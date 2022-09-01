Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Thursday Morning Open Thread: Every Day, Another Step Forward

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Every Day, Another Step Forward

by | 125 Comments

The kids are all right (insofar as we let them be)…

… [A] study released Wednesday shows 79% of young Americans say they get news daily. The survey of young people ages 16 to 40 — the older of which are known as millennials and the younger Generation Z — was conducted by Media Insight Project, a collaboration between The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and the American Press Institute…

An estimated 71% of this age group gets news daily from social media. The social media diet is becoming more varied; Facebook doesn’t dominate the way it used to. About a third or more get news each day from YouTube and Instagram, and about a quarter or more from TikTok, Snapchat and Twitter. Now, 40% say they get news from Facebook daily, compared with 57% of millennials who said that in a 2015 Media Insight Project survey.

Yet 45% also said they get news each day from traditional sources, like television or radio stations, newspapers and news websites.

The poll found that about a quarter of young people say they regularly pay for at least one news product, like print or digital magazines or newspapers, and a similar percentage have donated to at least one nonprofit news organization.

Only 32% say they enjoy following the news. That’s a marked decrease from seven years ago, when 53% of millennials said that. Fewer young people now say they enjoy talking with family and friends about the news…

About 9 in 10 young people say misinformation about issues and events is a problem, including about 6 in 10 who say it’s a major problem. Most say they’ve been exposed to misinformation themselves.

Asked who they consider most responsible for its spread, young people pointed to social media companies and users, politicians and the media in equal measure…

The percentage of people who say “news stories that seem to mostly create conflict rather than help address it” and “media outlets that pass on conspiracy theories and unsubstantiated rumors” are a major problem exceeded the number of people concerned about journalists putting too much opinion in their stories, the survey found…

Also, mark your calendar…

    1. 1.

      Baud

      An estimated 71% of this age group gets news daily from social media

      We’re doomed.

      Yet 45% also said they get news each day from traditional sources, like television or radio stations, newspapers and news websites.

      We’re really doomed.

    2. 2.

      mrmoshpotato

      Survey Finds Young People Follow News, But Without Much Joy

      Oh really, NBC4 Los Angeles?

      Give these guys all the awards!  All of them, Katie!

    9. 9.

      rikyrah

       

      ICYMI…

      ALASKA has a DEMOCRATIC Congresswoman.

      The first in over 50 years.

      The first Native Alaskan.
      Congratulations Congresswoman Peltola 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾

    13. 13.

      JMG

      Who of any age follows or ever has followed the news “with joy”? I’m happy when the Phillies or Eagles win, but beyond that, if you want pleasure, try the funny pages.

    15. 15.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Head? Meet desk.

      A bronze plaque commemorating the Ku Klux Klan should be removed from the science centre at West Point, a congressional commission said, even though it falls outside the panel’s remit because the racist terror group was formed after the American civil war.

      The fact that somebody had to tell them they should remove this plaque, tells me the officers in charge of West Point aren’t near as smart as their students are supposed to be.

    30. 30.

      OzarkHillbilly

      In the body cam footage aired by NBC4, police officers were shown knocking on an apartment door for 8-10min before being met by a man who opened the door. Upon entering the apartment, officers found another man and detained them both.

      The officers then released a police dog which trotted around into the kitchen then barked at a bedroom door. Anderson held the dog back before opening the door and then immediately fired his gun into the bedroom as Lewis sat up in bed.

      In a frame-by-frame breakdown of the video, police chief Elaine Bryant said that Anderson fired the gun when Lewis appeared to raise his hand while holding onto something.

      “There was, like, a vape pen that was found on the bed right next to him,” Bryant said.

      Lewis was transported to a hospital after treatment on the scene and later pronounced dead.

      Who can blame him. I’ve read of several policemen who had to be hospitalized after being assaulted with a vape pen. s//

    31. 31.

      Mimi

      @OzarkHillbilly: Everyone at WP has probably walked right past (or under? I’ve seen a pic that looked like it’s over a doorway) without really looking at it. I’m just glad someone finally noticed.

    32. 32.

      Betty Cracker

      I am not a lawyer, but I think the lawyer in this clip just confirmed her client kept classified documents in an unsecured location that was frequented by guests:

      My God, why are they letting her talk on TV?

      I read yesterday that Trump signed a multimillion dollar agreement to be represented by Christopher Kise, former FL solicitor general. Kise seems sleazy but effective; he led the 2018 pre-election messaging campaign about DeSantis opponent Andrew Gillum, which arguably put DeSantis over the top in that close race.

      Maybe Kise’s contract is effective today and his first order of business will be to keep Habba off TV.

    35. 35.

      PST

      @Steeplejack:

      The amount of land mass represented by House Democrats just went up by 104%.

      This is pointlessly pedantic and I hate myself for commenting on it, but why would someone say “amount of land mass”? First, why would anyone speak of an amount of mass rather than just mass? You wouldn’t say amount of height or amount of weight. (“That tree certainly has a large amount of height.”) And second, why mass? States and other political divisions are areas on a surface. They have no mass. Okay, I got that off my chest. (The words are not those of Steeplejack, who is blameless.)

    45. 45.

      The Thin Black Duke

      @zhena gogolia: That’s the narrative that they’re constructing for the faithful. Those classified documents aren’t “ours”; they belong to “him”. It’s The Divine Right of Kings, except with a brand new paint job.

      Reply
      Frankensteinbeck

      @Betty Cracker:

      Trump signed a multimillion dollar agreement to be represented by Christopher Kise, former FL solicitor general.

      That won’t last long, and should be hilarious.  Trump’s lawyers do stupid shit because Trump won’t let them do anything else.  What will Kise do the first time Trump tells him to change a filing because the documents belong to Trump, and saying anything else is unacceptable?

      EDIT –

      @Cameron:

      Peter Pan Syndrome

      Gleefully murdering your former friends when they get too old to be in your club?  Or women finding you sexy because you have all your baby teeth?

      Actually, the former seems about right.

    47. 47.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      @Betty Cracker: ​
       

      He’s facing charges of unauthorized removal and retention of classified documents, but even more significant charges of mishandling classified documents (a felony Dump himself signed into law).

      His representative just admitted he did just that by bringing in people without clearances into a room holding top secret material.

      Reply
      RSA

      @PST:  The amount of land mass represented by House Democrats just went up by 104%.

      Wow, that number is going up at a high rate of speed. :-)

    50. 50.

      Betty Cracker

      @OzarkHillbilly: The local dailies down here are reporting that the 18 cases are falling apart due to lack of intent to commit voter fraud. The state failed to flag the voters as ineligible, which is really on the Republican SoS. So, the state is unlikely to get convictions unless people plead guilty because they don’t have the resources to contest the charges.

      Unfortunately, that probably won’t matter. The stunt was well planned. DeSantis traveled to the largest Dem stronghold in the state to announce the arrests and intimidate local voters, so mission accomplished there.

      Charlie Crist probably isn’t going to champion the cause of the 18  people charged since they are excluded from felon voting rights restoration due to homicide or sexual assault convictions. I imagine he’ll keep criticizing the stunt aspect of the announcement and DeSantis’s push to block ballot access more broadly.

    51. 51.

      Sanjeevs

      @Baud:

      https://www.ft.com/content/e87306bd-5fc7-43ad-ae32-4136b4a4cd5b

      A day after the invasion began in February, Alexander Tyulyakov, a deputy head of gas monopoly Gazprom’s treasury, was found dead in the garage of his home in Leninsky, an elite St Petersburg suburb.
      Investigators’ working theory was that Tyulyakov’s death was the second suicide in the same suburb in less than a month, after Leonid Shulman, an executive at Gazprom’s transport subsidiary, was found dead in his bathroom in late January.

      In July, police found Yuri Voronov, the head of a shipping company that contracts for Gazprom, dead in a swimming pool at his home in the same suburb near St Petersburg from a gunshot wound to the head. Russian media linked Voronov’s death to a business dispute and said Shulman was depressed after splitting up with his wife and suffering a serious leg injury.

      In April, former Gazprombank vice-president Vladislav Avayev, his wife, and 13-year-old daughter were found shot dead in their Moscow flat. Police said Avayev probably killed his family in a murder-suicide but have not named a possible motive.

      Just a day later, Sergei Protosenya, a former senior executive at gas producer Novatek, was found hanged in his villa in Spain alongside his wife and teenage daughter, who had been stabbed to death.

      Police also concluded Protosenya killed his family before hanging himself, according to Spanish media, despite finding no suicide note or fingerprints on the murder weapons. Protosenya’s son later said he believed his father was murdered.

       

      I always wonder what goes through the minds of Thiel, Koch, Murdoch etc when they read this.

    52. 52.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Trump is so mad about the optics — people may not understand it was the FBI that spread out the files from Box 2A to take a standard evidence photo — that he's ignoring the legal implications of coming very close to acknowledging that he knew he had them in his office.

      — Charlie Savage (@charlie_savage) August 31, 2022

      Dump could be the lone person at a crime scene, holding a pistol with smoke coming out the barrel, and the FTFNYT would say it doesn’t prove he pulled the trigger.

    53. 53.

      HinTN

      Maybe someone’s said it above but dayuum, if you go to that clip of that dumb ass reporter getting schooled you will fund below that a clip of Stacey Abrams lighting up Governor Kemp. WOW, she’s good.

      Reply
      jonas

      @The Thin Black Duke:  Those classified documents aren’t “ours”; they belong to “him”

      Just like “his” generals belonged to him, etc. For Trump, the courts, military, etc., were simply extensions of his own delusions of grandeur.

    58. 58.

      JWR

      Ugh, Nancy Cordes. Maybe sitting so close to Peter Doocy is hazardous to one’s mental health. Either that, or she comes by her stupidity naturally. Another reporter for CBS, Weijia Jiang, once asked Jen Psaki that dumbass “many people are saying” question. Psaki eviscerated her on live TV.

    60. 60.

      Darrin Ziliak (formerly glocksman)

      @Betty Cracker:

      I read yesterday that Trump signed a multimillion dollar agreement to be represented by Christopher Kise, former FL solicitor general. Kise seems sleazy but effective; he led the 2018 pre-election messaging campaign about DeSantis opponent Andrew Gillum, which arguably put DeSantis over the top in that close race.

      Given Trump’s record of stiffing contractors. I hope Kise remembered to demand cash up front and no personal checks.

    61. 61.

      germy shoemangler

      @JWR:

      Remember Ed O’Keefe from CBS?  He asked Biden if he talks to Obama every day.  It seems like a harmless question, but Ed was trying to insinuate that Obama was the puppetmaster pulling Biden’s strings.

    64. 64.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch: and @jonas:

      he’s ignoring the legal implications of coming very close to acknowledging that he knew he had them in his office.

      Don’t worry, his lawyers already admitted it in his filings when they expressed anger for the DoJ ‘criminalizing’ a president taking home presidential records.  Seriously, their response filing to the DoJ nuke was an only slightly legalism-translated “How dare you say that Trump doing all that was illegal!  Assign a special master to give Trump his documents back immediately!”

    65. 65.

      Matt McIrvin

      Was the whole purpose of that photo of the documents on the carpet to get people to say incriminating things like “Hey, no fair, the FBI took them out of the cardboard box!”?

      I was worried we were getting hung up on the distraction of discussing whether Trump really kept secret documents strewn about his carpet, but now it looks like a masterstroke.

    66. 66.

      JMG

      @Betty Cracker: The very specialized criminal law practice of representing clients charged in relation to the Espionage Act is not likely to be an area a former solicitor general of Florida has much experience with. Also, will this guy be able to do what any Trump lawyer must do as job one — get the client to STFU.

    68. 68.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Kise’s first job as trump’s lead attorney is to get them all to STFU, especially trump. This will not end well.

    71. 71.

      narya

      In completely personal news: the gasket on my two-year-old LG refrigerator has split open, AND the light doesn’t go off reliably (I can see it shining through the floor of the freezer). I actually don’t think these issues are related. Customer service is totally shitty, and I’m contemplating just getting a new fridge. Repairs are likely to cost at least half the cost of a new fridge, even if I do the gasket myself. The gasket itself will be nearly $100. Yes, this IS the fridge I purchased two years ago when I did the kitchen; what a piece of crap.

    74. 74.

      Ken

      @germy shoemangler: Interesting. I once saw a bird’s nest in a tree, built into a cloth face mask. I have no idea if the mask happened to lodge, hammock-like, in the tree and the bird took advantage, or if it found the mask on the ground and moved it to the tree. The latter sounds scarily intelligent.

    77. 77.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      “Of *course* President Trump allowed random passersby into the room with the extraordinarily secret intelligence.” is not the way I’d go with this.

      — billbindc (@BillBindc) September 1, 2022

    78. 78.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @JMG: From Newsweek:

      Kise has won four cases before the U.S. Supreme Court and multiple others before the Florida Supreme Court, according to NBC News.
      …………………………
      “Chris is a 360-degree lawyer: appellate, civil, criminal, state and federal—he can do it all,” former Senator George LeMieux, who was Crist’s chief of staff when he was attorney general, told NBC News.

      Don’t sell him short.

    79. 79.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @PST: It is interesting that the majority of Democrats in the House (by area) are now Native Americans.

      Heh. I did not know that.

    80. 80.

      Soprano2

      @Sanjeevs: That’s so crazy, surely no one in Russia actually believes this crap, they just pretend to believe it. You’d think our billionaires would read this as a cautionary tale that perhaps they don’t want a dictatorship here after all.

    82. 82.

      MattF

      @Betty Cracker: I do wonder how long Kise will last. Media are unanimous that he’s competent. He’s quit the law firm he was in, so one may suspect that his former colleagues disagreed with his choice to represent Trump.

    87. 87.

      Ken

      @Matt McIrvin: As Hillary Clinton observed so long ago, this is a man who can be goaded into a three-day rage fest by a tweet. So I would not be at all surprised if the DOJ has been using that bit of psychology, knowing that TFG would dig himself deeper at each step.

      Actually, there’s a question — of the list of possible crimes in the original warrant application, which ones has he now confessed to? Stealing the documents, check; storing them improperly, check; not returning them when requested, check; lying when asked if all had been returned, check; …

    88. 88.

      Darrin Ziliak (formerly glocksman)

      @narya:

      Suggestion:

      Is there a US branded but built by LG counterpart to your refrigerator?

      In the past the equivalent Kenmore or Craftsman parts from Sears were both cheaper and easier to get than the Whirlpool or Briggs & Stratton parts needed to fix my fridge and lawn mower engine.

    89. 89.

      Soprano2

      I’m getting pissed at listening to news readers on the radio say TFG is claiming “executive privilege” without saying immediately afterward that former presidents don’t have “executive privilege”. IMHO they should only say “attorney-client privilege”, and then somewhere else in their story say that TFG is claiming “executive privilege” but it’s not something ex-presidents have. It’s a quibble, but the way they say it without contesting the idea makes it sound as if TFG might have a legitimate point, when he doesn’t.

    90. 90.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      Can he manage a malignant narcissist?  Because that’s the actual job, and every other competent lawyer quit or refused to even try.  Trump isn’t going to accept “You don’t own those documents” or for that matter “You’re not president anymore.”  It’s exactly like the lawsuits challenging the election.  There IS no way to competently fulfill Trump’s demands.

    91. 91.

      Ben Cisco

      About a third or more get news each day from YouTube and Instagram, and about a quarter or more from TikTok, Snapchat and Twitter. Now, 40% say they get news from Facebook daily, compared with 57% of millennials who said that in a 2015 Media Insight Project survey.

      Jesus.

    92. 92.

      JMG

      @OzarkHillbilly: There are maybe five-six lawyers who specialize in this sort of case, all in DC. It’s that much of a niche practice. And my main point remains. It doesn’t matter who skillful Trump’s attorney is if he/she cannot get their client to stop incriminating himself on a daily basis. PS: Who’s paying this guy? We know Trump sure isn’t/

    93. 93.

      Another Scott

      I just noticed something… ICYMI:

      The classified docs in Trump’s desk were in the same drawer as his passports, DOJ asserts. pic.twitter.com/J8mfVKuw7g

      — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) August 31, 2022

      Click on the image.

      There were 3 passports: 1) Expired personal passport. 2) Expired US Government Official passport. 3) Unexpired US Government Official passport (which presumably isn’t valid as he is no longer a US Government Official).

      If he wants to enter another country legally (and return to the USA legally) he’ll need yet another passport – one that’s valid.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    94. 94.

      RedDirtGirl

      Open thread? Just saw the clip from the Abrams/Kemp debate and have to admit I had no idea this race was happening! I thought the clip was from their last election. How come the race isn’t getting more national coverage? Does Abrams not have a shot?

    97. 97.

      sdhays

      @Sanjeevs: Speaking of Thiel, I saw this report yesterday and just had to laugh:

      Peter Thiel rebuffs Mitch McConnell over Senate rescue in Arizona

      The Senate minority leader and the billionaire venture capitalist each say the other should be subsidizing Blake Masters in the final months of his campaign

      Peter Thiel dumped millions into Senate primary campaigns, helping nominate absolute dud candidates, and then walked away from the burning dumpster fire, telling Mitch McConnell that his job was done and getting those candidates actually elected to Congress was McConnell’s problem.

      I LOL’d.

    98. 98.

      Ken

      @Betty Cracker: My God, why are they letting her talk on TV?

      Choose any or all of:

      1. A consequence of TFG never paying lawyers, so having to scrape the bottom and ending up with people who are more focused on gaining publicity than defending him;
      2. A clever legal strategery to set up a defense of ineffective counsel and taint any possible jury pool;
      3. A demand from TFG that his team publicly defend him from the heinous charge of being messy by explaining how neatly he kept the stolen classified documents.

      On second thought, #2 is incredibly unlikely.

    105. 105.

      narya

      @OzarkHillbilly: Yeah, that’s my thinking. BBB gives them a very low rating, and I’m prepared to add to it. I hate getting rid of something so new, but I have no confidence that it will be repaired properly, at a reasonable price. A new one (by Frigidaire or Whirlpool) would run me about $800 this weekend–and, as noted, I would expect repairs to the old one to be at least half that.

    109. 109.

      Ken

      @Steeplejack: I saw a response something like, “I made sure the classified documents were all in the carton every night, and specifically told the cleaning service not to look inside it.

      (To which I would reply, if I had a twitter account, “And they all said ‘Da, we will not look’.”)

    111. 111.

      Doug R

      @narya: My standard response when someone has a fridge that’s falling apart is buy a new one because of the efficiency gains, but TWO YEARS? Yikes. Might still be under warranty, sounds like the gasket might have been installed improperly.

      If you suspect that light is staying on, check your temperature and maybe unscrew it until you get that switch fixed.

    112. 112.

      catclub

      @germy shoemangler: ​
       

      TFG has been raking in millions in small donations and using that money for legal defense.

      Which is good if instead those donations would be going to GOP candidates this fall. The GOP is not happy Trump is hoovering up all those donations.

    113. 113.

      catclub

      @narya: ​
       

      A new one (by Frigidaire or Whirlpool) would run me about $800 this weekend

      I am shocked the price for a new one is that low. I think we thought ours was a steal 7 or 8 years ago at that price. A lot were already in the $1400 range.

    114. 114.

      Ken

      @catclub: The GOP is not happy Trump is hoovering up all those donations.

      And somewhere a monkey’s paw, djinn, or perhaps Mephistopheles himself is quietly content with the way they fulfilled the GOP’s wish to win the Presidency in 2016.

    116. 116.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @HinTN:

      Someone shared that clip on a thread last night. It’s a great clip. It’s from 2018, and believe me, Stacey is even better now! Can’t wait to watch this year’s Abrams-Kemp debates.

    117. 117.

      Another Scott

      @narya: I’m sorry that you are going through that.  It’s frustrating.  But if it’s just the gasket and the light switch, those are minor things that should be easy to fix for not much money.

      My dad bought an LG fridge because it was the quietest he could find (had tinnitus that was aggravated by the old fridge noise).  I think that they had to have the ice maker repaired once, but that was it.  Worked well for many years (sold the house).

      Good luck!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    120. 120.

      different-church-lady

      @Betty Cracker: “When he invites the guests look at the top secret documents they are in a perfectly neat row on the table. Should a guest move any of these top secret documents out of alignment while studying their contents he takes great care to put them back in perfect order for the next guest to look at. This photo is completely unfair.”

    121. 121.

      Scout211

      So the hearing before Judge Cannon is at 1:00 et today. CNN has an article up about “what to watch” for the hearing.  But it contains no special or new information.

      I am just hoping that the hearing will be open to the press and we can get a report right away from them.

      A big question is who on Trump’s team will argue his case?

    122. 122.

      The Moar You Know

      In completely personal news: the gasket on my two-year-old LG refrigerator has split open, AND the light doesn’t go off reliably (I can see it shining through the floor of the freezer). I actually don’t think these issues are related. Customer service is totally shitty, and I’m contemplating just getting a new fridge. Repairs are likely to cost at least half the cost of a new fridge, even if I do the gasket myself. The gasket itself will be nearly $100. Yes, this IS the fridge I purchased two years ago when I did the kitchen; what a piece of crap.

      @narya: my parents, who still somehow are very much alive and kicking, just finished replacing their final LG household appliance, in this case the dryer.

      Neither the washer, dryer, dishwasher or fridge lasted more than five years.  Oh, and their LG version of the Powerwall had to be disconnected and taken outside because the internal batteries were swelling up and it was an imminent explosion/fire hazard.  Weird to me because their TVs and consumer electronics stuff still seems to be very much topnotch.  But the rest of it seems to be crap.

    123. 123.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Another Scott: 3) Unexpired US Government Official passport (which presumably isn’t valid as he is no longer a US Government Official).

      It occurs to me that a “US Government Official passport” might be a courtesy extended to all ex presidents. Certainly wouldn’t surprise me.

    124. 124.

      kindness

      There is a good reason no one has ever asked me to be their Press Secretary.  If Nancy asked me that question I would have asked her if she was really that #@!* stupid.

    125. 125.

      The Moar You Know

      That’s so crazy, surely no one in Russia actually believes this crap, they just pretend to believe it. You’d think our billionaires would read this as a cautionary tale that perhaps they don’t want a dictatorship here after all.

      @Soprano2:  If our feudal billionaire overlords suddenly started taking swan dives out of windows, I have to admit I would just shrug, say “life’s a bitch” and keep on walking.

      Yeltsin and Putin made these bastards – and they are bastards, make no mistake – what they are.  I am not surprised that Putin feels like he has a right to insist that they get and stay on board with his program.  I’m sure the prevailing view is that supporting his deranged bullshit is the least they can do in return.

      Russia’s been a fucked up country for my entire lifetime, and so far as I can tell, it’s been a fucked up country forever.  It’s not a nation that you want possessing nuclear weapons.  Don’t know how we’re going to fix that problem.

