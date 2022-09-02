Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I really should read my own blog.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

In my day, never was longer.

The words do not have to be perfect.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: Some Speech!

Happy thought, to lead into the long weekend…

      dmsilev

      Re: the last tweet, what was “done” to Sarah Palin? She lost an election. I realize looking for logic in Greene’s blatherings is a waste of time, but even for her that’s really fucking stupid.

      Ken

      @dmsilev: The conservative complaint is that Mary Peltola won, even though more people voted for the two Republican candidates in the first round.

      As a compromise, I suggest cutting the joint Republican victors in half, sewing together a couple of sides, and sending the result to Congress.

      different-church-lady

      @dmsilev:

      what was “done” to Sarah Palin?

      She wasn’t allowed to take office even though more people voted for someone else.

      Good job Marge, you proved Biden perfectly correct.

      Cacti

      Speaking of the nascent fascist movement…

      A Brazilian neo-nazi attempted a public assassination of Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner.

      Chief Oshkosh

      I wonder, who are the Republicans-who-aren’t-MAGAts that the President referred to, that he’s been working with? Kinziger? Cheney? I don’t even think that they especially signed on to any legislative initiatives initiated by the Democrats. Are there others? Are there Republican legislators who have actually worked with the President? Would it be good or bad politics for the President to name them?

      gene108

      @Betty:

      McCarthy should be forevermore referred to as Sparky in recognition of his inane comment.

      What’s wrong with wanting to electrocute Americans with Liberty?

      gene108

      @Ken:

      The conservative complaint is that Mary Peltola won, even though more people voted for the two Republican candidates in the first round.

      Two people from the same party split the vote allowing the person from the other party to get the largest plurality of votes?

      Unpossible!!!

      Chief Oshkosh

      @zhena gogolia: Maybe. But often there actually is a lot of across-the-aisle cooperation that never makes the news. I’m genuinely interested in whether any Republicans in 2021-22 participated in that. I guess I could thumb through all the bills put forth recently and see who co-sponsored and signed on, but I’m lazy.

      It seems to me that if there are a couple dozen of those people, and their “good works” are highlighted, then maybe the non-MAGAts (in Congress and out in the wider world) will be reminded that they are not crazy and that they are not alone. They sure as shit won’t hear it from party “leadership.

      ETA: And of course, highlighting their existence and the fact that leadership won’t give them the time of day will add the actual disarray in the GOP.

      different-church-lady

      From last night’s thread:

      And [Biden] basically he said here’s your offramp, don’t hang there with the Magas.

      But here’s their problem: they have to hang with the Magas. The Magas are their only power; fascist rage is the only chance they have remaining. Otherwise they have nothing but the fall of Roe and the insurrection dragging them down. Biden isn’t just doing the right thing by calling out fascism, he’s also pushing them bodily into a trap of their own making.

      Danielx

      @Ken:

      Wasn’t that how one George W Bush attained the presidency in 2000? I seem to recall some guy named Nader* siphoning off enough votes for him to slip by Al Gore.

      *full name: never-to-be-sufficiently-damned Ralph Nader.

      gene108

      @Chief Oshkosh:

      I think President Biden is offering an off ramp for Republicans, who want to take it and put distance between themselves, Trump, and MAGA’s, even if they’ve been pro-Trump in the past few years.

      I’m not sure how effective it will be given how many Republicans lost primaries for not endorsing the Big Lie.

      Baud

      @gene108:

      Two people from the same party split the vote allowing the person from the other party to get the largest plurality of votes

       
      It’s not even that bad. A lot of voters for one Republican chose the Dem over Sarah Palin as their second choice candidate. That’s how she won.

