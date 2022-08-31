Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Consistently wrong since 2002

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Repub Venality Open Thread: We (Do Not, Actually) Regret to Inform You…

Repub Venality Open Thread: We (Do Not, Actually) Regret to Inform You…

by | 198 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Our Respectable Mainstream Media, here in the Second Gilded Age, has grown increasingly lazy about the pursuit of actual ‘news’, preferring to act as stenographers to the moneyed classes and the GOP (but I repeat myself), secure in the knowledge they could always steal material from various social-media outlets when something really important happened. But now… some of the middle ranks, at least, sense a potential ‘Watergate, but global’ in the making. Per the Washington Post:

The filing traces the extraordinary saga of government officials’ repeated efforts to recover sensitive national security papers from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence and club, centered on a storage room where prosecutors came to suspect that “government records were likely concealed and removed … and that efforts were likely taken to obstruct the government’s investigation.”

The agents also came to doubt claims by Trump’s team that the storage room was the only place where such documents might be found…

The 36-page filing also reveals, for the first time, the text of a written assurance given to the Justice Department by Trump’s “custodian of records” on June 3. It says Trump’s team had done a thorough search for any classified material in response to a subpoena and had turned over any relevant documents.

Trump and his representatives gave the Justice Department 38 classified documents that day, the filing says, in addition to 184 others that were discovered in boxes sent to the National Archives earlier in the year.

The filing says Trump’s lawyer told Justice Department officials that all White House records that remained at Mar-a-Lago nearly 17 months after Trump left office were contained in the storage room, and that all boxes in the room had been searched.

Yet when FBI agents raided the Trump property in August, they found more than 100 additional classified papers, which, prosecutors wrote, “calls into serious question the representations made in the June 3 certification and casts doubt on the extent of cooperation in this matter.”…

According to a partially redacted affidavit unsealed Friday, the agents who conducted the search of Mar-a-Lago were seeking all “physical documents and records constituting evidence, contraband, fruits of crime, or other items illegally possessed in violation” of three federal laws, including a part of the Espionage Act outlawing gathering, transmitting or losing national defense information. The warrant also cites laws on destruction of records and concealment or mutilation of government material.

The search is part of a criminal investigation into whether Trump and his aides took secret government papers and did not return all of them, despite demands from senior officials, and whether anyone obstructed government efforts to recover all of the classified material.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Barbara
  • Barney
  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • Betty Cracker
  • Bill Arnold
  • Brachiator
  • brantl
  • Cacti
  • cain
  • CaseyL
  • catclub
  • Ceci n est pas mon nym
  • Central Planning
  • Citizen Alan
  • danielx
  • Danielx
  • different-church-lady
  • dmsilev
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Elizabelle
  • Eunicecycle
  • eversor
  • Formerly disgruntled in Oregon
  • Geminid
  • germy shoemangler
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • gvg
  • Hoodie
  • JaySinWA
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • jonas
  • JPL
  • JWR
  • Ken
  • kindness
  • Kristine
  • Kropacetic
  • Ksmiami
  • Leto
  • lollipopguild
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Marmot
  • Matt McIrvin
  • MazeDancer
  • Mike in NC
  • MisterForkbeard
  • Mr. Bemused Senior
  • MrKite
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Nelle
  • Nettoyeur
  • Old School
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • p.a.
  • Paul in KY
  • RaflW
  • Renie
  • rikyrah
  • Roger Moore
  • RSA
  • Ruckus
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Steeplejack
  • steppy
  • Suzanne
  • The Lodger
  • The Moar You Know
  • Wapiti
  • West of the Rockies
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    198Comments

    1. 1.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Some classification trivia. A lot of people will say things like “above top secret” and “SCI is the highest level of classification”

      The security people will tell you pedantically that there is nothing above TS. SCI is more like a formal “need to know”. And at the bottom of the photo you can see a cover sheet marked “SECRET/SCI”

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Danielx

      @germy shoemangler:

      I know, I know – sorta like seeing a punk rock show back when. One reviewer says “these jagoffs don’t even know how to play their instruments!” and another is raving about “raw authenticity!”. One attendee of the rally (as a witness) will say “this guy is crazy – head trauma crazy, fucking nuts” and a true believer will proclaim “Trump should and will be president forever!”.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Cacti

      We are truly in strange (and dangerous) times.

      Never in the history of the republic have we had an ex-POTUS who was an overt national security threat.  Who knows the extent of the damage he’s already done.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      rikyrah

      Been watching movies and tv shows, and didn’t know for real if the Government actually used TOP SECRET
      for that kind of intelligence.

      Is it a special color?
      a bar code?
      a folder?

      No. It’s like the phucking movies.

      BIG AZZ LETTERS

      THAT YOU CAN SEE FROM ACROSS THE ROOM.

      ALL ON IT FOR EVERYONE TO SEE

      TOP SECRET

      IN BRIGHT COLORS

      Reply
    12. 12.

      jonas

      So Trump’s now claiming that it doesn’t matter what’s in those pictures because they were all declassified! (Narrator: “They weren’t.”) So I guess next up is Trump explaining why he unilaterally “declassified” some of the nation’s most sensitive national security secrets — stuff that will put our troops in danger, cripple our intelligence capabilities, and likely get people killed. In other words, he’s claiming he stole raft after raft of highly classified government secrets and then more or less put them up on Wikileaks. I guess he’ll be joining Edward Snowden for that tickertape parade.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      p.a.

      Repub’s endgame- no place to turn: stick with Dump and go down, turn on Dump to try saving themselves and lose his yowling mob of mud people, and go down.

      How will the Dump appointed, Fed Society shitstain judge play it?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Leto

      Big, bright fuck-off color coded cover pages. As subtle as a fundraising email.

      Yeah, we don’t tiptoe around it. Everyone and their mothers know what you’re handling, which is also another indicator of “FUCK OFF” if you’re not supposed to be there.

      @Cacti: I’ve been thinking about this for a while, and how we probably won’t know for a very long time just how bad it is. We’re only starting to connect some of the dots (the disappearing CIA assets) but we’re basically still in the storm. Everything going on here is why the rest of our allies still have concerns about what type of partner we will be moving forward.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      jonas

      @rikyrah:

      BIG AZZ LETTERS

      THAT YOU CAN SEE FROM ACROSS THE ROOM.

      ALL ON IT FOR EVERYONE TO SEE

      You’ll also note that none of those covers are marked with a “declassified” stamp.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Eunicecycle

      @Cacti: The fact that he had 3 documents in his desk makes me think those are ones he was actively using, for sale? For kompromat? At first I thought he kept the stuff just because of his juvenile “You’re not the boss of me” attitude but I am changing my mind.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Matt McIrvin

      I’ve started to wince at every revelation of something terrible Trump did because my response is no longer “this is the thing that will get him for sure,” it’s “this is another crime that will now mysteriously be normalized as OK”.

      Eventually we get to the point where it’s normal for a Republican President to go on a Fifth Avenue shooting spree.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      jonas

      @Leto: we probably won’t know for a very long time just how bad it is.

      Our only indication will probably be how pale and shaken members of the HPSCI look when they exit the briefing room with the DNI after the intelligence damage assessment is completed.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Roger Moore

      @jonas:

      Their carts are still firmly hitched to that traitorous buffoon even as both are falling further behind in their respective races?

      They’re left with nothing but bad choices.  If they stick with Trump, they risk whatever bad stuff he runs into sticking to them.  If the repudiate him- and make no mistake, his supporters will see refusing to attend a rally with him as repudiation- they’ll lose their strongest supporters.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Matt McIrvin

      (Of course, there are historically limits to what kings can get away with and the response is not pretty.)

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Leto

      @jonas: if he had declassified them, the public would have that information. Again, easily disproved. It’s to our nation’s detriment that the media won’t simply say that everything out of his bloated mouth is a fucking lie. 24/7/365 lies.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      bbleh

      @rikyrah@Leto@jonas:  And at least in my experience EVERY PAGE is stamped TOP AND BOTTOM with big red classification stamps.  Sometimes EVERY PARAGRAPH has a marking at the beginning.

      And if and when it’s declassified, markings are lined through, there’s a declassification stamp, and there’s information provided as to when it was declassified and under what authority.

      Just seeing these pictures gives me heartburn …

      Reply
    28. 28.

      danielx

      @jonas:

      Who the hell knows? If we were talking about rational actors I’d guess they’d be talking about sudden family issues that would tragically preclude them from being in the same building (or county) with TFG on the specified date. But I can’t understand the thought processes of someone who would attach themselves to Trump’s ever more widening and toxic ass in the first place.

      Then there’s the unappealing prospect of being branded a coward and traitor by TFG himself for failing to appear with him and stand up for him. THAT kind of unendorsement can put you in somebody’s sights these days.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      bbleh

      @Leto@Matt McIrvin:  And of course, just to be pedantic, NONE of the three statutes cited in the warrant turn on whether material is classified or not.  The Espionage Act, in particular, refers only to “National Defense Information,” the significance of which would be up to a jury.  Classification (which system came only decades after the Act was passed) is technically immaterial (although of course a jury could infer from it that the material is indeed sensitive).

      Reply
    30. 30.

      steppy

      @Danielx: You know what will be lit? If he’s arrested in Wilkes-Barre as he prepares to make his appearance with the quack and the dollar-store fascist.

      I know, but a boy can dream, can’t he?

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Roger Moore

      @Eunicecycle:

      I don’t know if you can assume Trump has the same motivations as a normal person.  In particular, I think it’s telling that some of the classified documents appear to have been kept in the same box as framed Time magazine covers.  That says to me that some of them, at least, were kept primarily to stroke his ego.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Kristine

      Given how things are going, maybe checking out that coffin that is alleged to hold Ivana’s remains wouldn’t be a bad idea. **

      At least monitor the area for suspicious shoveling activity in the middle of the night.

      **Not sure how it could be done quietly, though. If announced, the MSM/GOP howls would shatter glass for miles around.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Geminid

      @p.a.:  Right now Republican leaders are caught in a bind of their own making. They want desperately to win back the House and Senate, and they know they can’t without trump’s hard core supporters. Republicans would like to see this matter pushed into the background but trump’s not about to let that happen.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Ken

      @Matt McIrvin: The theory is that he automatically and silently declassified them by walking out the door with them.

      I’ll just put that theory over here with phlogiston, the luminiferous aether, and the flat earth.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      gvg

      What I can’t get past is there is just no legitimate reason for him to have taken any of these documents at all, ever, for a minute. These are the kind of things that I would expect even the President to be taken down to a special secure basement to be told about them. And the President does not really need to know the actual agents in place names in most cases and should avoid knowing stuff he can give away inadvertantly by reaction. I mean really. He isn’t the CIA director or someone who actually manages agents or evaluates information. The President decides policy based on what information they can bring him and what influence they can help him project. And this guy always disbelieved them anyway.

      If I had been working in a defense or intelligence agency then I would have tried to obscure and delay any real detailed facts on agents to him all along. No President needs to know the agents names all over the world except maybe once in awhile like say we have warning County x is planning a nuclear preemptive launch and we need to know if the report might actually know what they are talking about before the President stakes the USA’s rep on a big action…….which Trump never did actually.

      So I am actually alarmed they let him have this much real info. He was obviously always unfit and plenty of them could see that all along.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @bbleh: Not “sometimes”. Every paragraph MUST be separately marked. And so is the title, and every caption.

      You try to have unclassified titles but we’ve heard in the reporting that even the titles of many of these documents were classified.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Ken

      @Geminid: Republicans would like to see this matter pushed into the background but trump’s not about to let that happen.

      So far it’s been a popcorn-worthy illustration of rake-stepping. Every time he’s demanded a release of information, the DOJ has done so, and the information makes things ever so much worse.

      In the overnight thread, I said I expect that next he’ll demand release of the security images, and we’ll all be treated to the sight of him feeding classified documents into a photocopier.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Suzanne

      @Danielx:

      His appearance in Wilkes-Barre with Oz and Mastriano is gonna be lit.

      So back in 2016, SuzMom and I went to a Trump rally and heckled the shit out of him. And I started arguments with the MAGAts in line, etc. I think I was even commenting here from my phone.

      There is absolutely no way in hell I would ever do that today. I would absolutely get shot.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      CaseyL

      Neither Oz nor Mastriano have the intellectual or moral capacity to see/acknowledge how fucked it is to have Trump’s endorsement and appear with Trump right now.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Roger Moore

      @Matt McIrvin:

      The theory is that he automatically and silently declassified them by walking out the door with them.

      Which is still BS, but just requires a bit more effort to demonstrate.  It’s true that Trump could have changed the classification rules so he could declassify stuff that way, but he never did.  He never issued a new executive order on classification rules, so for stuff to be legally declassified it still had to go through the process as defined by previous presidents. Most importantly, “I declassified it” would be an affirmative defense, so Trump would have to produce evidence of his standing declassification order to make it work.

      Furthermore, there is some classified information- notably nuclear secrets- that can only be declassified by a process that’s defined by statute.  No matter what he says, Trump couldn’t declassify that stuff by fiat, and there is an indication the documents found at Mar-a-Lago include those kinds of secrets.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Elizabelle

      Anybody asking James Comey for his hot take on this?  This is fruit of his poisoned act.  All of it is.

      I don’t understand why Trump is not in custody.  And I hope that his other residences are being searched.  All of them.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Leto: There are rare times when I wish Ballon Juice had upvotes or awards. This is one of those times.

      The dude likes constantly. Why is it hard for media to note that? Just report it that way: Trump days X but this has no evidence and he regularly lies, so this should be assumed to be false”

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Roger Moore

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym:

      You try to have unclassified titles but we’ve heard in the reporting that even the titles of many of these documents were classified.

      My (civilian) understanding is that is common for compartmentalized information.  People aren’t supposed to know these things even exist unless they’re read in on them.  You can understand why, too.  Just revealing that we know certain information might be enough to compromise the program that generated it.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Betty Cracker

      This slimy hack is meeping about the DOJ’s manipulation of “optics”:


      Nothing Trump does is surprising — would anyone be shocked if proof emerges that he auctioned off intel assets to the Kremlin? But the lengths his slimy hack defenders will go to defend the indefensible — good God, whining about optics.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      RSA

      @Matt McIrvin:  The theory is that he automatically and silently declassified them by walking out the door with them.

      A frivolous thought occurred to me last night: By Trump rules, the President can declassify documents with the power of his mind. With such a flexible power, why couldn’t Joe Biden just reclassify those same documents? Checkmate.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      jonas

      @Leto: the public would have that information

      With one simple FOIA request, you can get the CIA’s list of its most highly-placed moles in the Kremlin. How cool is that!

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Mike in NC

      Every single shabby Trump property needs to be visited by a wrecking ball to uncover more stolen classified documents that were going to be sold to Putin, Xi, and Kim.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Barney

      ‘Watergate, but global’.

      Could we finally have a new suffix for subsequent scandals? “-a-Lago” is very easy to tack onto the end of something (if it ends in a vowel, drop the “-a”), and easily identifiable. Goes best with a single syllable prefix, I think.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Elizabelle

      @Betty Cracker:   Intended for public consumption is good.

      We have QAnon fanatics.  People who disbelieve the moon landing.

      Photographic evidence is powerful.  It’s why Turley is mewling.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Barbara

      @gvg: Right.  Most people that work with sensitive information realize eventually that it is better not to know the nitty gritty details of certain information so that you can’t disclose it inadvertently.

      I also agree that one of the good things about this craziness is that it is so easy to explain.  Unlike other scandals, it takes a lot of effort to “contextualize” it with arguments like, “well, it wasn’t really classified anymore,” or “it was subject to executive privilege.”  As the DOJ points out, executive privilege is a concept that exists vis a vis Congress, not against another executive agency like NARA!  There is no “executive privilege” for documents that are being maintained by the main repository for all executive documents, even those that might be privileged against disclosure requests from Congress.  But I guess Trump thinks uttering the words executive privilege is like casting a magic spell.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Leto

      @bbleh: correct. And like you said, if this goes to a jury I hope the fact that it was TS/SCI helps to establish how grave this is, as well as finally helping to nail his dried orange husk to the wall.

      @jonas: with one FOIA request, and a simple $5000 donation, you too can receive from the Trumpov Circus a list of CIA assests! Call now, operators are standing by!

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Betty Cracker: I gotta think Turley’s an embarrassment to his law school, colleagues, alumni and students.

      I can’t find with a google, but isn’t there a story that one of his students tricked him into cancelling class by setting up a fake radio interview?

      Reply
    60. 60.

      MazeDancer

      Is there a deal Trump can make where he says, “I didn’t realize I couldn’t take these things”. Pays a big fine. And can still run for office?

      Would be big pressure for DoJ to take it for “the good of the country”.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      West of the Rockies

      Those SCI folders are the equivalent of a swollen black and red spider or brightly-colored reptile in nature.  The warnings nor to touch could not be more obvious.

      Is the orange moron still “Truthing” feverishly today?

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Elizabelle

      @Barbara:  I bet Turley wanted to winge about the (masterful!) use of video in the J6 hearings, too.  Can’t be ‘splaining things too clearly there.  Don’t look good.

      Cannot wait for the next one(s).  Must see TV.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Elizabelle

      @MazeDancer:   Don’t even go there.  Why?

      I’m sick of seeing Trump get away with so much.  He’s a difficult target, because he is so litigious and adept with social media.

      Should not be subject to an easier criminal justice system.  Time to make that clear.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Citizen Alan

      So two nights ago, I dropped by the liquor store to pick up a bottle of vodka, and as soon as I step across the threshold I hear those magic words “I’m not a racist, but …”  And the whole time I’m shopping, I’m trying to tune out the conversation between the owner and the not-racist hag who’s talking to him.  I don’t actually hear anything the owner says, so I give him the benefit of a doubt and assume hes just nodding his  head at the  Craziness, which is why I didn’t just turn and leave.  Anyway, the not-racist hag is angry that that “they” won’t let trump be president again, so she likes DeSantis.  And two days later, I’m still angry over the fact that  I didn’t start an argument with her in the parking lot, even though it could potentially have ended in violence because, well, Mississippi.

      The thought of spending even another month in this barbaric hell state where 9 out of every 10 white people I cross paths with is a trump supporter  Just makes me lose the will to live.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Renie

      Don Winslow Twitter Today about NY Times Story “Documents at Mar-a-Lago Were Moved & Hidden as U.S. Sought Them Filing Suggests”

      @donwinslow

      Buried in today’s major NYT story is this key sentence: “But department officials are not expected to file charges imminently, if they ever do.”

      God, I hope that’s not true.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @rikyrah: didn’t know for real if the Government actually used TOP SECRET

      Don’t know if they still do this, but I’ve heard that in the UK, at least during WW2, they used MOST SECRET. Which makes more grammatical sense.

      Google tells me that TOP SECRET (“formerly MOST SECRET”) is used in the UK now. I guess the US won that language battle. What’s next, getting rid of those extra O’s in words like “colour”?

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Ken

      @Betty Cracker: I’m hoping a lot of the responses to Turley’s tweet are along the lines of, “Yeah, horrible, the DOJ should follow the good example of Trump and his lawyers, and stick to twitter and Fox.”

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Mike in NC

      Our TV just aired an ad from retired VADM Mike Franken, working to oust traitor Chuck Grassley in Iowa. Called my wife over to catch it since our families socialized a bit while we all were living in NoVA. Got to visit his office in the mid-90s when he was military aide to Ted Kennedy. He must be doing well in fundraising to advertise nationally.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      I was talking to one of my neighbors this morning. She told me she’s a lifelong R but can’t vote for Trump. She was particularly horrified that he revealed the names of the FBI agents involved in the search, so now they’re getting threats.

      The bad news is she thinks DeSantis is a good bet.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      MisterForkbeard

      @MazeDancer: He’d have to admit he was wrong first, so it won’t happen.

       

      Really though, that’s what NARA and the DOJ spent 18 months trying to get. Just to get him to voluntarily return the stolen documents with no consequences. He wouldn’t do it and we’re way past the time where that could happen.

      But I do expect him to be undercharged or undersentenced, because Ex President.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Barbara: Most people that work with sensitive information realize eventually that it is better not to know the nitty gritty details of certain information so that you can’t disclose it inadvertently.

      Heh. Every time somebody said to me, “Can I tell you a secret?”

      I always replied, “Yes, but you probably don’t want to.”

      It’s not that I am a mean spirited blabber mouth, I just don’t have any secrets, I am what I am. And what I am is all too likely to thoughtlessly disclose stuff other people don’t want out in public.

      In my old age I have gotten a little better at exercising discretion but one is still better off keeping embarrassing facts to themselves.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      catclub

      @Citizen Alan: ​
       

      The thought of spending even another month in this barbaric hell state where 9 out of every 10 white people I cross paths with is a trump supporter Just makes me lose the will to live.

      We are moving. To become Massholes.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Leto: It’s very similar to the arguments used by tax protestors, or the inventors of perpetual motion machines–the idea is to argue backwards from the result you want to infer what the laws of physics or of the country you’re in must be.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Elizabelle

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:  Engage her in a conversation about public health, about education, about whether the governor can fire myriad public officials at will. Maybe even educate her about Hungary and Viktor Orban.  How DeSantis is following that playbook.

      How much does Mrs. Republican want to bring that banana republic nationwide?

      She.  Is not a good person.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @MisterForkbeard: Weeks ago, which is decades in TFG Crime Time, I heard someone talking about how he couldn’t go to prison simply because he’s still entitled to Secret Service protection and the logistics are impossible.

      So I’ve personally scaled back my expectations to “miserable and tied up in court cases for the rest of his life, and never able to enjoy a single day or a single hour.”

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Suzanne

      @Geminid:

      This upcoming rally will be exceptionally fraught. I expect trump’s mood will be savage, and the crowd’s too. 

      These people are unhinged and armed.

      See previous thread, in which I note that we never seem to call out failing white communities.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Leto

      @Barbara:

      Most people that work with sensitive information realize eventually that it is better not to know the nitty gritty details of certain information so that you can’t disclose it inadvertently.

      There’s so much truth to this. Tell me the bare minimum I need to know in order to make useful decisions. It’s similar to how new commanders/officers would ask me, “Leto, how did you get this?” versus older set, “You got it? Good.”

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Ruckus

      @jonas:

      These are not what you might call, the best people.

      They think they are looking out for their country’s best interests. But being as they are actually fucking idiots who think that when it’s in their best interest – it’s in the country’s best interest. And it isn’t.

      This is what republican politicians think about the country, it is in the best shape when they run it, when they make sure that the wealthy republicans make more money, some of which they manage to share with those republican politicians. Always legally of course. It is always about the money, getting the most of it in any way possible and keeping it in the same any way possible. Their best interest is the country’s best interest. Strange how that works out isn’t it? Strange how their best interest doesn’t do squat for the rest of humanity, only to the rest of humanity, isn’t it?

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Nelle

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym: I can’t decide whether I want him to see justice or justice to be renditioned and we never hear of him again.  Maybe renditioned would be justice?  Paging Dick Cheney.  It would be extraordinary if he were to be renditioned.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Leto

      @Nelle: I’ll let the lawyers step in on this one, but I think they would talk about the classification level in relation to National Defense Information, and how release of TS/SCI (grave, exceptional damage) impacts our national security.

      What I’m waiting for is the subpoena of all Trumpov communication equipment. Computers, copiers, fax machines, cell phones, etc… and for them to start a forensic analysis to see how much of this information was copied/transmitted, and to whom.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      RaflW

      That last tweet, Conway said what I said last night in the overnight thread. The 60 tweet freakout was because for whatever reason, Fpotus’s team must have received some sort of advanced notice of the brief that broke like 12 hours later publicly.

      Trump is not – despite Noem’s efforts to paint him thus – mentally unfit (I mean, he IS, but not legaly, just that sociopathic narcissists are unfit to be in office). His freakout shows that he knows he’s fk’d and is lashing out.

      Reply
    97. 97.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @The Moar You Know:

      What do you mean he’s “not technically guilty of any crime”? That hasn’t been my impression; it’s clear as day he’s guilty of violating the Espionage Act, AFAIK. Am I missing something

      ETA: NVM. Turley, not TFG. Thanks SiubhanDuinne

      Reply
    98. 98.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym: That was ME. I was arguing that too – I don’t see how he goes to prison just from a logistical perspective.

      I foresee some very special kind of limited house arrest. But Trump will absolutely get special treatment here, because it’s a very special case.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      RaflW

      @jonas: Yes. And former national security ‘hawks’ in the GOP will twist themselves in knots to defend the indefensible. Because they’ve all completely lost the ability to discern or chose right over wrong.
      Cornyn, Graham, any of them. They’re all just fine selling out human intelligence assets, our best sigint and satellite surveillance, etc, to try to save Fpotus’s political life.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Renie:

      Le Brandón Sinistre @agraybee 6m

      Is this like how the DOJ would never indict Bannon or like how the DOJ would never take any action against Trump.

      Reply
    103. 103.

      kindness

      So going forward….we’re stuck with Trump’s illiterate and unwashed tribe of supporters on the bottom.  They’re a problem in that they have big guns.  They don’t threaten the Republic so much, just us.  The money people that still support Trump, the Oligarchs (Kochs, Mercers, et al), they threaten our Republic.  Their money dominates media and their Federalist Society judges rot the timbers of our Republic to the core.  We’re stuck with them too (for now) but they need to be addressed or this will never end.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      MisterForkbeard

      @OzarkHillbilly: Honestly, I think the Feds would love a plea deal of some kind. Going through trial would be awful, and all you need is ONE trumper on the jury to have them nullify the verdict. And you know the rightwing would be pushing for that, egging it on and then declaring victory and martyrdom if it happened.

      If they could get him to plea to obstruction and the equivalent of parole they’d probably take it in a flash.

      Reply
    105. 105.

      Ruckus

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      “The bad news is she thinks DeSantis is a good bet.”

      The only thing that makes SFB bad news in her mind is that he got caught being himself and doing it illegally. death shit hasn’t gotten caught yet so he’s #1 on the hit parade. They do not want good, they want as much crap as they can get away with. The current day republican party has no morals or ideals (other than don’t get caught). Now in reviewing the last 60+ yrs of my life and the politics thereof I really don’t think that republicans were actually ever any different, they just didn’t say the stupid, hateful parts out loud. They do now.

      Reply
    106. 106.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      From the replies:

      DrunkOnMystery
      @DrunkOnMystery

      ·7m

      Replying to

      @agraybee

      I like that sentence Ioffe is quoting, because it gives away the game. The article never explains WHO thinks department officials aren’t going to file charges immediately. It’s just presented as a fact of nature without evidence. It’s the writers laundering their own opinions.

      Reply
    107. 107.

      MisterForkbeard

      @RaflW: They don’t have to twist themselves into pretzels. They can just say “Trump did something unwise, but he was railroaded and Hillary did much worse”. Their base will be peeved that they conceded anything but not enough to change any votes, and the media will start a lot of bothsidesing.

      They know this because of the last 20 years. There is NO penalty for lying, being hypocritical, or a gigantic asshole if you’re a Republican. Only benefits.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      Bill Arnold

      @jonas:

      So I guess next up is Trump explaining why he unilaterally “declassified” some of the nation’s most sensitive national security secrets

      J. Biden was one step ahead of D.J. Trump. On January 21, 2021, 12:00+10 seconds PM[1], he reclassified all documents improperly “declassified” by D.J. Trump, especially the ones that had been flown or were being flown to Mar-a-Lago. Biden did this with just a thought, and he did it in real time, not in attempted causality-violating time-traveler-mode like D.J. Trump.

      I mean, that’s approximately as good an argument as that D.J. Trump declassified documents with his mind. And it is not falsifiable, so Trump’s argument is void.

      [1] John Roberts swore J. Biden in like 12 minutes early.

      Reply
    111. 111.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Ken:

      In the overnight thread, I said I expect that next he’ll demand release of the security images, and we’ll all be treated to the sight of him feeding classified documents into a photocopier.

      I bet he doesn’t dirty his dollhands by operating a scanner or photocopier.  I figure this is why he had the original documents: he wouldn’t spend hours scanning or copying them, and if he had a staffer do it, that’s one more person who would know what he was doing.

      @lollipopguild:

      Double Secret Top Secret then Triple Secret and so on…..

      Can’t forget Double Secret Probation.

      Reply
    112. 112.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @MisterForkbeard:

      Honestly, I think the Feds would love a plea deal of some kind. Going through trial would be awful, and all you need is ONE trumper on the jury to have them nullify the verdict.

      Yup. Or a trumpy judge on appeal. And he will have, effectively, limitless financial resources. It always seems to me the people who are the loudest in demanding criminal prosecution are also the ones who seem to have convinced themselves that putting trump in jail is just a matter of Garland having ballz!

      Reply
    113. 113.

      rikyrah

      Yes.. complete self own

      Hungry and Hopeful In DFW (@Kennymack1971) tweeted at 8:13 AM on Wed, Aug 31, 2022:
      The Republicans are going to rage, throw out nonsensical conspiracy theories, and try everything they can to derail from the important questions like WTF was he doing with all this shit. And none of it will matter.

      But never forget…. They did this to themselves.
      (https://twitter.com/Kennymack1971/status/1564964671270125568?t=n8d9eRwfseHIOb73JlOPmg&s=03)

      Reply
    115. 115.

      Geminid

      @Citizen Alan: Please don’t despair. I hear that Minnesota has an unemployment rate of something like 2.5%. If none of your legal jobs come through I bet you can find decent work up there even if it’s not exactly in your professional field.

      Reply
    116. 116.

      Betty Cracker

      @MisterForkbeard: You make a great point about potential jury nullification. Trump supporters have proven impervious to facts and willing to believe outlandish twaddle from ridiculous people — even on an issue that direct affects their own health. So, it would be child’s play to get them to ignore facts presented in a trial if you invoke the right tribal markers. I’m not sure what portion of the population is that hardcore, but my guess is around 30% or so. All you need is one out of 12.

      Reply
    117. 117.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @Ruckus: My impression is she didn’t know anything about DeSantis except what she gets from R news. She fumbled for his name and wasn’t sure I’d know it. I think it’s possible a lot of information about him would affect how willing to vote for him.

      I think we forget how little most normies know.

      Reply
    119. 119.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Betty Cracker: Also, one thing I’m not clear on: Where would this trial take place? what’s the jury pool? the crimes were committed in DC and FL, no? I believe I read at one point the Miami US Attorney was leading…. something? trump would fight like hell to get any trial (yes, the horse is couple of miles back from that particular cart) to take place in south Florida.

      Reply
    120. 120.

      Baud

      @RaflW:

      The 60 tweet freakout was because for whatever reason, Fpotus’s team must have received some sort of advanced notice of the brief that broke like 12 hours later publicly.

       
      Absolutely did not happen.

      Reply
    121. 121.

      Brachiator

      Some of the other Trump scandals were a little complicated to understand but this one is so straight forward. He yoinked classified documents and took them to imaginary White House. They asked for them back and then he just… ignored it. And this is the generous view of events.

      Yeah, this is pretty much it. I see some stories that try to Wade into whether Trump invoked executive privilege. I see the GOP making fanciful claims that the Democrats are harassing Trump.

      But the bottom line seems to be: a former president cannot keep or hold back documents that belong to the federal government.

      Anything else is noise and misdirection.

      Any Republican defending Trump has to explain why he or she thinks that Trump has a right to hold onto these documents. Otherwise, there is no reason for a Republican to be interviewed by the media or to make any statement.

      Also, at least two possibilities.

      Trump is an insecure baby who wants to wave around Top Secret documents to guests to show what a big man he used to be.

      Trump is insane, cannot accept defeat and surrounds himself with stuff to prove that he is the president.

      ETA. Side note. How often do former president’s deliberately withhold documents or other information that might help an incoming president with a foreign or domestic issue?

      Reply
    123. 123.

      Hoodie

      @Betty Cracker: It’s not just that nothing Trump does is surprising, it’s reasonable to assume pretty much anything he does is with criminal intent.   To some extent, Trump uses chaos, disorganization and his over the top persona as a cover, kind of like the guy who does a shitty job of cleaning the house to get out of housework.

      I’m beginning to believe he held those documents for blackmail and bribe purposes.  The feds appeared, at least initially, to be uncertain as to what all he took.  Because of that, he didn’t do the obvious thing –  copy them and give the originals back – because then the feds would know what he had, take steps to make it less valuable and be able to track a leak back to him if they found out that info was compromised.  Instead, while he probably did make copies, he (1) made the feds request that he return them and (2) doled them out in dribs and drabs to see if they would back off.   He made the feds sniff out what he had on the off chance they would fail to identify some of what was missing, which he could then keep and use.   People focusing on his narcissism, vanity, etc., are barking up the wrong tree.  This guy is a criminal to the core of his being.

      Reply
    124. 124.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      I was just remembering how Sarah Doomizior was all like, “Don’t believe the propaganda!” when it came to Garland actually carrying out justice against Trump. Whatever happens will happen, but you can’t say he hasn’t plaid his cards right up to this point, especially looking back over the last year

      Reply
    126. 126.

      Elizabelle

      @Leto:

      What I’m waiting for is the subpoena of all Trumpov communication equipment. Computers, copiers, fax machines, cell phones, etc… and for them to start a forensic analysis to see how much of this information was copied/transmitted, and to whom.

      I would love if foreknowledge that was coming was behind Trump’s furor yesterday.

      It could take a while before that was public knowledge, right?  (Although Trump would likely publicize it immediately.)

      Reply
    128. 128.

      Betty Cracker

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: I don’t know where it would take place either. A South FL jury pool would be better for Trump than a DC one, but jury nullification is probably a risk in either place. I think a lot of people would be mad as hell if the DOJ lets Trump plead out, and that would be understandable, but it could be the best option. That said, since pleading out would entail admitting wrongdoing, it’s probably a moot point because Tangerine Baal never admits he was wrong.

      Reply
    129. 129.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      @Brachiator:  “insane…” well,

      I think Trump really in some sense believes that he’s entitled to do what he does. Like overturning the 2020 election, he himself believed it was possible and his co-conspirators (Eastman, Giuliani, et. al.) really intended their plan to work.  That is, for Trump to have a second term despite losing.

      It’s the “whatever works” approach.  Trump carries it to an extreme but you see it in the GOP responses too.

      That photograph causing all the whining is a perfect riposte.

      Reply
    130. 130.

      Formerly disgruntled in Oregon

      @Hoodie: I’m beginning to believe he held those documents for blackmail and bribe purposes.

      Knowing his history, this is clearly his modus operandi.

      Reply
    131. 131.

      different-church-lady

      Wait… the framed TIME cover is of all the Democratic candidates for the nomination coming to take the presidency from Trump? And not only did he decide to have that framed, he decided to take it with him after defeat?​​

      Reply
    135. 135.

      Hoodie

      @Mr. Bemused Senior: It’s a particular form of entitlement that is strongly associated with sociopathy.   Trump thinks that anyone who follows the rules – or at least lets the rules get in the way of his desires –  is a sucker.  This is a classic sociopathic criminal mentality.

      Reply
    137. 137.

      Geminid

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): My problem with a plea bargain that barred trump from running for office is that his adherents would say this proved that this was the Biden administration’s intent all along, and that his criminal prosecutions were only a means to this end.

      I’ve argued this question with my Atlanta friend. He still fears trump as a presidential candidate. I believe that as far as the general electorate goes, trump is a spent force.

      Reply
    139. 139.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @different-church-lady: I can’t find a date for that cover. Interesting that they put Biden and Harris at the front of the pack, which was…. not obvious at the time that cover was put together. It must’ve been while Sherrod Brown was a considering a run, which he passed on pretty early

      Reply
    142. 142.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @rikyrah:

      Folks gonna owe Garland so many apologies

      a lot of folks already do.

      I’m confident of two things:
      1) he won’t get them

      2) he won’t give it a first, much less a second thought.

      Reply
    143. 143.

      different-church-lady

      @steppy: ​
      You just know he’s gonna wave around another dozen docs he kept hidden in his bedroom, to prove he’s smarter than the FBI.

      Reply
    145. 145.

      Wapiti

      @Betty Cracker: re: Turley’s tweet…  The court, in this case, is a FedSoc judge, so the use of pictures suitable for public consumption *might* be needed get the bottom line across.

      Reply
    147. 147.

      JPL

      The photograph was only released because trump asked for a special master.    The whining about it today is silly, but it’s all they have.

      Reply
    148. 148.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Paul in KY:

      Nope. This one sounds pleasant and likeable:

      Consultant: nonprofits, development, communications, political strategy. Professor, author,
      @Mets
      fan, guitar player, gardener.

      (from his Twitter bio)

      Reply
    150. 150.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      I’m confident of two things:

      1) he won’t get them

      I’ve seen a few of them respond with, “Well, Garland failed because Trump wasn’t immediately taken into custody when they found the stolen docs. Even if Garland filed charges against Trump tommorow he would still be too late.”

      So no, they’ll just move the goalposts

      2) he won’t give it a first, much less a second thought.

      Exactly

      Reply
    153. 153.

      Old School

      TK = not going to explain the letters, but I’ll say that it’s IMINT (image intelligence)

      So what do the letters mean?  Does it describe the subject matter?

      Edit:  I see in one of the reply tweets that TK signifies that it was gathered by satellite.

      Reply
    155. 155.

      Ken

      @rikyrah: From that same twitter thread: “At this point it’s so bad I’m not certain trumps attorneys are undercover agents.”

      I’m hoping that thought gets into his head and starts bouncing around.

      Reply
    158. 158.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @different-church-lady:

      That struck me, too. But on reflection, I imagine he thinks that, since he “really won,”displaying that cover is like Give-‘Em-Hell-Harry holding up the “DEWEY BEATS TRUMAN” newspaper.

      Reply
    161. 161.

      Ruckus

      @Cacti:

      “Never in the history of the republic have we had an ex-POTUS who was an overt national security threat.”

      How do you know?

      The only reason we know what we know is that SFB has to publicize his greatness at every turn, good or bad. Because he can do no bad, everything he does is first rate, top shelf, perfect. His narcissism will not let him see anything else and will not let him shut the hell up for 5 minutes. Everything done to him or said about him must be wrong, just ask him. In his mind, nothing he does is wrong, it can’t be wrong because he’s perfect. He has stepped upon himself with those golf spikes on, we can all see it, even if we really, really don’t want to, he can’t. And yes he’s been doing that his entire life, and not once has he been able to see what he’s done to himself. He just happened to be on a dramatically larger stage this time, and had sharpened those golf spikes so this time he’s done a lot more damage. To himself and to all of us.

      Reply
    162. 162.

      RSA

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym:  I heard someone talking about how he couldn’t go to prison simply because he’s still entitled to Secret Service protection and the logistics are impossible.

      Rudolf Hess spent decades in solitary confinement in Spandau. It would be expensive but not impossible.

      Reply
    164. 164.

      JaySinWA

      @Baud: My guess would be the lawyer who signed the affidavit flipped and lawyered up. Someone told T the bad (for him) news. T’s freakout could just be logical conclusions from facts in evidence to his other lawyers.

      Reply
    165. 165.

      The Moar You Know

       

      ETA: NVM. Turley, not TFG. Thanks SiubhanDuinne

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): I meant Trump.  He may well not be guilty of a chargeable crime, as there may not be laws to cover what he’s done.  That there should be is obvious…now.  I wouldn’t know; it’s going to take a very special breed of lawyer, prosecutor, and judge to make those calls.

      Reply
    166. 166.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Right- and leftwing protesters, some heavily armed with semi-automatic rifles, faced off outside a “drag brunch” at a restaurant in Roanoke, Texas, video showed.

      The standoff on Sunday was filmed by a Dallas-based investigative reporter, whose footage spread online, and came amid rising tensions in US society, polls showing majorities of Americans believe political violence is becoming more likely.

      At the state level, Republican governments have passed anti-LGBTQ+ laws, particularly in education. At the national level, the supreme court justice Clarence Thomas has suggested the rights to same-sex marriage could be overturned, following the removal of the constitutional right to abortion.

      As the Guardian reported in July, drag queens are increasingly reporting rightwing harassment.

      In Arizona, the Trump-endorsed Republican candidate for governor, Kari Lake, recently tweeted: “They kicked God out of schools and welcomed the Drag Queens. They took down our Flag and replaced it with a rainbow … let’s bring back the basics: God, Guns and Glory.”

      In Texas, leftwing activists who stood outside the drag brunch carried semi-automatic rifles.

      It’s only a matter of time. This will not end well for somebody.

      Reply
    167. 167.

      Paul in KY

      @MisterForkbeard: He’s placed in special protective custody, with the agents as gatekeepers. Probably not that hard, IMO.

      The agents will hate it as they will have to listen to him whine all day.

      Reply
    169. 169.

      MrKite

      @Roger Moore: A more chilling suggestion was made in the Twitter thread referenced above: That no one would question a foreign dignitary walking out of his office in Mar a Lago with a framed souvenir.

      Reply
    170. 170.

      Roger Moore

      @RaflW:

      And former national security ‘hawks’ in the GOP will twist themselves in knots to defend the indefensible. Because they’ve all completely lost the ability to discern or chose right over wrong.

      More precisely, they’ve become confused about what is right.  They’ve decided the good of the party comes ahead of the good of the country. Everything else flows from that.

      Reply
    171. 171.

      dmsilev

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym:

      Weeks ago, which is decades in TFG Crime Time, I heard someone talking about how he couldn’t go to prison simply because he’s still entitled to Secret Service protection and the logistics are impossible.

      After WWII, the Allies locked Albert Speer up in his very own private prison for 20 years. The logistics are quite possible.

      Reply
    172. 172.

      The Moar You Know

      You make a great point about potential jury nullification. Trump supporters have proven impervious to facts and willing to believe outlandish twaddle from ridiculous people — even on an issue that direct affects their own health. So, it would be child’s play to get them to ignore facts presented in a trial if you invoke the right tribal markers. I’m not sure what portion of the population is that hardcore, but my guess is around 30% or so. All you need is one out of 12.

      @Betty Cracker: they will also lie in a voir dire.

      Reply
    173. 173.

      different-church-lady

      @MrKite: ​ Well, yeah, if someone’s gonna give you 2 billion dollars you gotta at least give them a “token” of appreciation!

      Reply
    175. 175.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Roger Moore: They’ve decided the good of the party comes ahead of the good of the country. Everything else flows from that.

      Also, most dramatically illustrated by Lindsey Graham and Susan Collins, the sheer terror of the emptiness of their lives outside of elective office.

      Lawrence O’Donnell took a two-by-four to Lindsey Graham last night, again. I wonder if he’s done and how far he’ll go.

      Reply
    177. 177.

      Ken

      @Old School: I see in one of the reply tweets that TK signifies that it was gathered by satellite.

      Oh, that’s OK then, because TFG revealed those capabilities years ago, when he tweeted a classified satellite photo of Iranian rocket facilities. There was a quick scramble to claim that TFG had used his mental powers to de-classify the photo before it was sent.

      IIRC, it later came out that the tweet was sent from TFG’s unsecured cell phone, from inside a secure compartmented facility. As several of our valued jackals have noted recently, if they’d tried to bring a phone into a room like that, they’d still be scratching day-tallies onto the walls of their cell.

      Reply
    178. 178.

      dmsilev

      I see the narrative is “that secret doc photo is STAGED.” Look: FBI agents are the least artistic and most literal motherfuckers ever to carry a gun. If they staged it, docs would be in neat stacks with a sticky note saying “UNLAWFULLY RETAINED DOCUMENTS” in a restrained font.
      — WhyIsHatSoMean? (@Popehat) August 31, 2022

      Reply
    179. 179.

      Baud

      @dmsilev:

      After WWII, the Allies locked Albert Speer up in his very own private prison for 20 years. The logistics are quite possible.

       
      And if you have cameras, the ratings will be through the roof!

      Reply
    181. 181.

      cain

      @p.a.: Liz Cheney must be grinning ear to ear watching MAGA politicians get caught up in all of Trump’s hubris. Even her opponent is going to get tarr’d and feather – after all, if there are criminal prosecutions – it will at least move the independents decidedly away from these idiots.

      Reply
    183. 183.

      Geminid

      @RSA: There’s nothing remotely impossible about rotating Secret Service teams in and out of a federal prison. They would need some dedicated space but trump might be the only prisoner on his cell block anyway.

      I’m not too concerned about the mechanics of a prospective trump imprisonment, though. He might accept a plea deal before trial but I doubt that. In the more likely event that trump goes to trial, the trial prep, pretrial appeals, trial and post trial appeals will take a couple years or more. Although it may be a fascinating subject, I think the ways and means of imprisoning trump is a 2025 problem.

      Maybe he’ll end up in the high security federal hospital/prison in Missouri. A Springfield jackal sounded very enthusiastic about the prospect!

      Reply
    185. 185.

      cain

      @Matt McIrvin:

      I’ve started to wince at every revelation of something terrible Trump did because my response is no longer “this is the thing that will get him for sure,” it’s “this is another crime that will now mysteriously be normalized as OK”.

      I think though we really should be scrutinizing the press. The FBI/CIA should be scrutinizing the press. There has to be some folks in big media that are in on this whole thing. Certainly the far right media has.

      As Democrats, we should definitely not be giving any of the 24 hour news channel any kind of air. Tough sell I know.

      Reply
    186. 186.

      Ken

      @Paul in KY: The agents will hate it as they will have to listen to him whine all day.

      Are there no gags?

      Hmm, and could you make the argument that gagging him would be an issue of national security? Particularly if he went for a diminished competency defense?  “Your honor, the risk of defendant blurting out classified information is extreme, especially as he did so before he allegedly became mentally incompetent…”

      Reply
    187. 187.

      Paul in KY

      @RSA: All to make sure he couldn’t blab about former Edward VIII and his wife being traitors. When he was about to be released, the British had him murdered (or executed).

      Nothing much to be sad about in his death, just some juicy info about The Firm never saw the light of day.

      Reply
    188. 188.

      cain

      @Roger Moore: Yeh, but what’s the end game? You get into office and then what? It’s not you have much to do.. The only thing you can carp about is taxes – there is no policy to even focus on. You’re just a weight on a chair shouting at the clouds.

      I guess it’s just grift. You’d think you’d get that just running for office and get paid by Koch money.

      Reply
    192. 192.

      Paul in KY

      @Ken: Would love to see that! However, I guess the agents would have to get the clearances that would allow them to hear his ravings (or maybe have deaf agents in there! That would be very GOTish).

      Reply
    193. 193.

      JWR

      Whew! You guys had me all worried and sh*t about whether any of the stolen docs might still be classified. Now I know better. /s

      Donald J. Trump
      @realDonaldTrump · 3h
      Terrible the way the FBI, during the Raid of Mar-a-Lago, threw documents haphazardly all over the floor (perhaps pretending it was me that did it!), and then started taking pictures of them for the public to see. Thought they wanted them kept Secret? Lucky I Declassified!
      Aug 31, 2022, 05:38

      Yep, we sure are lucky!

      Reply
    195. 195.

      Marmot

      @Ruckus:

      It is always about the money, getting the most of it in any way possible and keeping it in the same any way possible. Their best interest is the country’s best interest.

      They definitely think their best interests are the country’s. But respectfully, it’s not always about the money.

      It’s about protecting the traditional social order — white over black, straight over gay, business over labor, christians over muslims (etc.), ex-high school football stars over college professors. Otherwise, it’s chaos! Crime! People demanding things instead of being quiet! Total societal breakdown!

      They seriously believe this. It’s pre-cognitive, even. Some rulers are legitimate and others are clearly not. What! It’s just coincidence that the illegitimate ones are Black or female or non-Christian or some other weirdo! We need to go back to the values we had before this  became a problem. “Stand on the tracks of history yelling ‘stop!'” /s

      Money is power, so yeah, it plays a big big part.

      Reply
    196. 196.

      Ken

      @JWR: It occurs to me, if the service provider pulls the plug on TruthSocial because it hasn’t paid its bills for six months, they will probably be required to provide the DOJ with a dump of all messages, as potentially relevant to an ongoing criminal investigation.

      Reply
    198. 198.

      Elizabelle

      I think it’s really important to push back on bullshit ideas like

      I heard someone talking about how he couldn’t go to prison simply because he’s still entitled to Secret Service protection and the logistics are impossible.  [Not getting after Ceci; it’s the underlying message.]

      First, that’s ridiculous.  We’ve gone to the moon.  We can incarcerate an elderly FPOTUS.  Easily.

      Think about who would benefit from shit ideas like that being “conventional wisdom.”  We have DeSantis and Tom Cotton and others far more awful, in the wings.  Following Orban’s playbook.

      This is the time to make a stand.  Do we have justice for all, or do the rich always get a pass?

      At the moment, the gazillionaires are funding corrupt and bought politicians.  What happens when they decide to start running, themselves?  Or just paying their puppets’ legal bills, ad infinitum, because it’s a drop in the bucket given their wealth?

      Are they all beyond the reach of the law?  Because:  money.  Because:  too hard.  Because:  political!

      Think also of the very awful MSM coverage, by the networks, cable, by the big newspapers.  Their owners really, really don’t want to pay taxes.

      And they’re under the impression they can escape the awfulness that will follow if an even worse Trump successor gains power.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.