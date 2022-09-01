I think a lot of these folks just sent me these to make me smile. It worked, so that’s my act of kindness today, giving you a smile or two.

Here’s video of the joy:

From Steeplejack:

When Australian farmer Ben Jackson couldn’t attend his Aunt’s funeral in 2021 due to Covid restrictions, he laid out grain for his Sheep in the shape of a heart in order “that she could see it through the clouds”. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/A0GTZoPzKk — Michael Warburton (@MichaelWarbur17) August 21, 2022

Farmer uses his sheep herd for memorial

Memorializing a loved one can be a helpful way to process grief. One sheep farmer has recently used his herds as a paintbrush to sketch a special monument to his aunt across his fields in Gurya, New South Wales, Australia. When Ben Jackson’s Aunty Debby passed away after a two-year battle with cancer, he could not attend her funeral due to pandemic restrictions. Instead, he created a sheep “heart” as an expression of love and grief. More at the link

Hugs are the universal medicine pic.twitter.com/mYq6XV2BYe — Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) August 14, 2022

From Siubhanduinne:

From Albatrossy – this reminds me so much of Penelope. I miss her hugs. Nick and Nora just tolerate me, LOL:

Swan’s reaction to human returning home.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/gpabGHWFUo — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) July 21, 2022

From eclare (which sent me on a hunt for other rescue videos):

LOL, how many officers does it take to make the ducks cross the road? 🥰 — Miss T Has A New Book (Underway available now) (@TaMarasKitchen) August 29, 2022

Here are some videos I bookmarked – without attribution, sorry. Identify yourself in the comments if you sent them:

And this one from HumboldtBlue just cracked me up:

Okay, I think that’s enough for tonight! But it sure cleaned out a lot of old emails. Keep sending them in!