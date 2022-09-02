Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

But then the clock turns – and it's now, and it's you

The inventory of seized documents from Trump’s stately pleasure dome includes 90 empty classified or return to military aide document folders:

In itemising the contents of boxes of seized materials, the inventory put together by the justice department showed the FBI retrieved 71 empty folders from Trump’s office and 19 empty folders from a storage room when agents executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago earlier this month.

I think the probability that the Trumpy judge who ordered the release of this inventory will appoint a special master or allow some other form of delay at 90% or more. There was a lot of pointing and laughing on Twitter about Trump’s dumb as shit attorneys filing their jibber jabber request for a special master two weeks after seizure, when competent counsel would have done it the day after the search. I wasn’t laughing, for two reasons. First, he’s going to delay everything and then ask for extensions. His whole life strategy is running the clock out. Second, even if the briefs filed by his attorneys were the legal equivalent of crayon scrawls on toilet paper, some batshit Federalist Society judge will turn their shit into gold.

That all said, it would appear that the DoJ has gotten their teeth into this, and every dilatory motion filed by Trump’s attorneys has yielded evidence that any reasonable person (currently about 55% of the population) would consider even worse than the last bits.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Will

      Will

      Trump has left me completely unmoored as far as being able to read a situation. I read empty folders and I’m like “Oh shit, he’s sold them” before the Trump Is Slippery Voice says, “This dumbass is going to escape again cause they were empty.” EDIT: Nevermind, thanks Scout, see they also list documents not just empty folders.

    MattF

      MattF

      I’m now rather skeptical that Trump will ever be perp-walked. Maybe that’s OK if it makes the fucking-over of the Republican Party more likely. Consider the very large number of people employed to enforce security rules at the many DOD-funded labs- both government and contractor. Mostly Republicans, imo, and likely very irked with Trump.

    Tony G

      Tony G

      @Scout211: Needless to say, Trump is a traitor who would sell out his own children (even Ivanka) for a few bucks.  But, what’s puzzling to me is the question: Why didn’t he just make copies of these documents, sell the copies to Putin (or to the highest bidder) and then return the originals?  Is he just so stupid and reckless?  Or was there something else going on here?

    Ken

      Ken

      I would expect the DOJ to appeal a ruling that they can’t access the documents, but I would also be happy with a “No problem, we’ve already gone through everything, photographed and catalogued it, and put the sealed boxes in an evidence locker awaiting trial.”

    waspuppet

      waspuppet

      Second, even if the briefs filed by his attorneys were the legal equivalent of crayon scrawls on toilet paper, some batshit Federalist Society judge will turn their shit into gold.

      If it comes down to it, they don’t have to be “the legal equivalent.” Actual crayon scrawls on toilet paper will do.

    14. 14.

      Another Scott

      @Formerly disgruntled in Oregon: Emptywheel pointed out in a Tweet that the NARA (Archives) said that TFG’s minions returned a bunch of things that should have been in folders like those.  So maybe there’s a 1:1 correspondence and nothing’s “missing”.

      But, maybe there isn’t.

      I’m sure they’ll figure it out, but it will take time.

      Personally, I don’t think that TFG took the stuff with the plan to sell them.  He wanted them as trophies to pass around for his important “friends”.  He never cared about following procedures – he’s too important for mere rules.  Why would he keep track of filing things properly?  That’s for the clerical staff to worry about…

      He would probably just blurt out any secrets, the way he always did while he was in office.  Of course, even not selling them is double-plus bad and double-plus illegal and double-plus dangerous to national security.  And lack of security means that others might have done the spycraft like taking pictures of the documents or flattering him to get him to talk about all the bigly secrets…

      Grrr…,
      Scott.

    jonas

      jonas

      Did the empty folders perhaps contain stuff he returned to the NARA earlier this year? Remember that’s what triggered the search: he sent some stuff back, but then lied about having retained anything more, which he of course had.

    Martin

      Martin

      I think the big takeaway from this whole episode is how these established bright lines like ‘executive privilege’ are just complete bullshit. It has meant one specific thing for decades, but we now have judges enforcing a completely different definition of it – in fact, the opposite definition of it. It’s almost as though it has no goddamn meaning whatsoever, or that the judges are simply doing to do whatever the fuck they want.

    Nora

      Nora

      @Martin: Well, we see that with the Supreme Court.  Things that had meaning for decades or longer are no longer relevant, or have whatever meaning these particular judges want to ascribe to them.

      It’s Humpty Dumpty talking about words in Through the Looking Glass, only it’s not fiction.

    jonas

      jonas

      This has to be a hail-mary delaying tactic because the FBI wasn’t looking for papers relating to any of Trump’s businesses or legal affairs — they just wanted the classified government material back. So even if a SM finds a page of privileged material somewhere in the reams and reams of classified files Trump stole, so what? That’s not what’s at issue here. Beyond that, it’s hard to see what their longer-term strategy is. To gum things up for two years and hope for a Republican president who will just pardon him?

    22. 22.

      Another Scott

      @Martin: I assume that the judge isn’t completely in TFG’s pocket since there wasn’t a ruling from the bench when she had the opportunity.

      I don’t see anything about a ruling yet on nycsouthpaw and he’s usually pretty quick on breaking legal news.

      We’ll see.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    feebog

      feebog

      The DoJ still has a lot of groundwork before they indict anyone.  All three of the attorneys (Corcoran, Bobb, Habba) will need to be interviewed.  If they want to save their own skins, it may mean multiple interviews over several weeks/months.  Also to be interviewed; anyone seen on video entering the “secure” closet.  Garland isn’t going to do anything until after the mid-terms, in accord with DoJ policy, so we are looking at late November at best.

    27. 27.

      citizen dave

      We’ve been watching The First Lady (Hulu) and last night (Ep 5?) opened with Ford now President, and close up on a newspaper story “57% Favor Nixon Prosecution”.  Ford family eating breakfast/lunch, aide comes in: Rumsfeld and Cheney would like to see you sir.  Next thing you know, Ford delivers the very short speech granting the full pardon from when Tricky Dick took office to when he left.

      By the way, this poll says we’re at 50%, for THIS crime: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-08-31/half-of-americans-in-poll-favor-trump-prosecution-over-documents

    RaflW

      RaflW

      As this unfolds, I realize how vast the failures of our media (or, cynically, how vast the corruption of our media) has become.

      Just five short years ago, Hillary’s server was the most egregious national security breach ever. Now it seems entirely possible that Trump took documents out of Top Secret folders and squirreled them away for later petting or more seriously dangerous and deranged use, and the press is up in arms about Biden’s after dark speech featuring red lights and Marines.

      FML, we’re going down.

      (I’m not actually that worried. I think this same failed press is going to be ‘surprised’ that Dems win a couple of Senate seats, hold the House, and maybe even make some legislative gains around the country. I think unfortunately Kemp will be GA governor so I’m concerned about ’24, but we’ll cross that rubicon once we get through this election!)

    gene108

      gene108

      I think the probability that the Trumpy judge who ordered the release of this inventory will appoint a special master or allow some other form of delay at 90% or more.

      I think the chances the judge appoints a special master are a bit north of 99.99%.

      If Trump’s lawyers motion is as amateurish as layers say, and it’s still being considered, I think the judge is just trying find the right words to give the faintest veneer of legal cover.

      The courts are going to give Trump every chance to delay. They’ve been doing this for decades. Why should the courts change for some possible espionage activity by an FPOTUS?

    moops

      moops

      Given the state of the document handling, and foreign adversary could have easily walked in and taken whatever sensitive content that wanted.  Then leave behind the folder to peg the blame on Trump.

       

      or the folder contents were left out of the classified folder and are mixed in with other papers.  Or they are in the tray of the copier.  Or the material was damaging to Trump and he flushed them.  Again, forgetting or not bothering to destroy the folder.  Or Trump was in the process of putting false documents in legitimate classified folders.

       

      We should really be in the realm of damage assessment at this point.

