I am really not sure which I love more.

This: (more of the same at the twitter link)

My Dearest Vladimir How's your war going in Ukraine? Did I misunderstand? Wasn't it supposed to last 3 days. It's been over 6 months I'm miserable. Karl Rove says I'm guilty of espionage. Ingraham abandons me. Chris Christie says I was wrong. Ronna has stopped paying my lawyers pic.twitter.com/7hNVyFfMdP — Tomi T Ahonen Is The Rat In The Hat (@tomiahonen) August 30, 2022

Or this from Emptywheel: (much more at emptywheel)

In the far-away land of Mar-A-Lago

sits a once-vaunted leader, now brought very low.

His voice, once ubiquitous, lordly, and loud

has become but a whimper, no longer so proud.

The cameras have vanished, the crowds have all shrunk,

as he scrambles for donors, this fallen-down punk. And then come his lawyers, with news of a guest,

A visit un-looked for, unwelcome, unblessed. “That Bratt-I-Am, that Bratt-I-Am,

I do not like that Bratt-I-Am.” “You must return those stolen docs.

You must return them, yes, every box.” “I do not have a box of docs,

and they are mine, you lying fox.” But then they came and then they found

docs aplenty, all around . . . One doc, two docs

red docs, blue docs

Docs TOPSECRET/SCI

Docs with pictures from on high

Docs with covers, docs with stamps,

Docs in files marked “terror camps”

Docs from spies and docs from techs

Docs ’bout planes on navy decks

Docs on armies, docs on friends

Docs on missiles, docs on end!

Pretty sure it was Ozark who linked to emptywheel, but the other one was a link from yesterday and I have no idea who posted that one.