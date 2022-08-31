In the comments of an earlier post, I shared a tweet from Trump-blighted hack Jonathan Turley, who spent days officiously demanding that the DOJ release more details on what they took when FBI agents busted into Trump’s Florida dump, only to complain when they did release more info that the picture above was included gratuitously to make Trump look bad:

The government does allege that classified documents were mixed in with non-classified documents. However, the court clearly did not need the visual aid of a picture of documents with covers to establish that there were such documents. It seems intended for public consumption. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 31, 2022

It does make Trump look bad, and that’s because he is bad. There’s no plausible excuse for taking the documents in the first place, refusing to turn them over when requested, returning some documents and concealing others and lying about that.

But aside from that, I’m so glad the photo was included because, contra Turley, some people really do need you to draw a picture for them, and the court isn’t the only audience here. For example, without the photo, I don’t believe this conversation would have happened today:

Steve Doocy to Kristi Noem: "Ultimately, it comes down to why did he have all that secret stuff at Mar-a-Lago? I know his team has said they declassified it, but that's news to the agencies that those documents belong to." pic.twitter.com/WVm1LvbiPs — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 31, 2022

More broadly, the picture is a signal that DOJ lawyers understand exactly who they’re dealing with and how he has squirmed out of so many past jams. Trump is a squid who emits ink clouds of lies and chaos to escape danger. A picture cuts through all that bullshit.

Moreover, inclusion of the picture tells us the DOJ anticipated the squid cloud of bullshit and preemptively cut through it. Maybe that’s why the legs of Turley’s fainting couch are groaning under his unconscious weight — he echoed the demand of Trump’s sleazy defenders, and when he got what he asked for, it blew up in his face.

At every turn in this saga, Trump did what you’d expect him to do — lie, bluster, rabble rouse, dispatch shoddy weasels to obfuscate on TV — and the DOJ cut him off at the knees every time. It’s not rocket surgery to predict what he’ll do, and not even a mouth as big as Tangerine Baal’s can ingest dozens of boxes of paper, so there was going to be evidence.

But still, it’s a thing of beauty to see someone anticipate which direction he’ll flail next and set a trap so that every demand satisfied ensnares him further. Bravo, DOJ.

Open thread.