Biden and FLOTUS leave White House for Camp David for Labor Day weekend pic.twitter.com/kp34bnWOS2 — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) September 2, 2022

"The bottom line is jobs are up, wages are up, people are back to work. And we're seeing some signs that inflation may be — may be, I'm not over promising — may be beginning to ease," Biden says at the White House, reading from prepared remarks on the jobs report — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) September 2, 2022

A few easy laughs from the recent plethora of Konservative Klown Kar banana-peel pratfalls:

*Somebody’s* not enjoying the triumphal book tour to which he felt entitled…

The stuff is funnier if you remember that every few years there’s a little boomlet in conservative writers explaining why the empire were the good guys https://t.co/HPnjHScveO — Christopher Hooks (@cd_hooks) September 2, 2022

Dershowitz: This is classified material and they’re putting it out and giving it to our enemies because they want to.. pic.twitter.com/hwpxcGVCX6 — Acyn (@Acyn) September 1, 2022

a new right-wing legal theory just dropped: somehow charge the fbi under the espionage act https://t.co/xduIYmDUrF — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) September 1, 2022

Hey @dcpl I may have some overdue top-secret books of yours, could you please waive any fines? I swear I’ll return them soon. https://t.co/i3Qrb6BQhW — Martin Austermuhle (@maustermuhle) September 1, 2022

lmao he doesn’t know it is literally chinese propaganda https://t.co/Yndq34BGWz — kilgore trout, death to putiner (@KT_So_It_Goes) September 2, 2022

where would anyone get that idea https://t.co/oJs7Ltgvha pic.twitter.com/Sd5e5PnSTc — kilgore trout, death to putiner (@KT_So_It_Goes) September 1, 2022

Not *technically* part of the official GOP conglomerate:

Perfect byline though. Unrivaled Beltway Take Factory streamlining. The Tango & Cash of good things are the same as bad things. — zeddy (@Zeddary) September 3, 2022