Self-(Respect)-Preservation Open Thread: Allahpundit Abandons the SS Trumptanic

by | 23 Comments

This post is in: , ,

I don’t read Hot Air, but I do read Yair Rosenberg’s twitter feed, and given the circumstances / due respect to our Blogmaster, I was curious enough to click over:

At this point I must be the only strident critic of Donald Trump serving a pro-Trump populist readership across all of conservative media. And that’s been true *for years.* Since 2020, at least.

It was possible only because of Townhall’s sufferance, a show of integrity for which they don’t get enough credit. But I think all of us knew it couldn’t last. When you hire someone to run your hot-dog stand and he starts telling the customers that hot dogs are bad for them, that relationship won’t endure. Even if he’s right about the hot dogs.

Thank you to my critics — the earnest ones, who weren’t just axe-grinding because I wouldn’t join a cult. I am not dishonest but am frequently stupid and you were right to call me on my moments of stupidity. Accountability is good. The right needs more of it from its own side, urgently. If the average populist slobberer had a few like you in their ear, we wouldn’t be in the fix we’re in.

Lastly, to those who spent the last seven years barking insults at me in the comments for not genuflecting to Trump, I’ll give you this: You’re not phonies. You believe what you say. We have that much in common. I respect honesty and paid you the respect of being honest. It would scandalize you to know how many of your heroes sound like you in public and like me in private. Audience capture has brought most of conservative media to ruin by making it predictable and shrill…

Partisan media serves two masters, the truth and the cause. When they align, all is well. When they conflict, you choose. If you prioritize the truth, you’re a traitor; if you prioritize the cause, you’re a propagandist… Propagandists lie to others, then lie to themselves to justify propagating the original lie. Propaganda rots the brain, then the soul.

That’s one reason why, when I’ve been forced to choose, I preferred to be a traitor than a propagandist. Here’s another: What is the right’s “cause” at this point? What cause does the Republican Party presently serve? It has no meaningful policy agenda. It literally has no platform. The closest thing it has to a cause is justifying abuses of state power to own the libs and defending whatever Trump’s latest boorish or corrupt thought-fart happens to be. Imagine being a propagandist for a cause as impoverished as that. Many don’t need to imagine.

The GOP does have a cause. The cause is consolidating power. Overturn the rigged elections, purge the disloyal bureaucrats, smash the corrupt institutions that stand in the way. Give the leader a free hand. It’s plain as day to those who are willing to see where this is going, what the highest ambitions of this personality cult are. Those who support it without insisting on reform should at least stop pretending that they’re voting for anything else.

I agree with others* who say that, fundamentally, the last six years have been a character test. Some conservatives became earnest converts to Trumpism, whatever that is. But too many who ditched their civic convictions did so for the most banal reasons, because there was something in it for them — profit, influence, proximity to power, the brainless tribalism required by audience capture. “Every great cause begins as a movement, becomes a business, and eventually degenerates into a racket,” Eric Hoffer wrote. We’ve all gotten to see who the racketeers are…

Never forget, it’s not the 30 percent of Trump worshipers within the party who brought the GOP to what it is. It’s the next 50 percent, the look-what-the-libs-made-me-do zombie partisans, who could have said no but didn’t. I said no. Put it on my tombstone…

(*The linked article is a not-very-good pastiche of Dorothy Parker’s ‘Who Goes Nazi?’)

    23Comments

    2. 2.

      Jeffro

      Stealing this

      Never forget, it’s not the 30 percent of Trump worshipers within the party who brought the GOP to what it is. It’s the next 50 percent, the look-what-the-libs-made-me-do zombie partisans, who could have said no but didn’t.

       

      and posting it where a few select family members can see it.  ;)

      Thanks Allahpundit!  You might actually do the world some good, just with this one quick ‘take’.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      SpaceUnit

      Seems to me that if you’re a strident critic of Trump serving a pro-Trump populist readership then you either should have spent a little more time in the guidance counselor’s office or you just really like wasting your time.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Scout211

      So AllahPundit is leaving HotAir to write for  The Dispatch. I have never heard of it so I clicked over. It’s a Substack with the likes of Jonah Goldberg writing there, among others.

      Yeah, no. I won’t be reading anything there.  Just like all the HotAir posts I never read.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      This clown is simply professing Driftglass’s “Republican Detachment Disorder”.

      Like ‘I never had anything whatsoever to do with this madness during my career as a Republican Party functionary and water carrier!’ Like the Trump Phenomenon just suddenly appeared one day, much like a mushroom cloud over the offices of the RNC.

      When asshats like this one start voting for Democrats, I’ll start cutting them some slack.  Until then, they’re lucky I’m not king.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      If people like that stop voting FOR Republicans, that is enough for me to cut them slack. They don’t have to vote for a Democrat. Not voting or throwing their vote away on some rando independent is enough.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      J R in WV

      I posted this comment on a thread that was already dead, but thought it was worth posting on a newer thread so someone might see it who cares:

      I have read the King James Bible, and paid particular attention to the teachings direct from Jesus. No one can be a member of the theocratic right wing and still be an actual Christian — can’t be done.

      • Hate the others? Nope, not according to Christ!
      • Unwilling to give to charity, to help the homeless? Nope, not according to Christ!
      • Lock women in a subservient role? Nope, not according to Christ, who invites prostitutes to the party!
      • Attempt to stop people from fleeing to America to seek a better life? Nope!
      • Hate Jews? Come on, Jesus WAS a Jew!! Double Nope!
      • Hate black people as a white supremacist? Nope… Jesus was pretty dusky too, If you know what I mean…

      No one who is a white supremacist, is also a Christian. No one! No one hating on refugees can be a Christian, Christ was a refugee himself! These MAGA Republicans are NOT Christian, and the Theocratic Calvinist Pastors aren’t either. That’s why so many of them commit sexual predation on people less powerful than them… women and children, little boys and girls. Amazingly frequently, given the lack of power women and kids have in Theocratic Calvinist organizations.

      Michael Gerson, in the WaPo said recently:

      Given the evidence of sexual abuse in the Southern Baptist Convention, the corruption and sexual scandal at Liberty University, the sex scandal in the Hillsong ministry, the sexual exploitation revealed in Ravi Zacharias’s ministry, and the years of sexual predation at the (Christian) Kanakuk summer camps, Americans increasingly identify the word “evangelical” with pretense, scandal and duplicity. In the case of the SBC, victims (mostly women) were ignored, intimidated, dismissed and demeaned.

      These folks are not Christians, not by any definition of that understanding. They’re barely human. They certainly shouldn’t be telling other people how to behave, nor what is right and wrong. And their support of Donald Trump is so fitting, as they are fascist haters, just as TFG is.

      There it is… my opinion of the Christian Right today… hateful unChristian monsters! Willing to slaughter a little girl’s beloved pet goat, even !!!

      Never heard of Allahpundit, good that he’s leaving Trumpism, but if he isn’t voting a straight Democratic ticket this fall, fuck him too!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      West of the Rockies

      @eversor:

      In looking at the comments after Williamson’s piece, it looks like it’s about 85% against, 15% in agreement (but with most of them saying they’ll keep voting Red).

      Still, if the Republican vote diminishes by just two percent, that would be a million less Trump voters in ’24.  Meanwhile, they continue to decline from Covid and age.

      I hope Trump runs, castrates DeSantis and Abbot, then gets crushed, producing a beaten and dejected GOP.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Roger Moore

      @SpaceUnit:

      Rosenberg has been working for Hot Air for 15 years, so he didn’t start out writing for a lunatic, pro-Trump readership.  I can completely understand how he could stick with the anti-Trump approach, trying to convince his readers that they were wrong and should not follow the crazy demagogue.  Maybe he should have recognized the futility and given up sooner, but I respect people like that who tried to keep the Republican party from going ever deeper into the fever swamp.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      SpaceUnit

      @Roger Moore:

      Yeah maybe.  But I have very little patience for those who’s loyalty to their party ( however idealistically they imagine it ) is greater than their loyalty to their country.  At the end of the day Liz Cheney can also fuck off.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Elizabelle

      @West of the Rockies:  I don’t want Trump to run.  Ever again. DeSantis is even more horrible, but perhaps the coming months and years will chop him down to size.

      I don’t even like to talk about Trump running again, or being a nominee. He sucks all the fucking oxygen out of the room. Enough. Don’t ever, ever wish for that.

      May he be in court or already in prison. We don’t have unlimited patience.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      eversor

      @West of the Rockies:

      II’ve held various clearances over my life for various jobs and I don’t want Trump to run.  I want him hung.   He didn’t serve in uniform so he doesn’t get the firing squad, he hasn’t earned that right/final dignity.  Failing that multiple life terms in solitary.  I’m well aware that’s not going to happen.

      Everyone here who’s held a clearance has had their blood pressure rise through the roof and gone through an odd range of wanting to strangle someone, utter confusion as to how this could happen, to sheer panic of what it actually means.

      It still gives me headaches just thinking about it.  I’d even be willing to tolerate another Republican winning rather than them losing with Trump because what happened is actually that bad.  I don’t think most people get how staggeringly bad this is because anybody who knows can’t fully really explain it.  Caused we’d break an oath and get hauled off and also know how dangerous that would be on a massive scale.  A lot of us also walked to work in halls with pictures (mug shots) of people who did break the rules and got lectures on the loss of life and other shit that happened from it.

      And now I’m making myself mad again and driving my blood pressure so I’ll end the rant.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      lowtechcyclist

      @J R in WV:

      These folks are not Christians, not by any definition of that understanding. They’re barely human. They certainly shouldn’t be telling other people how to behave, nor what is right and wrong. And their support of Donald Trump is so fitting, as they are fascist haters, just as TFG is.

      Hope you don’t mind my scratching out that one short sentence. I may be a born-again Christian and Pratchett was an atheist, but he was right that dehumanizing people is where it all goes wrong.

      The rest of that rant, OTOH, is right on target.  If these people ever knew the Lord, they certainly haven’t renewed that acquaintanceship anytime recently.

      One more big thing I’d add: the whole dominionist thing, where they want to make everyone abide by their rules.  Jesus said – quite a few times across the four Gospels – that whoever would be first of all must be last of all and servant of all.  They aren’t interested in any of that, needless to say.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      eversor

      @SpaceUnit:

      I deal with them daily.  No real Christian, no real Republican, no real Conservative, no true Scotsman, no true Libertarian.  They are all Good Germans at the end of the day ignoring what their pet identity MY PRECIOUS actually creates on a day to day basis.  In the end they are agressive and protective enablers, and should be treated as such.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      lowtechcyclist

      @eversor:

      I’d even be willing to tolerate another Republican winning rather than them losing with Trump because what happened is actually that bad.

      Doesn’t matter how bad the consequences are of spilling those secrets, they aren’t as bad as losing our democracy entirely.  Which is what would happen with a GQP trifecta.

      Reply

