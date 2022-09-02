Biden: No matter what the white supremacists and the extremists say. I made a bet on you, the American people, and that bet is paying off, proving that from darkness, the darkness of charlottesville, of covid, of gun violence, of insurrection, we can see the light. pic.twitter.com/rMtPaSocve — Acyn (@Acyn) September 2, 2022





There are far more Americans — far more Americans — of every background and belief who reject the extreme MAGA ideology than those who accept it. And it is within our power to stop this assault on America. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 2, 2022

U.S. President Joe Biden charged Republican allies of Donald Trump with undermining the country's democracy and urged voters to reject extremism ahead of November's midterm elections https://t.co/iCEcxkV1LI pic.twitter.com/86GDx175Tl — Reuters (@Reuters) September 2, 2022

For a long time, we’ve reassured ourselves that American democracy is guaranteed. But it is not. We have to defend it.

Protect it.

Stand up for it. That’s why tonight, I am asking the nation to come together and unite behind this single purpose—of saving our democracy. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 2, 2022

This question from the media has to go down as one of the most offensive and flat out dumb things I’ve ever heard asked in that room. “McCarthy said the president does not understand the soul of America. Does he have a point?” Absolutely fucking ridiculous. https://t.co/IN19d0zUzp — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) September 1, 2022

MAGA Republicans don’t understand what every truly patriotic American knows.

You can’t love your country only when you win. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 2, 2022

If you're pissed about Biden's speech, he was talking about you. — Eric Champnella (@champnella) September 2, 2022

He was right, and for once you heard him correctly. https://t.co/0vkbJPzVe9 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 2, 2022

Happy thought, to lead into the long weekend…