I have a full-on kindness post for tonight, but a couple of things caught my eye this morning.

If you haven’t seen Stacey Abrams’ takedown of Kemp, watch now. From 2018 (Thanks zhena gogolia). And should have known that because I’m sure he’s too chicken shit to debate her again.

Oh my goodness watch this pic.twitter.com/JO2s52o8xN — Ben Wexler (@mrbenwexler) August 31, 2022

And a couple of strangers making a difference, one child at a time:

Let me tell you a story. This is Susan Lung. She taught me to read and write in a single year when I was 7 years old. I’ve been looking for Susan, hoping to thank her in person, for almost twenty years. And then she surprised me at my reading last night. I came to the US at 1 and a half years old, but I grew up in a household that only spoke Pashto & Farsi, so when I started kindergarten, I didn’t know a word of English. I don’t think my teacher knew how to handle an ESL student. He used to punish me for not understanding his directions. We moved a lot in those days as my father searched for work and I went to three diffrent schools in 1 year. I continued to struggled with English. Then, after first grade ended, my family went back to Afghanistan for the summer. I fell in love with Logar, but… But I’d completely forgotten all the English I’d learned in school! I remember on the morning of my first day in 2nd grade, I could only recall 10 letters from the alaphabet. I was was way behind and on track to be left back. But then I had the fortune of meeting Ms. Lung ( rest of the story here)

And this one was the perfect way to start the day:

I want to tell a story. When I was in like 3rd grade, I went with my mom while she dropped some drugs off (yes, she was). Anyways. She left me in the car. This guys comes out to “watch” me and it’s just me and him. He looks over and asks. “You don’t know what a haiku is, do you?” — Jessie Renee (@jreneebad) August 31, 2022

Anyways. On that day he vowed to make sure I always made it to school. My mother was in her own world, doing and dealing drugs. When I tell you this guy drove me and picked me up so he KNEW I went everyday.. he literally did my homework with me. — Jessie Renee (@jreneebad) August 31, 2022

Love you Dave. Thank you for teaching me how to change a tire, replace my brakes, watching every episode of the Simpson’s with me, saving my life literally countless times.. always said “you can have a good life in spite of your mom, or a bad 1 bc of her”. I chose the good life. pic.twitter.com/mCyXPnkjfj — Jessie Renee (@jreneebad) August 31, 2022

There is a lot more to the story. The entire thread will make you believe in people again.

This is a completely open thread. Any other good takedowns of MAGA/GOP you’ve seen this week? Post them, and let us all savor.