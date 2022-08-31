Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

You cannot shame the shameless.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Americans barely caring about Afghanistan is so last month.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

It’s the corruption, stupid.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

Infrastructure week. at last.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

We still have time to mess this up!

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

You are here: Home / Anderson On Health Insurance / The County Problem

The County Problem

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: 

In Modern Healthcare this week there is a good article on telemedicine and psychiatric services. However one line irks me a lot!

Half of the counties in the U.S. do not have a psychiatrist or an addiction medicine specialist, new data from George Washington University shows.

County is an incredibly bad unit of analysis. There is a county, Kalawao Hawaii, with less than 100 residents. There is one county, Los Angeles, with over 10,000,000 residents. But when we analyze things by county, we implicitly say that Kalawao and Los Angeles counties are equally weighted and equally important.

That is absurd in general. It is effectively the same as looking at the land area map of the United by Presidential vote so we equally weigh areas that have more cows than people and mid-town Manhattan.

The relevant question is can people readily access appropriate care within reasonable time and distance parameters?

Yeah, there are a lot of fuzziness in “appropriate”, “readily”, “readily access”, “reasonable”, “Time and distance parameters” but if we’re worried about psychiatric services not being readily accessible, I would be far more freaked out if there is no one in Los Angeles County able to take a patient than if there is no one in Kalawao County.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • scav

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.