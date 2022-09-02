Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Good luck with your asparagus.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

This blog will pay for itself.

People are complicated. Love is not.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Americans barely caring about Afghanistan is so last month.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Go Get ‘Em, Joe!

So proud that Joe is telling it like it is.

*link from zhena gogolia in another thread.

I have an alternate view in my prediction of the short-term future related to the Federalist Society judge.

I think that with every hour – and every day – that goes by, that judge has less and less ground to stand on to approve a Special Master.  It appears that she had very little legal ground to stand on to begin with, but it’s only getting worse by the day by the minute as more information comes out.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    20Comments

    2. 2.

      bbleh

      Saw a report that said Biden had been itching to give a speech like this for a while.  That probably has something to do with why he delivered it so effectively.  And the man definitely has learned something about timing in his 150-odd years …

    4. 4.

      Omnes Omnibus

      FWIW I agree on the special master issue.  Every hour of delay gives her more time to think about about whether she wants to insert herself into a case that is not actually in her court and make an embarrassingly public bad decision.

    6. 6.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      @Omnes Omnibus: As someone noted in an earlier thread, judges hate to have their decisions overturned by a higher court, which a decision for a Special Master would seem to cry out for.  So yes, hopefully she will see how wrong a decision for a SM would be, and not do it

      And as you point out above, as each hour goes by, a SM becomes less and less relevant!

    7. 7.

      JoyceH

      @Omnes Omnibus: I agree. This judge has little or no experience in these issues, but former DOJ officials filed a friend of the court brief that clearly explained the issues, and if she has any smarts, she’s going to realize there’s no way she can rule in Trump’s favor without labeling herself a crooked, dirty judge.

    8. 8.

      Barbara

      Pointing to potential violations of “privilege” is the merest fig leaf for asserting oversight here. The judge might be trying to figure out how to get out of it while not looking like she was an idiot to let it get this far. The fact that TFG is asking the judge to exercise equitable powers is a tell — that’s like acknowledging that there is no clear right being asserted here, that she should make it up as she goes along, and puts her in the middle of doing things (actively supervising prosecutors) that will quickly exceed her authority.

    10. 10.

      bbleh

      @Omnes Omnibus: on this one I gotta side with mistermix. She’s given every sign she’s sympathetic to the idea and doesn’t see too much harm in it, and a few days to issue an opinion is nothing. Heck, it just delays things further, which in the end is the point.

    11. 11.

      MattF

      @Omnes Omnibus: She’s been dragged into this, she knows the correct answer, she knows what the appellate courts will do. Is she a flat-out Trumpist? Looks like no one really knows.

      ETA: And, oh, btw, do you think there are classified docs at Bedminster and Trump Tower?

    14. 14.

      Barbara

      @MattF: ​ So I have been here before with judges. They act a bit impulsively and realize when they give it more thought (or their clerks do) that they really kind of overreached. I got a client a TRO that was reversed a week later after additional briefing. Client was so bummed, but really, the judge never should have indulged us to begin with. The easy thing for her to do is to tell Trump to avail himself of the process in the search warrant and then he can appeal from that if he doesn’t like the outcome.

    15. 15.

      Mallard Filmore

      It appears that she had very little legal ground to stand on to begin with, but it’s only getting worse by the day by the minute as more information comes out.

      That’s what gag orders are for. Or requiring each motion from the DOJ to be filed under seal.

    16. 16.

      burnspbesq

      Also worth keeping in mind that the judge is a former AUSA. There can be little doubt that she knows how this shit is supposed to work. She has to know that any ruling in Trump’s favor is going to get shredded by the 11th Circuit, which has already given her one mulligan.

    17. 17.

      Ken

      @MattF: And, oh, btw, do you think there are classified docs at Bedminster and Trump Tower?

      They could be anywhere he’s visited for the last two years, since he seems to just stuff every document into the nearest folder, briefcase, box, or desk drawer when he’s done with it. But that’s not enough for a warrant, I’m sure.

    18. 18.

      Barbara

      @bbleh: ​ Regarding delay: DOJ is not going to indict Trump prior to election. So nothing of that nature is being delayed. In addition, without any kind of order in place, DOJ can continue to examine documents and proceed unhindered with the investigation. She knows this. Once she issues an order, DOJ will use every avenue to appeal — she knows this too. Plus, it’s Labor Day weekend, which, at least when I was a baby lawyer, is the week when your new clerks first walk in the door.

    19. 19.

      Tony G

      “Peter Doocy”.  Yeah, right.  “Gravity’s Rainbow” was full of characters with ridiculous names.  Maybe Thomas Pynchon is writing the script for our current “reality”.

