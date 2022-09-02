The inventory of seized documents from Trump’s stately pleasure dome includes 90 empty classified or return to military aide document folders:

In itemising the contents of boxes of seized materials, the inventory put together by the justice department showed the FBI retrieved 71 empty folders from Trump’s office and 19 empty folders from a storage room when agents executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago earlier this month.

I think the probability that the Trumpy judge who ordered the release of this inventory will appoint a special master or allow some other form of delay at 90% or more. There was a lot of pointing and laughing on Twitter about Trump’s dumb as shit attorneys filing their jibber jabber request for a special master two weeks after seizure, when competent counsel would have done it the day after the search. I wasn’t laughing, for two reasons. First, he’s going to delay everything and then ask for extensions. His whole life strategy is running the clock out. Second, even if the briefs filed by his attorneys were the legal equivalent of crayon scrawls on toilet paper, some batshit Federalist Society judge will turn their shit into gold.

That all said, it would appear that the DoJ has gotten their teeth into this, and every dilatory motion filed by Trump’s attorneys has yielded evidence that any reasonable person (currently about 55% of the population) would consider even worse than the last bits.