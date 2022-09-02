TFG, no longer God-Emperor of the Heartland…

even this toad, this amoral sycophant, this absolute grotesquerie of a human being, this servile little worm…wow, lost my train of thought https://t.co/kTGsCLXinn — romney lost so now i terrorize my neighbors (@CalmSporting) September 2, 2022





Biden: "Not all Republicans are bad. Just the ones who support violently seizing control of the state if they get electoral outcomes they do not like." Fucking Everybody Apparently: "Biden declares plot to exterminate conservatives in Hitleresque rant." — Starfish In Charge Of WB Tax Evasion Dept. (@IRHotTakes) September 2, 2022

it *is* funny that the authoritarians keep stepping on the message from conservative columnists who are trying to cover their asses, though — GONELIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) September 2, 2022

It's pretty simple: Many people voted for Trump because they're Republicans who disagree with the Democrats, not because they were religiously devoted to Trump himself. Biden is distinguishing between those two groups of Republicans, not lumping them together. It's not that hard. — Yair Rosenberg (@Yair_Rosenberg) September 2, 2022

The great suburban realignment illustrated in a tweet. — Baptiste Lerak (@Baptiste_Lerak) September 2, 2022

Joe Biden hasn't alienated these people. Liberals & progressives haven't driven them to this. They've alienated themselves. Further, they're *proud* of it. Hence bumper stickers featuring Calvin peeing on liberals & declarations of "I'M WHITE & STRAIGHT. WHO ELSE CAN I PISS OFF?" pic.twitter.com/2HLkEqZmWr — Magdi Semrau (@magi_jay) September 2, 2022

huh look at that she was right https://t.co/SR3XGS3X0f — Jort-Michel Connard 🐘 (@torriangray) September 2, 2022

Our Failed Media Village Idiots, the last to get the memo…

People involved in negotiations over Thursday’s address said the networks deemed Biden’s remarks as “political” in nature and therefore decided not to televise it. https://t.co/7rF15xDVm0 — Andrew deGrandpré (@adegrandpre) September 2, 2022

“My question is whether this speech was a politically savvy move”—literally the first words out of Asma Khaled of NPR’s team commenting on Biden’s democracy speech. Gah. They’re hopeless. — Micah Sifry (@Mlsif) September 2, 2022

Roosevelt never had the newspapers. Radio allowed him to get around the Hearsts and McCormicks and connect with people directly. https://t.co/l87zQx2tTw — Peter Wolf (@peterawolf) September 2, 2022

Remember how mad the fascists were at fox news after the election? They were literally saying their election desk should be executed. There's no appeasing these people and it's silly to try — Hemry, Local Bartender (@BartenderHemry) September 2, 2022

The old right wing argument trick of

“I know you are but what am I?”

Ain’t cuttin it anymore.

We see you.

MAGAFascists

ChristoFascists You’re done. #MAGAIsOver pic.twitter.com/QhwtaS9JP1 — TheFifthHorseman (@AlwaysIdiots) September 2, 2022