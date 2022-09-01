Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Early Reviews

Late Night Open Thread: Early Reviews

15 Comments

Late Night Open Thread: Early Reviews

(foh = [get the] f*ck outta here)

    15Comments

    2. 2.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      When Alex Wagner said she would be having the newest Democratic member of Congress on her show, my first thought was it was Pat Ryan (NY-18), but of course, it was Mary Peltola (AK-AL).

      So, yeah, I can see them getting rattled. I’m not complacent, not counting chickens, but the ground has shifted, I think

      Reply
    3. 3.

      bbleh

      Per earlier comment, once again Joe rises to the occasion.

      And definitely concur in all OP and upthread comments re the squealing that has followed.

      “Oh, sorry, hit a nerve there?”

      Reply
    4. 4.

      lollipopguild

      A lot of the loudmouths on the right are performance artists and costume players. I am hoping that the one’s who try something end up like the guy who attacked the FBI office.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      M31

      the account of the first tweet quoted seems to have been deleted, I hope that the author of it didn’t get harassed or threatened by magats :-(

      Reply

