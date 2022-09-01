Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Administrative burden and enrollment

This is a BFD:

 


 

Signing up and maintaining eligibility for Medicaid and CHIP tends to be a pain in the ass. It frequently leads to significant enrollment churn. The current public health emergency has frozen redetermination and termination for non-eligibility. This has led to significant increases in enrollment and a lower proportion of the US population being uninsured. However, CMS estimates that the end of the public health emergency will lead to 15 million people leaving Medicaid with some becoming uninsured. Of that 15 million, just under half (6.8 million) are still eligible for Medicaid coverage. These eligible but terminated from coverage individuals will have fallen through cracks or aggressively pushed off of coverage by onerous redetermination requirements.

Steps taken to maintain accurate and low cost to the individual eligibility determinations is a big deal. This likely means enhanced data sharing between programs that already collect income information. It could plausibly mean that more people who qualify for WIC or free and reduced lunch would be automatically maintained in Medicaid because they will have hit the income guidelines. It could mean restrictions on form length or requirements that a typical beneficiary can readily explain what is needed as the forms would be written in plain English instead of either lawyer-ese OR 1947 Louisiana voting literacy test levels.

I’m not sure what will be in these regulations, but this is part of a quiet revolution in providing public services.

      Ohio Mom

      As is my tradition, a comment that is slightly off-topic.

      Ohio Son, now 25, has had a Medicaid Waiver since his early elementary school years. When he was a minor, we had to resubmit paperwork every year to requalify.

      I shouldn’t really say “we,” it was the county DD Services board that gave us a checklist of what documentation was needed, organized it, submitted it to Jobs and Family services, and argued with JFS when necessary. Some years the county DDS staff person working with us would warn us that the JFS staff assigned to us that go-round was particularly nitpicky.

      I couldn’t have managed without DDS. It was too Byzantine a process for this college graduate who keeps records and documents obsessively. I can’t imagine how less privileged families would be able to manage. Many must not.

      A side note: I was always amused that my taxes were paying one county worker from DDS to argue with another from JFS. The resources that go into preventing low-level fraud when the real pickings are on the Rick Scott-type level.

      ETA for those who don’t know the acronym DDS: Developmental Disabilities Services, the agency formerly known as MR/DD.

