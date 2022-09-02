So… who wants to donate the final $30 needed to meet the $5,000 Ukraine match from MR. ANONYMOUS?

In case you missed it, here’s the challenge in the post last night

Mr. Rogers said to look for the helpers, and here at Balloon Juice we are very good at helping the helpers!

Inspired by the generosity that is repeatedly displayed by Balloon Juice peeps, a donor has come forward, hereafter referred to as MR. ANONYMOUS, with an offer to match $5,000 of donations for Ukraine!

Donations can go into either BJ thermometer: Balloon Juice for Ukraine or World Central Kitchen.

Balloon Juice for Ukraine

By default, your contribution through this thermometer will be split evenly between Americares Foundation, Vet Voice Foundation, International Rescue Committee, World Central Kitchen, and International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW).

Click Customize Amounts if you don’t want the automatic split between all 5 – and you must click that BEFORE you enter your dollar amount.

Or give through this thermometer that goes directly to World Central Kitchen.

World Central Kitchen