Biden and FLOTUS leave White House for Camp David for Labor Day weekend pic.twitter.com/kp34bnWOS2
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) September 2, 2022
"The bottom line is jobs are up, wages are up, people are back to work. And we're seeing some signs that inflation may be — may be, I'm not over promising — may be beginning to ease," Biden says at the White House, reading from prepared remarks on the jobs report
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) September 2, 2022
A few easy laughs from the recent plethora of Konservative Klown Kar banana-peel pratfalls:
*Somebody’s* not enjoying the triumphal book tour to which he felt entitled…
Why did President Trump take home top secret documents?
"This may be a paperwork issue" says senior aide @jaredkushner#KayBurley #MarALagoRaid #KayMeetsKushner #Exclusive UF pic.twitter.com/J01EMAMpk0
— Kay Burley (@KayBurley) September 2, 2022
The stuff is funnier if you remember that every few years there’s a little boomlet in conservative writers explaining why the empire were the good guys https://t.co/HPnjHScveO
— Christopher Hooks (@cd_hooks) September 2, 2022
Dershowitz: This is classified material and they’re putting it out and giving it to our enemies because they want to.. pic.twitter.com/hwpxcGVCX6
— Acyn (@Acyn) September 1, 2022
a new right-wing legal theory just dropped: somehow charge the fbi under the espionage act https://t.co/xduIYmDUrF
— Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) September 1, 2022
Hey @dcpl I may have some overdue top-secret books of yours, could you please waive any fines? I swear I’ll return them soon. https://t.co/i3Qrb6BQhW
— Martin Austermuhle (@maustermuhle) September 1, 2022
lmao he doesn’t know it is literally chinese propaganda https://t.co/Yndq34BGWz
— kilgore trout, death to putiner (@KT_So_It_Goes) September 2, 2022
where would anyone get that idea https://t.co/oJs7Ltgvha pic.twitter.com/Sd5e5PnSTc
— kilgore trout, death to putiner (@KT_So_It_Goes) September 1, 2022
Not *technically* part of the official GOP conglomerate:
Perfect byline though. Unrivaled Beltway Take Factory streamlining. The Tango & Cash of good things are the same as bad things.
— zeddy (@Zeddary) September 3, 2022
i understand people don’t like this account and that’s fine but sometimes they nail it and this is that https://t.co/eyi9A6nGM0
— romney lost so now i terrorize my neighbors (@CalmSporting) September 3, 2022
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings