Acts of Kindness: Let The Critters Make You Smile

Acts of Kindness: Let The Critters Make You Smile

I think a lot of these folks just sent me these to make me smile. It worked, so that’s my act of kindness today, giving you a smile or two.

Acts of Kindness: Let The Critters Make You Smile

Here’s video of the joy:

From Steeplejack:

Farmer uses his sheep herd for memorial

Memorializing a loved one can be a helpful way to process grief. One sheep farmer has recently used his herds as a paintbrush to sketch a special monument to his aunt across his fields in Gurya, New South Wales, Australia. When Ben Jackson’s Aunty Debby passed away after a two-year battle with cancer, he could not attend her funeral due to pandemic restrictions. Instead, he created a sheep “heart” as an expression of love and grief.  More at the link

================================

From Siubhanduinne:

Acts of Kindness: Let The Critters Make You Smile 1

================================

From Albatrossy – this reminds me so much of Penelope. I miss her hugs. Nick and Nora just tolerate me, LOL:

================================

From eclare (which sent me on a hunt for other rescue videos):

================================

Here are some videos I bookmarked – without attribution, sorry. Identify yourself in the comments if you sent them:

================================

And this one from HumboldtBlue just cracked me up:

Okay, I think that’s enough for tonight! But it sure cleaned out a lot of old emails. Keep sending them in!

 

 

 

 

  • Alison Rose 💙🌻💛
  • bbleh
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Kristine
  • Percysowner
  • raven
  • smedley the uncertain
  • trollhattan

    8Comments

    4. 4.

      bbleh

      OMG thank you for several joyous laughs after a very rough day!

      (How DID he get them to make that heart?  I mean, wow …)

    8. 8.

      Percysowner

      Last group of nearly 4,000 beagles rescued from Virginia facility breeding them for experiments They got them all out! I was worried because getting 4000 dogs out is a mammoth task.

      For any beagle lovers, they are being sent to various humane societies around the country. In my neck of the woods, Columbus Humane is taking 100 of them. Ten will stay here in Columbus for adoption. The rest will be sent to other rescues around the state. Basically, if you are a beagle lover and want a new dog, you may want to look into it. The older ones have been through real trauma, but beagles are pretty resilient, I say as I look at my rescue beagle by my feet. Admittedly, the publicity is spurring adoptions of these beagles, which is so good. They really should have no problem placing them.

