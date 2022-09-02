I’m sure you’ve probably already seen this, but I just became aware, and I’m still stunned at how bad they are at this. AND how hard is Disney going to backhand them for using their trademarks?

BREAKING: Disney+ just released the poster for their newest star wars series pic.twitter.com/rHLJGJSx5G — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 2, 2022

The comments in the thread are a hoot as my dear departed mum used to say.

Gotta be honest, for slavery fans you are really bad at owning someone. — barbarism critic 🔥🏛🔥 (@SxarletRed) September 2, 2022

Like why are they making his even more badass? 🤷🏾‍♀️ — 👀 (@dredd272) September 2, 2022

That’s all I got. It’s 90+ degrees here, so I’m going to go eat some excellent ice cream.

This is an open thread