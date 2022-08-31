President Biden receives a standing ovation after calling out Republicans over 1/6 response: “Don’t tell me you support law enforcement if you won’t condemn what happened on the 6th … You can’t be pro-law enforcement and pro-insurrection … What are we teaching our children?” pic.twitter.com/wYEDkquasW — The Recount (@therecount) August 30, 2022

He gave his pro-rule-of-law speech before last night’s big news, and now the media has a whole day to lose its tiny collective mind before his prime-time speech on ‘the soul of America’ tomorrow…

Every single Republican member of Congress voted against the support for law enforcement in the American Rescue Plan. Every single one. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 31, 2022

You can’t claim to be for law and order and call the people who attacked the police on January 6th “patriots.” — President Biden (@POTUS) August 30, 2022

cons keep thinking they're gonna own biden with this stuff but in reality they're setting themselves up for corn pop round 2. black voters love this dude. https://t.co/YYJBxoebzB — atticus goldfinch (@AtticusGF) August 31, 2022

you can get away with a fair amount if people are pretty sure you don't hate them https://t.co/RpqVvK5UXN — Andreas Schou (@revhowardarson) August 31, 2022

kind of an amazing self-own if you think about it. black people know they often live in shit neighborhoods, morons. their stance and the democratic stance is (correctly) that they have centuries of systematic oppression working against them. you absolute morons — atticus goldfinch (@AtticusGF) August 31, 2022

Dark Brandon is definitely real https://t.co/FxR9cvb7wX — Yakov Feygin ?????????? (@BuddyYakov) August 31, 2022

Biden: It's semi-fascism Trump: It's late August 2022 and I demand to either be declared president or have an immediate 2020 election do-over before the FBI gangsters charge me Assorted pundits: My goodness, I can't believe Biden went there. A very divisive rhetorical choice — Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) August 30, 2022

People have asked me my opinion of President Biden's criticism of "semi-fascism." Well, I can't overstate my disapproval of the inappropriate use of "semi." — Mike Godwin (@sfmnemonic) August 28, 2022