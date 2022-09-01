Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Losers Lose

As David posted last night, Democrat Mary Peltola won, and Sarah Palin lost, the special election for the AK-AL house seat vacated when Don Young was beamed straight to hell by a benevolent and loving god. Despite Alaska being as red as a butcher’s floor, with voters who would do almost anything for a R, AK voters won’t do that. Since we’re going to see a rematch in November, here’s hoping that Palin can keep her losing streak going for yet another election.

Here in Rochester, home of NY-25, we have a similar situation, though we’re a fairly blue district. The Republican candidate, La’Ron Singletary, is the former chief of the Rochester PD, who quit/was fired in the aftermath of the police killing of unarmed, naked Daniel Prude. La’Ron was on the local NPR interview show last week, and holy christ is he a terrible candidate. The host, Evan Dawson, spent about 10-15 minutes trying to get a straight answer from La’Ron about the death of Prude. The most important case in his life, and La’Ron didn’t have any answers. Then, La’Ron fumble-bumbled through some questions about limits on gun control. At one point, in response to a question about whether machine guns should be illegal, La’Ron pointed out that they already are under federal law. Since he’s running for a seat in the governmental body that makes federal law — well, you fill in the blanks. That interview made me think there should be a slaughter rule for shitty Republican candidates when they leave the Fox bubble to be interviewed by competent journalists. Suffice it to say that the DCCC won’t need to be spending any money in this district.

AK-AL is a R+8 district, and Cook now rates it as a “Democratic Toss Up”. It should not be that close, and though we’d like to blame Dobbs for pissing off some moderates, or hail Peltola for being a good candidate, Sarah Palin is just widely disliked in Alaska. Pretty girls make graves, dogs die in hot cars, and shitty candidates lose elections.

    RaflW

      RaflW

      First?

      I guess so. I am wondering what Peltola’s chances are in Nov. Is there a second R on the ballot again to split the GOP vote? My sense is that AK is still conservative, but that some 1/4 or third is just not willing to have Sowbilly Snookie potentially mess up the delicate balance AK has with the lower 48.

      As a single-rep state, if La Palin goes rogue in office, the backlash could be stronger than to say, MTG or even Marsha Blackburn. AK has their special government handout every year, and it’s $$$

      eta: I have no idea how the Permanent Fund oil checks work, but in tis current political climate, I think practical Alaskans know they don’t want to risk something that special.

    Nicole

      Nicole

      I read the WP article last night and I think it’s going to likely be the same 3 names in the ranked-voting in November, plus a 4th name.  So… maybe?  Fingers crossed.

      Props for the Meatloaf reference, mm.

    Suzanne

      Suzanne

      I heard on CNN that most of Begich’s votes went to Peltoia, and relatively few to Palin. I wonder about that dynamic…. is it because of Palin’s personality/image/reputation, or her politics?

    CaseyL

      CaseyL

      @Suzanne: My guess is it’s her personality/image/reputation.  Alaskans know her as someone who is most interested in immediate payoff.  As mayor of Wasilla she drove the town deep into debt to get a stadium built, to raise her profile.  As Governor, she left twice: first to be McCain’s VP candidate, and then quit entirely mid-term for a book deal.

      Alaskans are very RW (though more about deregulation than religious matters), but they also do apparently think their elected representatives should work for them, not for themselves.

