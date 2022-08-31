Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.

You cannot shame the shameless.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Let there be snark.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Wednesday Morning Open Thread: President Biden Has *Impeccable* Timing

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: President Biden Has *Impeccable* Timing

by | 14 Comments

This post is in: , ,

He gave his pro-rule-of-law speech before last night’s big news, and now the media has a whole day to lose its tiny collective mind before his prime-time speech on ‘the soul of America’ tomorrow…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Andrew Abshier
  • Baud
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • germy shoemangler
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Matt McIrvin
  • rikyrah
  • WereBear

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    14Comments

    2. 2.

      germy shoemangler

      NEW: Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves sent a letter to President Joe Biden tonight request federal help with an emergency declaration for public assistance.

      "Mississippi will not be able to recover without the aid of the federal government," Reeves told Biden.https://t.co/WkmumnW6pW

      — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) August 31, 2022

      But Tate Reeves doesn’t believe Biden was legitimately elected so he should go ask Trump for help. See what that gets him. https://t.co/FqliBA875c

      — The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) August 31, 2022

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Gin & Tonic

      Three drunk russian soldiers in a bar in Kherson. FSB agents reprimand them for drinking in uniform, so the soldiers start firing their AK’s.

      Final score, FSB 3-0.

      True story.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Baud: White Mississippi is doing just fine. In fact, their bidness model is working out great. They keep taxes low on the middle and upper class whites, never tend to infrastructure. When it starts to fail, it always starts in poor black communities. Then the white rulers demand or whine for federal dollars to fix it. They then update white infrastructure to perfectly modern levels. When the first round of money is gone, they beg for more to fix the black communities, claiming that those communities couldn’t manage the first round of money properly. They then use these funds as a cudgel to further strip rights from the black communities, and maybe half-ass fix the original infrastructure problem.

      So no, whites don’t need to de-embrace the Republican Party in Mississippi. They’re doing just fine.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Andrew Abshier

      @Chief Oshkosh: I saw those stark differences when I lived in Gulfport.  It was clearly nicer on the waterfront and the white neighborhoods.  The predominantly black areas were disastrous.

      BTW I worked for Marine Life Aquarium when I was living there. The owner of the aquarium invited staff to his big waterfront house for a party, but didn’t want us to enter through his front door (?).   Staff was predominantly white, but even then Mr. Jacobs was imposing a class system.  I refused to attend under those terms.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Baud

      @Chief Oshkosh:

      I’m sure white Mississippi is doing better than black Mississippi.  I don’t know how well white Mississippi is doing compared to white people nationally.

      Not that I expect anything to change anytime soon.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Matt McIrvin

      In the run-up to 2020, in the aftermath of all the unrest over police brutality of the previous several years, there was a lot of concern that Biden’s support of the draconian crime law that contributed to so much mass incarceration and militarized policing back in the 90s would hurt him. But I remember those days and at the time, that bill had a lot of African-American support, because those neighborhoods were hurting and the people in them wanted something to be done. It might not have been the right action.

      You can acknowledge the reality without insisting that the cause was some inherent pathology of Black people or Black culture.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      WereBear

      When I heard the African-Americans in South Carolina were behind Biden, I said to myself, “They know far more about fighting fascism than I. Will listen.”

      And I don’t know who first realized “set an old white guy to catch an old white guy” but in this case, it worked.

      It turns out their weapons are useless when the target is coded as one of their own!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.