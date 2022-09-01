On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

TKH

In mid-July I started a through-hike of Roper’s Sierra High Route in California’s Sierra Nevada. It ended not being the projected through-hike because of the three fires in the Yosemite area which were only partially contained when I bailed and on occasion filled the air with smoke and the stench of burn. I did not feel the need to go out of my way to coat the inside of my lungs with soot particles. The Sierra will still be there next year and, having had such a great time this year, I will be most happy to return to complete the Northern third of the route.

The Sierra High Route is a 180 mile route from Kings Canyon NP on the West side of the Sierra to Twin Lakes near Bridgeport on the East side. In a way it parallels the more well-known John Muir Trail, the main difference being that the JMT goes through the valleys and is a bona fide maintained trail while the High Route, as the name implies, stays as high as possible, rarely dipping below 10k ft, and is mostly off-trail. Both routes share short stretches of trail near Mather Pass, near Mammoth Lakes and near Tuolumne Meadows.

Most passes one crosses on the High Route are in the 11.5 k to 12.5 k ft range. Most have a reasonable side and a steep side, some have a heart-stopper side that takes a significant amount of the courage you can muster. This can be due to grade, i.e. steepness, or the kind of ground you have to walk on, which can be loose sand mixed in with loose rocks of fist size and below, aka “scree”, scree only or “talus”, rocks between briefcase and washer/drier to small car size, and combinations of the three.

I am in my late sixties and I can no longer schlepp the heavy packs I used to carry without complaint in my youth and early adulthood into middle age (I did not know any better and the modern ultralight gear had not yet been invented nor was it on the horizon). So my equipment is stripped down to the bare bones plus food and water. I therefore only carry an iPhone as my camera and not any more fancy equipment. I can therefore not compete with the production values of Bill in Glendale or other photographers’ on BJ, my apologies.

It was my first time in the Sierra Nevada. If my luck holds up (and the knees, don’t forget the knees!) I will be back next year to complete the route and the Southern Sierra High Route, which is a bit more difficult but, I now know, within my reach.

Happy trails!

Thomas