work done, seemingly.

      I think Noem’s personal intellect has already been addressed here, but what she says to Doocey seems to be the new R talking point and I just wonder where they are going with it. So suppose the judge *does* appoint a Special Master, and, with all the evidence, the Special Master comes to the same conclusion the DOJ did? I mean, aren’t they just kicking the can down the road? What’s their endgame?

      Reply
    109. 109.

      New Deal democrat

      @Omnes Omnibus: Why did the DoJ file a narrow, milquetoast response Monday, followed by the planet-killing laser cannon response yesterday? Both arguments could have been made simultaneously.

      I think the first filing was a test to see if she would back off gracefully. The second (apropos of your comment) warns her that her proposed ruling will likely be turned into thermonuclear glass on appeal (as does the Amicus brief as well).

      Reply
    111. 111.

      Betty Cracker

      @New Deal democrat: Yeah, it does worry me that the case is assigned to a judge who is a Trump-appointed hack (redundant, I know). The DOJ seems to have dealt with that as deftly as it could when it suggested the “special master” horse was out of the barn since the FBI had already reviewed the docs, but I guess that doesn’t mean Judge Hack won’t appoint one anyway.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      Jinchi

      The real value of this image is that it shows very clearly that Trump didn’t “accidentally” pack up a bunch of classified documents in his rush out the door.

      Anyone with eyes could see that TOP SECRET is stamped quite clearly in bold color. It’s done for that exact reason. To remind everyone with access that this document has to be treated with great caution, not released into the wild.

      My guess is that the witnesses who reported it, spotted the markings on the folders from across the room and reported it immediately to the FBI.

      Reply
    116. 116.

      Steeplejack

      @JWR:

      “[Trump lawyer Alina] Habba indicated she conducted similar searches at Trump’s residences and office at his Bedminster estate.”

      I haven’t seen any reporting (or punditry) on whether the FBI believes Trump doesn’t have stolen ducuments stashed at Bedminster or Trump Tower, or if/​why they have apparently ruled that out.

      Reply
    117. 117.

      Kristine

      @pajaro:

      I am not his shrink, but I assume he does his shtick on Fox at least in part because he enjoys the attention.

      I remember when he was a semi-regular on Keith Olbermann’s old MSNBC show. As I recall, he wasn’t like he is now. He was Chuck Rosenbergish. I wonder what happened

      ETA: I see @The Moar You Know answered my question.

      Reply
    120. 120.

      Jinchi

      @C Stars: Trump is constantly fighting to win the moment, without thought for the consequences of getting what he wishes for.  My guess is that the special master will discover that there is literally nothing protected, like you suggest, and then will report that openly.

      That’ll only make Trump look worse than he alreafy does.

      Reply
    121. 121.

      Keith P.

      @The Moar You Know: He’s in that group (along with Dershowitz and Greenwald) that claims to be a “principled liberal/constitutionalist”, and yet all of their writings for the last 5 years have suspiciously aligned with Trump’s interests.

      Reply
    122. 122.

      JWR

      @C Stars:

      TFG BRIBED A FOREIGN GOVERNMENT for dirt on his opponent.

      This has always bothered me. Just the fact that such behavior was shrugged away still boggles the mind. But then I wake up, smell the roses, and remember who we’re dealing with.

      Reply
    123. 123.

      Eunicecycle

      @Betty Cracker: You can’t rule out that she may be afraid of Twitler’s followers and may appoint one just to keep them at bay. Look at what happened to the magistrate; the temple he attends can’t have services again due to threats. His family has also been threatened.

      Reply
    125. 125.

      eversor

      @Frankensteinbeck:

      I’d say yes pretty much for sure there are satalite images at this point.

      I can actually read all the gibberish acronyms on these cover pages.   A bunch of these have TK which stands for TALENT KEYHOLE.   TALENT was cooked up to cover stuff spy planes picked up usually IMINT (image intelligence), KEYHOLE came about to cover space based IMINT.   The two compartments (hence the SCI designator) were later merged into one super compartment.

      This stuff is all printed on the covers so you know exactly what it is.  You can’t “not know” that something is classified or what it relates to.   Which is nobody who’s been around cleared stuff will buy the “he didn’t know it was classifed, if he didn’t he didn’t know what stuff it was” because you can’t not know and anybody who sees the cover page knows.   The colors denote the security level which is stamped on it in big as fuck bright red letters and all the compartments are listed on it as well.

      Reply
    130. 130.

      Frank Wilhoit

      @karen marie: Turn up the heat.  Make him break, in real time.  (This is what cannot be forgiven John Kelly — he could have reduced Trump to a vegetative state with one blow of his tongue, but, somehow, did not recognize his obligation to do so.)

      Reply
    132. 132.

      JaneE

      You can just imagine some FBI agent opening a box and finding a document, setting it aside, flips a sheet or two, finds another one, sets it aside, and by the time he is halfway through the box just throwing them down, here’s another one, and another one and holy crap another one.

      The ones with cover sheets and then the apparently loose pages?

      Of course it makes Trump look bad.  There is no way to avoid making Trump look bad.  And if it was deliberately staged to make Trump look bad, give that agent a gold star, he did a good job.

      Reply
    134. 134.

      Betty Cracker

      @Eunicecycle: Good point. It’s not an unreasonable fear given the threats to the judge who authorized the search and since at least one MAGA dope acted on a threat related to it.

      I’m kind of gob-smacked at how quickly that failed (and now dead) MAGA avenger’s attack on the FBI got memory-holed in the press. The guy went to Trump’s failing Twitter knock-off to announce his intentions, explicitly said it was in response to the Disgraceland raid, died in a shoot-out with cops, and now…crickets. 

      We know what happens in countries where gangs terrorize law enforcement and the judiciary. It’s not good.

      Reply
    135. 135.

      japa21

      A couple things I have seen addressed yet, although I may well have missed them.

      1. Generally speaking, AFAIK, a President may be shown a classified document for review, but afterwards it would be returned to its appropriate location. So, how did he gain custody of all these?
      2. Leading directly to who is it who actually gathered them for him? And is it several someones?
      3. Remember the DOJ has remarked that there are others also under investigation. Are they looking at the chain of custody?

      So much focus has been on Trump, yet there had to have been accomplices not just in the hiding of them, but also the gathering.

      Reply

