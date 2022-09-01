Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

One of the January 6th insurrectionists was sentenced to 10 years in prison today. From NBC News:

WASHINGTON — A retired New York City Police Department officer who was convicted of several felonies for attacking a D.C. cop with a flag pole on Jan. 6 and then tackling the officer to the ground and attempting to rip off his gas mask was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on Thursday. Thomas Webster was sentenced by Judge Amit P. Mehta to the longest sentence yet in a Jan. 6 case.

The violent cultist’s cult leader said this today: [WaPo]

Former president Donald Trump said he would issue full pardons and a government apology to rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and violently attacked law enforcement to stop the democratic transfer of power.

“I mean full pardons with an apology to many,” he told conservative radio host Wendy Bell on Thursday morning. Such a move would be contingent on Trump running and winning the 2024 presidential election.

Do you reckon President Biden’s speechwriters are editing the draft of the speech on saving democracy right now? Good lord, these people are nuts.

Open thread.

    33Comments

    1. 1.

      zhena gogolia

      And I’m seeing disturbing stuff about the Special Master crap, but not being a lawyer, I don’t know if it’s Chicken Little or not. We need OO.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      CaseyL

      A squirrel has come into my house.  She is sure I have a cache of hazelnuts I’m not sharing (she’s right).

      She’s been hanging out on the back deck (where regular readers may remember I have a container garden – though nothing that would interest a squirrel).  She comes in, looks for nuts, and runs back onto the deck again.  I put a big bowl of water out for her, plus a few hazelnuts, because I am the World’s Biggest Sucker for animals.

      I have also laid out a line of hazelnuts stretching from the back deck, across the living room, and to the front door which is propped open.

      To my utter amazement, neither of my cats is the slightest bit interested.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Doc Sardonic

      @zhena gogolia: She is going to rule for Trump. That was baked in when he filed. Although I am not a lawyer, judges generally do not telegraph their rulings in advance like she did, then reinforce that telegraphing during the hearing then do a 180. She has deferred to have a chance to do a late night or weekend ruling drop to in her mind maybe slip it under the radar.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      TaMara

      @zhena gogolia: Bradley Moss is my go-to on this stuff –

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Scout211

      On CNN

      It looks like the long sentence was partially because of this, from the judge.

      “It is not until you arrived, Mr. Webster, that all hell broke loose,” Judge Amit Mehta said of the police line which Webster broke.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Barbara

      @TaMara: I am assuming they will be reviewing those documents 24/7 unless and until she tells them to stop. The idea that they could not even review them to determine or mitigate damage to national security interests is just obscene.  These are — most of them — clearly government records.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      CaseyL

      @Ken:

      Oscar (one of my cats) has now gone out onto the deck.  The squirrel will probably vanish over the railing.  At least I hope so, rather than a panicked run into the house and upstairs.

      Hoo boy.

      Regarding the special master: I have no faith in the judge.  She took the motion away from the only court officially able to hear it, said at the outset she was inclined to appoint a Special Master, and seems completely ignorant of (or has decided to ignore) the applicable law.

      Saying now that the FBI can’t review the documents once she rules (thus also signalling that she will grant Trump’s request) is insane.

      The Federalist Society is focused on destroying the American government, so Judge Cannon’s behavior is fully in keeping with her training, and is the reason she was put on the bench.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Scout211

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Here is a short update from CNN in their breaking news updates

      A federal judge said Thursday she’s considering allowing the intelligence community to continue to review documents seized at Mar-a-Lago as part of damage assessments, according to reports from the courtroom.

      But US District Judge Aileen Cannon said she’s considering temporarily blocking the Justice Department from accessing the materials for its criminal probe if she appoints a special master to first review the materials for potential privilege issues.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Scout211

      Lindsey with a partial win.

      Seems like a big one, though.

       

      “(T)he Court quashes the subpoena only as to questions about Sen. Graham’s investigatory fact-finding on the telephone calls to Georgia election officials, including how such information related to his decision to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election,” May wrote in her ruling Thursday. “The Court finds that this area of inquiry falls under the protection of the Speech or Debate Clause, which prohibits questions on legislative activity.”

      One of the calls of particular interest to Willis is a call Graham made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, when — according to Raffensperger — Graham hinted that Raffensperger should discard some Georgia ballots during the state’s audit.May wrote that “Graham may be questioned about any alleged efforts to encourage Secretary Raffensperger or others to throw out ballots or otherwise alter Georgia’s election practices and procedures.”

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Craig

      @CaseyL: A pal of mine in Vancouver BC has a couple of squirrels that come into his house. He started hand feeding them a couple of years ago. He said they always come alone, and it’s a couple of times a week, not greedy. Even Canadian squirrels are polite.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      TaMara

      @JPL: I’ve gotten the sense, only paying a bit of attention, that she is trying not to piss off them that brung her, but ultimately won’t do something stupid that will quickly be overturned.  She talks like she’s going to favor them, but will ultimately rule with the DOJ with maybe a little bone to drumpers

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Scout211

      California just passed a “massive climate and clean energy package.”

      Among other things, the legislation will codify new benchmarks to get California to 90% clean electricity by 2035 and 95% by 2040 — stepping stones toward its already established goal of 100% clean electricity by 2045.

      The $54 billion, intended to be spent over five years, contains around $6 billion for electric vehicles and more than $8 billion to decarbonize the state’s electrical grid — which is still heavily reliant on natural gas. It also includes close to $15 billion to improve public transit, and over $5 billion for climate and drought resilience programs.

      Reply

