President Biden receives a standing ovation after calling out Republicans over 1/6 response:
“Don’t tell me you support law enforcement if you won’t condemn what happened on the 6th … You can’t be pro-law enforcement and pro-insurrection … What are we teaching our children?” pic.twitter.com/wYEDkquasW
— The Recount (@therecount) August 30, 2022
He gave his pro-rule-of-law speech before last night’s big news, and now the media has a whole day to lose its tiny collective mind before his prime-time speech on ‘the soul of America’ tomorrow…
Every single Republican member of Congress voted against the support for law enforcement in the American Rescue Plan. Every single one.
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 31, 2022
You can’t claim to be for law and order and call the people who attacked the police on January 6th “patriots.”
— President Biden (@POTUS) August 30, 2022
cons keep thinking they're gonna own biden with this stuff but in reality they're setting themselves up for corn pop round 2. black voters love this dude. https://t.co/YYJBxoebzB
— atticus goldfinch (@AtticusGF) August 31, 2022
you can get away with a fair amount if people are pretty sure you don't hate them https://t.co/RpqVvK5UXN
— Andreas Schou (@revhowardarson) August 31, 2022
kind of an amazing self-own if you think about it.
black people know they often live in shit neighborhoods, morons. their stance and the democratic stance is (correctly) that they have centuries of systematic oppression working against them.
you absolute morons
— atticus goldfinch (@AtticusGF) August 31, 2022
Dark Brandon is definitely real https://t.co/FxR9cvb7wX
— Yakov Feygin ?????????? (@BuddyYakov) August 31, 2022
Biden: It's semi-fascism
Trump: It's late August 2022 and I demand to either be declared president or have an immediate 2020 election do-over before the FBI gangsters charge me
Assorted pundits: My goodness, I can't believe Biden went there. A very divisive rhetorical choice
— Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) August 30, 2022
People have asked me my opinion of President Biden's criticism of "semi-fascism." Well, I can't overstate my disapproval of the inappropriate use of "semi."
— Mike Godwin (@sfmnemonic) August 28, 2022
You just have to laugh at these people. Sure, the black Muslim and the scary lady were antichrists trying to genocide the right, we get it. But they try the same thing with Joe Biden and everyone just cracks up. This one's desperately trying not to grin behind the tweet. https://t.co/Onor16UqVT
— I, Fred, will knock you all down!! (@LesserFrederick) August 31, 2022
