Biden just popped his head in a meeting the first lady was holding on teachers’ pay and teacher shortages and said: “Whatever she says I agree with.” pic.twitter.com/PjS6GhdJSs
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) August 31, 2022
"do you agree with your opponents' criticisms of you?" is one of the dumbest fucking possible questions you can ask any politician, ever, under any circumstances. how do these people have jobs and i do not. https://t.co/wGz9KIJ1Sj
— GONELIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) August 31, 2022
New: President Biden pledged federal support to solve Jackson's water crisis in call today with Mayor Chokwe Lumumba, the WH said
— Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) August 31, 2022
The kids are all right (insofar as we let them be)…
Survey Finds Young People Follow News, But Without Much Joy https://t.co/7bCgu7BeGS
— NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) August 31, 2022
… [A] study released Wednesday shows 79% of young Americans say they get news daily. The survey of young people ages 16 to 40 — the older of which are known as millennials and the younger Generation Z — was conducted by Media Insight Project, a collaboration between The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and the American Press Institute…
An estimated 71% of this age group gets news daily from social media. The social media diet is becoming more varied; Facebook doesn’t dominate the way it used to. About a third or more get news each day from YouTube and Instagram, and about a quarter or more from TikTok, Snapchat and Twitter. Now, 40% say they get news from Facebook daily, compared with 57% of millennials who said that in a 2015 Media Insight Project survey.
Yet 45% also said they get news each day from traditional sources, like television or radio stations, newspapers and news websites.
The poll found that about a quarter of young people say they regularly pay for at least one news product, like print or digital magazines or newspapers, and a similar percentage have donated to at least one nonprofit news organization.
Only 32% say they enjoy following the news. That’s a marked decrease from seven years ago, when 53% of millennials said that. Fewer young people now say they enjoy talking with family and friends about the news…
About 9 in 10 young people say misinformation about issues and events is a problem, including about 6 in 10 who say it’s a major problem. Most say they’ve been exposed to misinformation themselves.
Asked who they consider most responsible for its spread, young people pointed to social media companies and users, politicians and the media in equal measure…
The percentage of people who say “news stories that seem to mostly create conflict rather than help address it” and “media outlets that pass on conspiracy theories and unsubstantiated rumors” are a major problem exceeded the number of people concerned about journalists putting too much opinion in their stories, the survey found…
In 1 month, while all other groups mostly stable, @POTUS job approval +19 among #GenZ.
Dem advantage in generic ballot also +19 improvement with Gen Z (+3 overall).
Politics not complicated.
A generation's values/priorities are clear
+
Politicians deliver
=
Numbers move pic.twitter.com/vIkM1aS8Hz
— John Della Volpe (@dellavolpe) August 31, 2022
Folks are FED UP with the GOP and more fired up than ever before. Roevember is coming. And we will spend every waking moment working to win the House and Senate.
Gear up today: https://t.co/gRINO6E2kG pic.twitter.com/s26zPTw3Eq
— MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) August 31, 2022
Also, mark your calendar…
Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama will return to the White House on Sept. 7 for their official portrait unveilings https://t.co/0WAHbjvYuu via @Jordanfabian
— Mario Parker (@MarioDParker) August 31, 2022
