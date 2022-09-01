Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Not Sure Which I Love More

I am really not sure which I love more.

This:  (more of the same at the twitter link)

 

Or this from Emptywheel:  (much more at emptywheel)

SECRET. National Security Information. Unauthorized Disclosure Subject to Criminal Sanctions. National Security Information. Unauthorized Disclosure Subject to Criminal Sanctions. SECRET. CONFIDENTIAL. CLASSIFIED COVER SHEETS.

In the far-away land of Mar-A-Lago
sits a once-vaunted leader, now brought very low.
His voice, once ubiquitous, lordly, and loud
has become but a whimper, no longer so proud.
The cameras have vanished, the crowds have all shrunk,
as he scrambles for donors, this fallen-down punk.

And then come his lawyers, with news of a guest,
A visit un-looked for, unwelcome, unblessed.

“That Bratt-I-Am, that Bratt-I-Am,
I do not like that Bratt-I-Am.”

“You must return those stolen docs.
You must return them, yes, every box.”

“I do not have a box of docs,
and they are mine, you lying fox.”

But then they came and then they found
docs aplenty, all around . . .

One doc, two docs
red docs, blue docs
Docs TOPSECRET/SCI
Docs with pictures from on high
Docs with covers, docs with stamps,
Docs in files marked “terror camps”
Docs from spies and docs from techs
Docs ’bout planes on navy decks
Docs on armies, docs on friends
Docs on missiles, docs on end!

Pretty sure it was Ozark who linked to emptywheel, but the other one was a link from yesterday and I have no idea who posted that one.

 

  Alison Rose 💙🌻💛
  Baud
  Ben Cisco
  Cameron
  dmsilev
  Dorothy A. Winsor
  Elizabelle
  gene108
  Layer8Problem
  Martin
  Percysowner
  SiubhanDuinne
  Steeplejack
  Urza
  WaterGirl
  zhena gogolia

    2. 2.

      Percysowner

      Just on MSNBC Newt Gingrich is being called to testify before the Jan 6 committee. I know I haven’t been good enough to actually see old Newt perp walked for sedition, but a girl can dream.

    3. 3.

      Steeplejack

      Kaite Phang, subbing for Ari Melber, just said that the January 6 committee has announced that they want to talk to Newt Gingrich.

    9. 9.

      zhena gogolia

      “You have knowledge and information directly related to our investigation. Information obtained by the Select Committee suggests that you provided detailed directives about the television advertisements that perpetuated false claims about fraud in the 2020 election, that you sought ways to expand the reach of this messaging, and that you were likely in direct conversations with President Trump about these efforts,” the committee wrote in its letter to Gingrich.

      According to the panel, Gingrich was in touch with Trump advisers and provided line edits to advertisements run by the campaign following Trump’s loss.

      the hill

    10. 10.

      Urza

      @Percysowner: How exactly was he involved?  I mean the whole 90s was practically seditious for him, but more recently I can’t recall him actually being named as playing a part

      Edit:  I see Zhena Gogolia got it.

    11. 11.

      Steeplejack

      @Baud:

      Gingrich last seen on Twitter (within the last week) sitting in the car while Callista limped into Starbucks to pick up their order.

    12. 12.

      gene108

      Stupid Joe Biden’s motorcade is going through Philly RIGHT NOW and traffic’s stopped in the direction I’m going.

      His speech better rock, he has no idea how much time I’m forced to sit in traffic!

      I just want to get home.

      I’m also low on gas!!!

    15. 15.

      Martin

      @zhena gogolia: Gingrich was advising Trump on advertising which promoted the big lie and asked voters to pressure state legislatures to decertify.

      That could be interpreted as an effort to interfere in a federal election which is a felony – 5 years.

    16. 16.

      Cameron

      Newt Gingrich, the pride of Hummelstown, PA?  Wow.  Kinda like Christopher Lee rising again in one of those Hammer Films.

    25. 25.

      Elizabelle

      @gene108: Hey.  Count your blessings.  We used to get stuck in traffic for … Dan Quayle.  Who now turns out to be a Republican high water mark.  Who saw that coming??

    27. 27.

      dmsilev

      @Steeplejack:

      Media now reporting that Biden will speak at 8:00 EDT.

      Not very west-coast friendly, sadly. I’ll have to miss the live broadcast; some errands to run right after leaving work.

    28. 28.

      Steeplejack

      This might be the evening for a couple of gin-and-tonics to accompany the political spectacle. Underreported supply-chain issue has been the dearth of Schweppes and Fever Tree tonic, and yesterday I found a scrawny six-pack of Schweppes (in 7½-ounce cans—weird size) at Harris Teeter.

    33. 33.

      dmsilev

      @Steeplejack: Yeah, that’s the more typical scheduling. Wonder why this one was pushed forward an hour. Oh well; I’ll read about it and probably watch it on YouTube later this evening.

