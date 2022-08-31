Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Let there be snark.

Consistently wrong since 2002

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

Infrastructure week. at last.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

This blog will pay for itself.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / F-Word, F-Word, Pardon my French, But It’s BS, BS, Can’t You Feel the Stench?

F-Word, F-Word, Pardon my French, But It’s BS, BS, Can’t You Feel the Stench?

by | 11 Comments

This post is in: 

Biden calling some Republicans semi-fascist (I would have preferred losing the “semi-“) is, of course, sending a bunch of pundits to the fainting couch. John Ganz takes apart one of those pundits, Shandi Hamid, in a really interesting (and long) post:

The fact of the matter I don’t know Hamid or really wish him ill, but to me he emblematizes a certain public mode of expression that I’ve grown to detest: the banalities of the pundit class disguised as daring counterpoints to popular delusions. These are always sprinkled with brow-furrowed concern that whatever the public seems to be enthusiastic about in the moment will lead to some disaster. In the construction of his arguments he closely follows something similar to A.O. Hirschman’s famous theses from his Rhetoric of Reaction: the “perversity thesis,” where any action actually result in the opposite of its intent, the “futility thesis,” where any action will actually accomplish nothing, and the “jeopardy thesis,” where any action will threaten some already accomplished social good. These three simple guides provide a template for the pundit for a long career in journalism. They give the appearance of thoughtfulness and counter-intuitive brilliance, when they are just methods to generate rote responses.

This is what angers me so much: this is all about posing as an intellectual without actually saying much of anything of actual substance. […]

Ganz has a couple of paragraphs discussing Hamid’s style of argument, which is slippery, laced with appeals to authority and credentialism ,and generally a reflection of someone who expects that his words have more meaning simply because he typed them.

Anyway, it’s a good read, courtesy of Cheryl Rofer on Twitter. Something to ponder while we wonder if the DoJ will charge Trump for obvious violations of important laws.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • Geminid
  • Matt McIrvin
  • Old School
  • Parfigliano
  • RaflW

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    11Comments

    3. 3.

      RaflW

      This pleases me, as I had some choice words for Mr. Hamdi the other night on some other BJ thread. And if it has Cheryl’s imprimatur as well, then it’s all the more delish.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Matt McIrvin

      I remember thinking about Hirschman’s “perversity thesis” when pondering right-wing rhetoric on environmental regulations. It’s reasonable to believe that sometimes, a measure intended to help the environment will sometimes have the opposite effect. It does happen. It’s a thing to watch out for, and if you’re a good thoughtful liberal, you’ll be on the lookout for it.

      But anti-environmentalists wielding the perversity thesis game this tendency to a degree that, once you notice the pattern, becomes ridiculous. Is it logical to propose that EVERY SINGLE measure to help the environment somehow has the opposite perverse effect, by means that are somehow different but still coincidentally perverse in every case? That’s what they end up claiming.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Old School

      To me, the prefix of semi was to prevent even more hand-ringing and pearl clutching from the pundits.  It’s getting the point across even though it softens the blow.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      This is what angers me so much: this is all about posing as an intellectual without actually saying much of anything of actual substance.

      This what DougJ been saying for, what two decades now.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Matt McIrvin

      but to me he emblematizes a certain public mode of expression that I’ve grown to detest: the banalities of the pundit class disguised as daring counterpoints to popular delusions.

      This is what I’ve always thought of as “John Stossel disease.” “Are We Scaring Ourselves to Death?”, a potentially interesting thesis but it just turns out to be warmed-over industry-hack propaganda delivered with an arch tone.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Baud: And the desire of liberals to not be stupid hacks. That’s the old Hack Gap. It is the basis of Conor Friedersdorf’s entire career.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Geminid

      @Old School: I think “semi-fascist” was just fine. The people complaining about this are not the audience. I don’t want Biden preaching to the choir, I want him preaching to the larger congregation.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.