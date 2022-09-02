I’m sure you’ve probably already seen this, but I just became aware, and I’m still stunned at how bad they are at this. AND how hard is Disney going to backhand them for using their trademarks?
BREAKING: Disney+ just released the poster for their newest star wars series pic.twitter.com/rHLJGJSx5G
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 2, 2022
The comments in the thread are a hoot as my dear departed mum used to say.
Gotta be honest, for slavery fans you are really bad at owning someone.
— barbarism critic 🔥🏛🔥 (@SxarletRed) September 2, 2022
Like why are they making his even more badass? 🤷🏾♀️
— 👀 (@dredd272) September 2, 2022
That’s all I got. It’s 90+ degrees here, so I’m going to go eat some excellent ice cream.
This is an open thread
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings