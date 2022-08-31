Starting with the unexpected news:

Breaking: Mary Peltola (D) defeats Sarah Palin (R) in the #AKAL special election. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) September 1, 2022

The Democrat, Peltola won in the 2nd round of the instant run-off voting of the House Special Election. She went into the second round with about a 12 point lead over Palin and enough people who initially voted for Begich went 50% Palin, 30% Peltola, and 20% no 2nd vote. A lot of people decided that the reality TV star was not their choice for Congress.

And now for the expected news:

JUST IN: Trump’s lawyers have responded to the DOJ and it’s unclear whether they understand that acknowledging their client’s “possession of … Presidential records” is admitting that he did crimes pic.twitter.com/gE0b9sojCg — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) September 1, 2022

He hires the best people!

Open Thread