This is a BFD:





Signing up and maintaining eligibility for Medicaid and CHIP tends to be a pain in the ass. It frequently leads to significant enrollment churn. The current public health emergency has frozen redetermination and termination for non-eligibility. This has led to significant increases in enrollment and a lower proportion of the US population being uninsured. However, CMS estimates that the end of the public health emergency will lead to 15 million people leaving Medicaid with some becoming uninsured. Of that 15 million, just under half (6.8 million) are still eligible for Medicaid coverage. These eligible but terminated from coverage individuals will have fallen through cracks or aggressively pushed off of coverage by onerous redetermination requirements.

Steps taken to maintain accurate and low cost to the individual eligibility determinations is a big deal. This likely means enhanced data sharing between programs that already collect income information. It could plausibly mean that more people who qualify for WIC or free and reduced lunch would be automatically maintained in Medicaid because they will have hit the income guidelines. It could mean restrictions on form length or requirements that a typical beneficiary can readily explain what is needed as the forms would be written in plain English instead of either lawyer-ese OR 1947 Louisiana voting literacy test levels.

I’m not sure what will be in these regulations, but this is part of a quiet revolution in providing public services.