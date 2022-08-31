Oh boy…
This photo clearly suggests that the ex-President shows great respect for the importance of classified documents, right? pic.twitter.com/GvXnwxVOP5
— Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) August 31, 2022
And if you look closely, you can see the HCS marking for human source intelligence. https://t.co/ayZ7BcWiJ3 pic.twitter.com/s6UympQv1m
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) August 31, 2022
This thread:
2/ As a starting point, it's apparent the DOJ was concerned that the judge took Trump's motion — which was bizarre, unprecedented, and without basis in law — seriously.
Their filing is full of factual information rebutting Trump's false claims and compelling legal arguments.
— Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) August 31, 2022
NEW: Trump team 'likely concealed' classified records from investigators, DOJ says.
More details as DOJ fights the appointment of a special master.
w/ @joshgerstein https://t.co/wu3jcbrQDK
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) August 31, 2022
And again, lots more at the link
With that news, I’m off to put everyone to bed and get some more work done.
Open thread
