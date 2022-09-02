Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Open Thread: How Are They So Bad At This?

Friday Open Thread: How Are They So Bad At This?

I’m sure you’ve probably already seen this, but I just became aware, and I’m still stunned at how bad they are at this. AND how hard is Disney going to backhand them for using their trademarks?

The comments in the thread are a hoot as my dear departed mum used to say.

That’s all I got. It’s 90+ degrees here, so I’m going to go eat some excellent ice cream.

This is an open thread

 

 

 

 

    3. 3.

      Urza

      White House should reach out and ask if its ok to use these in campaign ads, while pointing out how stupid they are for copyright infringement and still using some ancient memes that everyone with a brain gave up on.

    11. 11.

      NeenerNeener

      @TaMara: Apropos of nothing, TaMara…did you get a new car to fit all 3 of those Danes in? I can’t imagine all of them fitting in a Kia Niro, which is what I seem to remember that you drive.

    13. 13.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I’m sure you’ve probably already seen this

      Nope, not I. Not a Star Wars person (I only ever saw the original film, in 1977 or ‘79 or whenever it came out), although the memes and cultural references are part of the air we all breathe. So I did immediately get this as a fairly ham-handed effort to poke fun at Joe. Can’t think why anyone would find it remotely funny or clever.

    15. 15.

      CaseyL

      @The Moar You Know: Back when I was writing SW fanfic (when the first movie came out, which would be the late-1970s) I played with the idea of the Empire being, if not the “good guys,” at least a not-unreasonable response to fecklessness and idiocy on the part of the Republic.

      The idea being that Jedi were too enamored with their reputation and self-image, and the common folk were too uneducated and parochial, to manage a star-spanning civilization.

      I do think an argument can be made along those lines… but not the current pro-Empire fanboyism, which is simply “Cruel is Cool, plus their uniforms are badass.”

    16. 16.

      Urza

      @TaMara: Its not just the Empire.  Its basically any greedy, fascist in any media.  And generally they think the only problem with them is they didn’t go far enough stamping out the liberal mindset.

    21. 21.

      kindness

      Republicans have crappy media grunts.  See what happens when you party all your way through college and get a job using Dad’s connections?

    23. 23.

      patrick II

      I may be reading too much into the cdaily caller Start Wars name, but I think those red lines are supposed to represent a subliminal call to the old Nazi eagle.

    29. 29.

      eversor

      @Baud:

      They aren’t.  Red is the color of the Sith Lords and all their sabers and The Empire.  They are attempting to say he’s a Sith Lord Emperor.  Of course they fucked up the title and compared him to a Skywalker.

      The intent of this is Joe Biden is the fascist Dark Lord and they are the plucky rebels but they fucked up the title.  Beyond that it looks cool and even if Biden was The Emperor it still makes him look cool.

      They are just stupid.  Like Paul Ryan saying he loves Rage Against The Machine.  Because he see’s Libertarians as the ones raging against the machine of Liberal Government.   They see themselves as the good guys in everything.

    30. 30.

      JoyceH

      @Urza: when we were first seeing the footage of 1/6 and the goons were hunting for Pelosi, with that one guy calling in that sinister, mocking sing-song, “Naaancy, oh Naaaancy…” sounding like every villainous stalker in every woman-in-jep movie of the week, it hit me. They know they’re the bad guys. THEY KNOW.

    31. 31.

      eversor

      @patrick II:

      Red is the color of the evil side in Star Wars and all the fascist symbos in the movies are in red as well with lines and Nazi style flags as well.  The use of red is trying to drive home the point with a hammer.

    34. 34.

      gene108

      @Geoduck:

      I’ve read the one on of him on the throne was originally created by someone in China, not a local nutjob.

      I’ve read that too.

      Biden’s on a thrown of assault rifles.

      Probably some mockery of our stupid gun laws and gun violence problems that sails over the heads of Americans. Also, the throne of assault rifles looks a bit like the Iron Throne, from GoT’s, and lord knows that show’s generated its fair share of memes.

    35. 35.

      Matt McIrvin

      @zhena gogolia: Spaceballs is not one of Mel Brooks’ strongest entries, but looking at it in hindsight, one thing I do like about it is that, unlike the material Brooks was parodying, he absolutely refuses to make any of the bad guys cool. In a Mel Brooks movie the fascists are always ridiculous, always the butt of the joke.

      Moranis’s performance is the funniest thing in it, and it was really a preemptive parody of every right-winger who ever took Darth Vader as a role model when he shouted “That is why evil will always defeat good… because GOOD is DUMB!!”

    37. 37.

      eversor

      @moops:

      The real stupid in this is their main assault is “Joe Biden is too old, too weak, too stupid, to brain addled” and then you compare him to the all powerful Dark Lord Of The Sith.

      It just doesn’t work as a put down.   It’s like saying your opponent is a Pirate Ninja.  Pirates and Ninjas are villans but they are actually kinda cool and everyone likes them.

      They’re just extremely socially awkward.   Remember Ben Shapiro did a whole episode about the WAP song and claimed that if a woman had a WAP during sex something was medically wrong with her and then threw a fit when people asked if he was a virgin.  Or Jordan Peterson recorded a video with “we’ll see who cancels who” at twitter and got clowned.  Both of those were furious own goals.

    38. 38.

      different-church-lady

      So lemme see if I’ve got this straight: they spend 4 years pumping up Trump by making him look like a fake bad-ass. So they think the way to diminish Biden is to… make him look like a fake bad-ass?​

