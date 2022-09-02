Straight facts from Biden here in response to Peter Doocy about the faction of Trump supporters who are a threat to democracy. pic.twitter.com/F4a3knDQzi
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 2, 2022
So proud that Joe is telling it like it is.
*link from zhena gogolia in another thread.
I have an alternate view in my prediction of the short-term future related to the Federalist Society judge.
I think that with every hour – and every day – that goes by, that judge has less and less ground to stand on to approve a Special Master. It appears that she had very little legal ground to stand on to begin with, but it’s only getting worse
by the day by the minute as more information comes out.
