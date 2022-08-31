Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Unexpected and Expected News tonight

by | 7 Comments

Starting with the unexpected news:

 

The Democrat, Peltola won in the 2nd round of the instant run-off voting of the House Special Election. She went into the second round with about a 12 point lead over Palin and enough people who initially voted for Begich went 50% Palin, 30% Peltola, and 20% no 2nd vote. A lot of people decided that the reality TV star was not their choice for Congress.

And now for the expected news:

He hires the best people!

Open Thread

  • Baud
  • Dan B
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • Nora
  • patrick II
  • RaflW
  • TaMara

    7Comments

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Alaska hasn’t had a Democratic congressional representative since 1972.

      🌊 🌊 🌊 Roll Tide, Roll Roe Tide, Roe

      RaflW

      I hope Kevin McCarthy’s guts did to him on the Palin news what mine just did after over a quart of GoLytely (yes, sadly, it’s prep time for me. At least I have this wonderful Alaska news to bouy my spirits).

      patrick II

      I am also a potential (and increasingly more likely than Trump) candidate against the chief executive in 2024.  Does that mean I get a pass from DOJ prosecution?

      TaMara

      Excellent news on Alaska…

      I have a Kindness post in the wings, but I think I’m going to hold it for tomorrow – Adam has a Ukraine post in the works and who knows what else is gonna break tonight. See you then!

