I think a lot of these folks just sent me these to make me smile. It worked, so that’s my act of kindness today, giving you a smile or two.
Here’s video of the joy:
From Steeplejack:
When Australian farmer Ben Jackson couldn’t attend his Aunt’s funeral in 2021 due to Covid restrictions, he laid out grain for his Sheep in the shape of a heart in order “that she could see it through the clouds”.
❤️
— Michael Warburton (@MichaelWarbur17) August 21, 2022
Farmer uses his sheep herd for memorial
Memorializing a loved one can be a helpful way to process grief. One sheep farmer has recently used his herds as a paintbrush to sketch a special monument to his aunt across his fields in Gurya, New South Wales, Australia. When Ben Jackson’s Aunty Debby passed away after a two-year battle with cancer, he could not attend her funeral due to pandemic restrictions. Instead, he created a sheep “heart” as an expression of love and grief. More at the link
Hugs are the universal medicine pic.twitter.com/mYq6XV2BYe
— Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) August 14, 2022
================================
From Siubhanduinne:
================================
From Albatrossy – this reminds me so much of Penelope. I miss her hugs. Nick and Nora just tolerate me, LOL:
Swan’s reaction to human returning home.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/gpabGHWFUo
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) July 21, 2022
Sneak attack.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/At9KB8K5Zd
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) August 6, 2022
================================
From eclare (which sent me on a hunt for other rescue videos):
================================
LOL, how many officers does it take to make the ducks cross the road? 🥰
— Miss T Has A New Book (Underway available now) (@TaMarasKitchen) August 29, 2022
Here are some videos I bookmarked – without attribution, sorry. Identify yourself in the comments if you sent them:
================================
And this one from HumboldtBlue just cracked me up:
Okay, I think that’s enough for tonight! But it sure cleaned out a lot of old emails. Keep sending them in!
