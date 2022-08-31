Some of the other Trump scandals were a little complicated to understand but this one is so straight forward. He yoinked classified documents and took them to imaginary White House. They asked for them back and then he just… ignored it. And this is the generous view of events. https://t.co/gnBe3FXxof — AdotSad (@AdotSad) August 31, 2022

Our Respectable Mainstream Media, here in the Second Gilded Age, has grown increasingly lazy about the pursuit of actual ‘news’, preferring to act as stenographers to the moneyed classes and the GOP (but I repeat myself), secure in the knowledge they could always steal material from various social-media outlets when something really important happened. But now… some of the middle ranks, at least, sense a potential ‘Watergate, but global’ in the making. Per the Washington Post:

… The filing traces the extraordinary saga of government officials’ repeated efforts to recover sensitive national security papers from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence and club, centered on a storage room where prosecutors came to suspect that “government records were likely concealed and removed … and that efforts were likely taken to obstruct the government’s investigation.” The agents also came to doubt claims by Trump’s team that the storage room was the only place where such documents might be found… The 36-page filing also reveals, for the first time, the text of a written assurance given to the Justice Department by Trump’s “custodian of records” on June 3. It says Trump’s team had done a thorough search for any classified material in response to a subpoena and had turned over any relevant documents. Trump and his representatives gave the Justice Department 38 classified documents that day, the filing says, in addition to 184 others that were discovered in boxes sent to the National Archives earlier in the year. The filing says Trump’s lawyer told Justice Department officials that all White House records that remained at Mar-a-Lago nearly 17 months after Trump left office were contained in the storage room, and that all boxes in the room had been searched. Yet when FBI agents raided the Trump property in August, they found more than 100 additional classified papers, which, prosecutors wrote, “calls into serious question the representations made in the June 3 certification and casts doubt on the extent of cooperation in this matter.”…

According to a partially redacted affidavit unsealed Friday, the agents who conducted the search of Mar-a-Lago were seeking all “physical documents and records constituting evidence, contraband, fruits of crime, or other items illegally possessed in violation” of three federal laws, including a part of the Espionage Act outlawing gathering, transmitting or losing national defense information. The warrant also cites laws on destruction of records and concealment or mutilation of government material. The search is part of a criminal investigation into whether Trump and his aides took secret government papers and did not return all of them, despite demands from senior officials, and whether anyone obstructed government efforts to recover all of the classified material.

The reference to the exhibit in the text indicates that FBI found all these documents "in a container" in his office (NB not in the storage room). So it stands to reason the FBI team arranged them this way for this photo. https://t.co/lBI6Yy6xAH pic.twitter.com/w6trd0n3C4 — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) August 31, 2022

Lol it's literally the standard "guns/drugs/money" 'raid haul' format…….just with a bunch of classified docs (with the SCI coversheets most prominent of course, just like they always put the scariest looking guns up front) — Mike Black (@MikeBlack114) August 31, 2022

For those asking: HCS = HUMINT (Human intelligence)

SI = COMINT (Communications intelligence)

TK = not going to explain the letters, but I’ll say that it’s IMINT (image intelligence) Three of our most closely guarded secrets. — Angry Staffer ?? (@Angry_Staffer) August 31, 2022

