Thursday Open Thread: Stacey Abrams Stomps All Over Kemp

I have a full-on kindness post for tonight, but a couple of things caught my eye this morning.

If you haven’t seen Stacey Abrams’ takedown of Kemp, watch now. From 2018 (Thanks zhena gogolia). And should have known that because I’m sure he’s too chicken shit to debate her again.

And a couple of strangers making a difference, one child at a time:

Let me tell you a story. This is Susan Lung. She taught me to read and write in a single year when I was 7 years old. I’ve been looking for Susan, hoping to thank her in person, for almost twenty years. And then she surprised me at my reading last night.

I came to the US at 1 and a half years old, but I grew up in a household that only spoke Pashto & Farsi, so when I started kindergarten, I didn’t know a word of English. I don’t think my teacher knew how to handle an ESL student. He used to punish me for not understanding his 
directions. We moved a lot in those days as my father searched for work and I went to three diffrent schools in 1 year. I continued to struggled with English. Then, after first grade ended, my family went back to Afghanistan for the summer. I fell in love with Logar, but… 
But I’d completely forgotten all the English I’d learned in school! I remember on the morning of my first day in 2nd grade, I could only recall 10 letters from the alaphabet. I was was way behind and on track to be left back. But then I had the fortune of meeting Ms. Lung  (rest of the story here)

 

 

And this one was the perfect way to start the day:

There is a lot more to the story. The entire thread will make you believe in people again.

 

This is a completely open thread.  Any other good takedowns of MAGA/GOP  you’ve seen this week?  Post them, and let us all savor.

    6. 6.

      MattF

      Happy to say I’ve been a fan of hers from the start. And, at the start, southern white male politicians looked at her and smirked- they know better now. Less fun now, I suppose.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      RedDirtGirl

      I mentioned this Abrams/Kemp clip in an earlier thread because I was surprised that this rematch race isn’t getting more national attention.  I haven’t heard anything about it, or even gotten fundraising emails from the Abrams campaign, which seems kind of odd…

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Roger Moore

      @TaMara: ​
       
      One interesting Twitter idea I’ve encountered is tweeting weird dreams. A friend started doing it, and I copied. It’s interesting trying to condense a weird dream into a single tweet. I think it helps me get to the bottom of the dream and figure out what the real story was.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      TaMara

      @RedDirtGirl: I get emails from her every day, sometimes several times a day. Unfortunately, Kemp has a 5 pt lead. I don’t know how that’s possible… ugh.

      But I am glad that clip is making the rounds today, maybe bring her some much-needed attention.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      p.a.

      It must have taken serious self restraint (or maybe Abrams is just a much better person than I) for her not to finish by saying “… you smirking fucking liar.”

      Reply
    16. 16.

      evap

      @zhena gogolia:  The primary was in May and Abrams didn’t have any serious opponents.   The governor’s race is getting plenty of attention here in Georgia, and in my blue part of Atlanta you see tons of Abrams signs.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Kropacetic

      @WaterGirl: By far, the most fundraising emails I get are for Katie Hobbs in AZ.  I live in MA.

      I also get a smattering of Congressional and state house races from around the country.  Never anything local, but I’m out there knocking on doors.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      ALurkSupreme

      @TaMara:  IANA pollster, but I don’t believe any poll that says Kemp has a 5-point lead.  He only “beat” Abrams by 1.4 points the last time, and everyone knows why.  Nothing that’s happened here in Georgia for the past four years would explain a bounce like that for Kemp.

      YMMV.   Back to lurking!

      Reply
    21. 21.

      frosty

      @Kropacetic: I’ve been knocking on doors for the past few elections. I blame the Democrat’s data recording app, MiniVAN, for all the emails. Log into it once and you’re doomed to get emails from all over the country. The good news is that “unsubscribe” appears to work.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Esme

      @Jackie: They’re not actually running mates, so there’s only so much hay she can make out of Burt Jones. Here in Georgia, the governor and lieutenant governor are elected on separate ballots (and occasionally engage in power struggles with each other).

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Another Scott

      @p.a.: She’s got a history.  She’s an amazing person.

      As the valedictorian of Avondale high school in 1991, Stacey Abrams had earned an invitation to the Governor’s mansion — an opportunity to meet him and celebrate her accomplishments with other valedictorians from around her state. Because she was poor and her family could not afford a car, they took MARTA (public bus system) and got off at the bus stop outside the mansion. After walking up the long driveway to the gates of the property, and being passed by cars of students driving in with their families, they stood before the guard station.

      [Stacey Abrams (in purple) with her family.]

      As Stacy Abrams has told the story over the years, “the guard looked at my parents, then he looked at me, and he said, “This is a private event, you don’t belong here.”

      My parents pushed back, and I got in.”

      When Abrams looks back on that day she doesn’t remember meeting the Governor of Georgia or celebrating her accomplishments with valedictorians from 159 counties and 180 school districts. What she remembers is a man blocking the gates of the most powerful place in Georgia, telling her that she did not belong. “He looked at the MARTA bus driving away and told himself a story about who would be on that bus – and that they did not belong in the Governor’s mansion.” she said.

      Like Obama with that dust on his shoulders, she knows how to handle this stuff.

      Cheers,
      Scott.
      (“Who hasn’t seen such a hard to read webpage in a very long time…”)

      Reply

