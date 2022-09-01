As David posted last night, Democrat Mary Peltola won, and Sarah Palin lost, the special election for the AK-AL house seat vacated when Don Young was beamed straight to hell by a benevolent and loving god. Despite Alaska being as red as a butcher’s floor, with voters who would do almost anything for a R, AK voters won’t do that. Since we’re going to see a rematch in November, here’s hoping that Palin can keep her losing streak going for yet another election.

Here in Rochester, home of NY-25, we have a similar situation, though we’re a fairly blue district. The Republican candidate, La’Ron Singletary, is the former chief of the Rochester PD, who quit/was fired in the aftermath of the police killing of unarmed, naked Daniel Prude. La’Ron was on the local NPR interview show last week, and holy christ is he a terrible candidate. The host, Evan Dawson, spent about 10-15 minutes trying to get a straight answer from La’Ron about the death of Prude. The most important case in his life, and La’Ron didn’t have any answers. Then, La’Ron fumble-bumbled through some questions about limits on gun control. At one point, in response to a question about whether machine guns should be illegal, La’Ron pointed out that they already are under federal law. Since he’s running for a seat in the governmental body that makes federal law — well, you fill in the blanks. That interview made me think there should be a slaughter rule for shitty Republican candidates when they leave the Fox bubble to be interviewed by competent journalists. Suffice it to say that the DCCC won’t need to be spending any money in this district.

AK-AL is a R+8 district, and Cook now rates it as a “Democratic Toss Up”. It should not be that close, and though we’d like to blame Dobbs for pissing off some moderates, or hail Peltola for being a good candidate, Sarah Palin is just widely disliked in Alaska. Pretty girls make graves, dogs die in hot cars, and shitty candidates lose elections.