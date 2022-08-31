Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

The words do not have to be perfect.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

This fight is for everything.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

“More of this”, i said to the dog.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

Infrastructure week. at last.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

You are here: Home / Balloon Juice / Commentary / Good News For Conservatives / Late Night Open Thread: DOJ Filing Is Out

Late Night Open Thread: DOJ Filing Is Out

by | 63 Comments

Oh boy…

This thread:

Lots more at the link

And again, lots more at the link

With that news, I’m off to put everyone to bed and get some more work done.

Open thread

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    63Comments

    1. 1.

      HumboldtBlue

      This attorney Chuck Rosenberg on MSNBC is the steady, knowing, experienced deeply knowledgeable voice to explain what is happening, and he has all the charm of melted ice cream. And you still want it.​

      Reply
    4. 4.

      TaMara

      Charlie Pierce is a national treasure:

      Reply
    5. 5.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      When I was a toddler I would leave my toys, legos, lincoln logs scattered on the floor, just like this.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @HumboldtBlue: his TV manner always reminds me of a somewhat dorky but very smart and dedicated high school teacher who leaves no student behind. But I doubt he got to the positions he used to hold without being a very smart and, when he needed to be, ruthless lawyer. As John Lithgow’s character said to a young CIA agent in The Old Man, “Son, do you think I got to where I am by being someone you want to fuck with?

      @dmsilev:

      — WhyIsHatSoMean? (@Popehat)

      There should be some kind of award for that

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Mathguy

      That the DOJ has to deal with a 41 year old trumpIan moron as a judge must make them want to puke. She must be a piece of work.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      TaMara

      I was waiting for this thread, now I can go about my evening.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Notice in the top photo the cover sheets are censored (whited out) because the cover sheets themselves contain top secret code words that can’t be revealed (eg Manhattan Project; Operation Overlord; Ultra)​

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Mathguy: from her Wiki page

      Cannon earned a Bachelor of Arts from Duke University, and a Juris Doctor, magna cum laude, from the University of Michigan Law School. She began her legal career as a law clerk to Judge Steven Colloton of the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit.

      Cannon worked as an associate at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and served as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida.[2] Cannon has been a member of the Federalist Society since 2005.[1]

      as Diane Chambers once said with a patronizing smirk, “Couldn’t make summa?”

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Wyatt Salamanca

      Hopefully, this time Trump is finally fucked and won’t be able to weasel his way out of this scandal.

      At least he didn’t get any Cheetos stains on the classified documents shown in the photo at the top of this post.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Martin

      Once again, if you are asserting executive privilege of a document, you are asserting that the document is the property of the federal government and not yours to keep. Additionally, you are asserting that it belongs to the Office of the President, who has a current custodian.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Bradley P. Moss @BradMossEsq

      4) The FBI gathered new evidence that there were in fact more classified records at MAL, including in locations outside of the storage room. They got the search warrant and found approximately 100 additional classified records, some located in Trump’s own office.

      5) That is straight up obstruction and concealment of classified records, and willfully retaining them in an unauthorized location.

      ooops

      Reply
    15. 15.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Bradley P. Moss @BradMossEsq

      9) To sum it up, Trump took PLAINLY MARKED classified records to MAL, he delayed, obstructed and resisted Government efforts to recover them, he (or his staff) concealed the records from investigators, and they got caught doing so.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      HumboldtBlue

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: ​ 

      He’s almost the perfect voice and face for these issues. I always like listening to people who know their shit about their thing, particularly when it comes to national security, the law and Trump.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Wow, the lawyer lied to FBI agents. If a lawyer wants to work for trump they should automatically hire their own lawyer because for reasons that escape me, an abnormally large number of them end up committing crimes for mango mussolini.

      — Impeachment pie🍰 (@tweet_2_defeat) August 31, 2022

      I hope Bobb has retained a criminal defense attorney. She lied on a an affidavit to NARA AND she bald faced lied to the FBI

      — Theresa Kereakes (@TheresaKereakes) August 31, 2022

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia celebrates Merdeka Day* today, 31st August, with the most crooked leader in our history freshly incarcerated. Maybe you guys will get to celebrate the next Fourth of July with the most crooked leader in your history in a similar situation.

      *independence day

      Reply
    25. 25.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      There is no way you put ALL these damning facts (and photo) in a public filing without eventual indictments​

      Reply
    29. 29.

      West of the Rockies

      MSNBC special coverage is asking “who was the informant whovratted out Trump”?

      Any thoughts, jackals?

      Reply
    31. 31.

      HumboldtBlue

      STATEMENT FROM MERRICK GARLAND: “My digital media person has asked me to inform you we’re in the ‘find out period.’ I have little to no idea what that means, but they were extremely insistent.”

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Barbara

      @West of the Rockies: ​Possibly Secret Service agents, who are probably required to receive training on the handling of classified material.​ Although anyone who knew it was there could face legal jeopardy it seems like SS agents would be the most aware of that possibility. ​

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Barbara

      @prostratedragon: ​Mariotti’s view is that refusing to allow entrance is evidence she knew her certification was false. Any “diligent” search would have included whatever was in that room.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      JoyceH

      @David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch:

      When I was a toddler I would leave my toys, legos, lincoln logs scattered on the floor, just like this.

      I don’t think the FBI actually found the docs scattered on the floor like that. I think the docs were in the box which is also in the photo and they took out the docs and spread them on the floor to take the picture of their catch – ‘look at what all we found!’

      Reply
    42. 42.

      RaflW

      Now that the photo is out, I wonder if someone tipped Fpotus that the DOJ filing was gonna be a doozy, and that’s why he was up, manic, at 2am ‘truth’-sharting like a cornered, disgraced egomaniac.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Omnes Omnibus: When Garland releases the 911 tape that says, “My name is Eric Trump. I would like to make an anonymous report of an on-going crime…”, you can cash in.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      scav

      It’s pretty much an own goal to preemptively move more and more of these charming details to the court of public opinion in teeny bursts of headline / hashtag friendly meme-nibbles.  Granted, that’s probably in critically endangered sane timeline terms, but still, ouch.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      RaflW

      Maybe I’m just thinking of how it would play on a TV drama, but this tidbit, wow.
      I think a prosecutor could at least argue that Trump was considering traveling abroad with the specific documents found in the drawer with the active passport(s).

      @rgoodlaw Yep. 👇

      @ryanjreilly: “The passports themselves, and their location, are very good evidence that Trump unlawfully retained national defense information.”

      Active passports in same drawer as classified docs. Prosecutors could even note that at trial.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      prostratedragon

      @Barbara: ​ Certainly makes sense; Make Attorneys Get Attorneys strikes again.
      As to who, also Secret Service or anyone else around there who might have found themselves gripped by a vise recently.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I’ll never forget that before he was Mr Kellyanne he was one of Kenneth Starr’s top aides (that’s how they met), but this is a great line

      Bill Grueskin @BGrueskin 1h
      CNN’s Don Lemon: “Why would Team Trump … even ask for a special master, knowing what the evidence is?”
      @gtconway3d: “It’s insane. Basically, they asked for the Justice Department to punch them in the face. And that’s what the Justice Department did in this brief.”

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Another Scott

      @Barbara: Mariotti’s thread is excellent.

      They should just block off the tunnel and build a big fence around MaL and keep TFG and all his hangers-on there for the next 30 years or so.  They all apparently really did try to do all the crimes and thought they would never be caught.

      Well, it sure looks like they are very wrong.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      ian

      The last month has been sublime. Lets take a moment and remember all the *Merrick Garland is sooo worthless!!1!! Do something!11!* takes.  This has been worth the wait.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      @JoyceH: ​

      There are two rulers on the floor (to provide scale) and a sign stating “2A” – that indicates they found it that way. No different that this crime scene (photo)

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Edmund Dantes

      Not that it should help the lawyer too much but if you read the assertion from the lawyer that all the classified stuff was returned, it’s full of weasel words and language.

      https://twitter.com/emptywheel/status/1564826017356828673?s=21&t=m1MUnLKzcEcy558Mzzg7yw

      So maybe you can potentially sort of talk your way out, but then again you were also listed as custodian at times. So kind of screwed there.

       

      Bobb had to know she was being put on the hook. And instead of saying fuck this not worth it. She tried to thread the needle.

      I’ll never stop being amazed at people so willing to light themselves on fire for this guy.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      piratedan

      @Another Scott: well, until they actually do it…

      but yeah, TFG’s MO’s is essentially to dare anyone to stop him and so far, very few folks actually do.

      I hope that this is enough of a slam dunk and it’s all a self-own.  If the MFer had simply returned the docs, the DOJ and the librarians would have sighed some relief and probably kept quiet.

      The hubris involving THESE documents when he made his bones (with a huge helping hand from the FTFNYT and Comey) sticking the server issue up HRC’s patootie is just even more ironic, but on brand for a guy like Trump who believes he’s untouchable.

      I hope he (and all of the fuckers that packed these docs for him because you know he didn’t do it himself) gets incarcerated and has to stew in his own head for eternity.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Barbara

      @Edmund Dantes: ​Have to disagree. While Bobb is not certifying that she personally conducted the search, she is certifying personal knowledge of the search that was conducted. She also denied entrance to the primary location of the search, where additional classified materials were located. Not saying she would be convicted but definitely enough for an indictment.​. They might also have surveillance video of individuals accessing the location, including Ms. Bobb.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Mallard Filmore

      @JoyceH: The docs are spread out all higgly piggly.  When police show all the guns and drugs that are seized they are usually laid out nicely on a table.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Releasing the photo is brilliant. People are too busy to read the 38 page brief, but that photo speaks 1,000,000 words.

      Plus the brain dead tee vee news doesn’t know what to do with words, but they love crime porn.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      JoyceH

      What is that to the far left? Is that some sort of storage, or a window treatment? Is this maybe in a room with sliding glass doors? Would anyone be surprised if it was?

      Reply

