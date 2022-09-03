Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Quiltingfool Pictures of Blocks

Quiltingfool Pictures of Blocks

17 Comments



Blocks for you to peruse, in case you don’t win the raffle.  :-)

I’m pairing this with the next thread because it will be tough to have a conversation on a thread with 20 images!  But I wanted everyone to be able to see the block images in a big enough size to really be able to see them.  Don’t tell us which ones you want yet, I’m not ready to track that yet.  That will be in another thread after the raffle closes at midnight on Tuesday.

COMMENTS ARE CLOSED ON THIS THREADPLEASE USE IT TO DECIDE WHICH BLOCKS YOU WANTUSE THE QUILT BLOCKS, RESUMED THREAD FOR CONVERSATION AND REQUESTING BLOCKS.

In no particular order:

#1

On The Road - Quiltingfool - Ukraine Block Photos, Part 2

#2

On The Road - Quiltingfool - Ukraine Block Photos, Part 2 1

#3

On The Road - Quiltingfool - Ukraine Block Photos, Part 2 2

 #4

On The Road - Quiltingfool - Ukraine Block Photos, Part 2 3

#5

On The Road - Quiltingfool - Ukraine Block Photos, Part 2 4

#6

On The Road - Quiltingfool - Ukraine Block Photos, Part 2 5

#7

On The Road - Quiltingfool - Ukraine Block Photos, Part 2 6

#8

On The Road - Quiltingfool - Ukraine Block Photos, Part 2 7

#9

On The Road - Quiltingfool - Ukraine Block Photos, Part 2 8

#10

On The Road - Quiltingfool - Ukraine Block Photos, Part 2 9

#11

On The Road - Quiltingfool - Ukraine Blocks

#12

On The Road - Quiltingfool - Ukraine Blocks 1

#13

On The Road - Quiltingfool - Ukraine Blocks 2

#14

On The Road - Quiltingfool - Ukraine Blocks 3

#15

On The Road - Quiltingfool - Ukraine Blocks 4

#16

On The Road - Quiltingfool - Ukraine Blocks 5

#17

On The Road - Quiltingfool - Ukraine Blocks 6

#18

On The Road - Quiltingfool - Ukraine Blocks 7

#19

On The Road - Quiltingfool - Ukraine Blocks 8

#20

On The Road - Quiltingfool - Ukraine Blocks 9

#21

Quiltingfool Pictures of Blocks

#22

Quilt Blocks, Resumed! 2

#23

Quilt Blocks, Resumed! 3

#24

Quilt Blocks, Resumed!

#25

Quilt Blocks, Resumed! 1

 

That’s it!  If you had another block in mind, let us know in the comments.

Reader Interactions

17Comments

  2. 2.

    WaterGirl

    @Alison Rose 💙🌻💛: You can fling your money at the thermometer whenever you like.  Just forward your ActBlue email receipt and let me know it’s for blocks, not the raffle.

    I’ll throw your message in the blocks email folder for when I’m ready to start tracking blocks.

    $25 – $100 for a regular block, depending on your budget.  $50 – $200 for a double-wide or more complicated block.

  4. 4.

    Elizabelle

    They’re spectacular.  Spec-cat-ular?

    Anyway, marvelous.  But my heart belongs to Patron.  A Patron or two for me, please.  Maybe three.

    The cats are whimsical.  Really well done.

    Signed,

    A dog person

  5. 5.

    Joy in FL

    These photos are really helpful as I contemplate what squares I want in addition to Patron. I think Quilting Fool is going to be making a lot of Patron.

    Also these photos reinforce my respect for the creativity and craft that goes into making just one square. It is truly a working of art to bring them together into one harmonious and beautiful piece.

    Quilting Fool, thank you so much for sharing your craft and creativity and for adding good to our world.

  7. 7.

    JanieM

    I’m going to get at least one, though not tonight. And this question has probably been answered, but how big are the squares?

  8. 8.

    BQuimby

    Done.  I just donated $50 – can forward receipt, etc.  Will wait to hear back from you to provide copy and indicate which square, etc.  Thank you.

  11. 11.

    Quiltingfool

    @Elizabelle: I’ve got a line drawing of a standing rat terrier.  Tomorrow I’m going to work on turning it into another Patron appliqué.  If it turns out, I’ll ask Watergirl to post a picture.  It’s nice to have choices!

  12. 12.

    Quiltingfool

    Here’s my plan for the blocks: I will take the appliqué and then “frame” it with a pieced block border.  They won’t necessarily be identical to the quilt.  See, when I make a “scattered” quilt (no tidy rows) I make filler blocks and sashing so I can achieve the desired length and width of the quilt.  Lots of math!  Wearing out pencils!  Fun!

    The fabric prints may be different, too.  I’ll make sure they look good.  I am my own worst critic!

    One last thought.  I can make round mats, too.

  13. 13.

    Quiltingfool

    @JanieM:  Offhand, I’d say most of them will be 12” square up to 18” for the squares.  Number 18 (Sawtooth Cats) is about 12×24.”  I can make a block with just one cat, though.  Number 20 (I call it the F**k Around and Find Out cat) is, oh, about 12”x18”.

  15. 15.

    Nancy

     

    Wonderful.

    I’m going to try not to spend every cent I get so I can buy some of these. I’m allergic so these are cats I can live with.

     

    Thank you.

  16. 16.

    Miss Bianca

    Oh, Patron…I may have to buy a block. The kitties are all spectacular in their individual ways, but yeah, my heart belongs to Patron.

Comments are closed.