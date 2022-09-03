Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

War for Ukraine Day 192: A Brief Update for Tonight

by | 12 Comments

Just a brief update tonight.

Here is President Zelenskyy address from earlier this evening. Video below, English transcript after the jump:

Dear Ukrainians!

Today, our Air Force has a good result – downed Kaliber missiles, an attack helicopter of the occupiers, drones.

I want to thank all our defenders of the sky from the East air command. Well done, today and always.

Each such result is a saved life of our citizens, an opportunity not to be afraid for all our people. We will do everything so that Ukraine can fully defend its skies from Russian missiles and aviation. This is one of the fundamental issues for our country.

And, of course, we are grateful to all our partners who help with the answer to this difficult question. Helping Ukraine with air defense is the most literal, most obvious way to protect people from Russian terror.

Fierce fighting continues in many areas of the front – both in Kharkiv region, in Donbas, and in the south of our country.

Russian troops again attacked Mykolaiv region, the districts of Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk regions, and Kharkiv. Unfortunately, there are victims, and among them, unfortunately, are children.

Ukrainian artillery is doing everything to destroy the striking potential of the occupiers, so that every Russian headquarters and all their ammunition depots, all logistical routes in the occupied territory are neutralized.

I thank our soldiers who ensure this. Today, in particular, the fighters of the 55th artillery brigade in the Donetsk direction merit special mention – for their accurate fire on the enemy. I’m grateful to our intelligence and the Security Service of Ukraine for the accuracy of our answers regarding the positions and objects of the occupiers.

Unfortunately, today we have an absolutely unacceptable event in the city of Chernihiv. In the afternoon, an explosion rang out at a public event in the city center, and a grenade launcher went off. Children are among the victims. The little boy is now in serious condition in intensive care.

The law enforcement officers should find out as soon as possible why this happened, who brought combat weapons to this city event. All those responsible must be brought to justice. And they will be.

And I call on the representatives of local authorities throughout the country, all our law enforcement officers to be very careful so that this never happens again anywhere.

These days, Russia is trying to increase the energy pressure on Europe even more – gas pumping through the Nord Stream pipeline has completely stopped. Why do they do this? Russia wants to destroy the normal life of every European – in all countries of our continent. It wants to weaken and intimidate the entire Europe, every state. Where Russia cannot do it by force of conventional weapons, it does so by force of energy weapons. It is trying to attack with poverty and political chaos where it cannot yet attack with missiles.

And to protect against this, we all in Europe need even more unity, even more coordination, even more help to each other.

This winter, Russia is preparing for a decisive energy attack on all Europeans. And the key answers to this should be two things: first, our unity – unity in protection against the terrorist state, and second – Increasing our own pressure on Russia – this includes increasing sanctions at all levels, and limiting Russia’s oil and gas revenues.

The more strikes we all make together, the fewer strikes these terrorists will be able to make.

Thank you to everyone who defends our country!

Thanks to everyone who helps us!

Glory to Ukraine!

This is what President Zelenskyy is referring to at the beginning of his address:

I wouldn’t say that Ukraine has established air superiority through its air defense, but they’re certainly doing a good job with their air defense.

There was no operational update today from Ukraine’s MOD.

Here is today’s assessment from the British MOD:

The Brits didn’t post an updated map today.

Here is former NAVDEVGRU Squadron Leader Chuck Pfarrer’s updated assessment:

Indications and Warnings is the name for his feed.

And his most recent assessment regarding the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant:

Kherson:

Nova Kakhovka:

Kramatorsk:

Tokmakh:

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

Keep a good thought for him while Patron’s at work!

Here’s a new video from Patron’s official TikTok:

@patron__dsns

Інструкція до тварин. Придумав сам😌🐾 @UAnimals

♬ Married Life – Michael Giacchino

The caption translates as:

Instructions for animals. I came up with it myself😌🐾 @UAnimals

Open thread!

  • Alison Rose 💙🌻💛
  • Bill Arnold
  • Chetan Murthy
  • dr. luba
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Jay
  • Lyrebird
  • Medicine Man
  • Sanjeevs
  • Sebastian
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

    3. 3.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Gin & Tonic: We’re most of us brought up in a peaceful world, and aren’t taught to make life-or-death choices.  I wonder how many of us, if America goes Fascist, and they come for us, could do what he did.  I wonder if I could.  It’s unsettling.  the bravery of this man, of these people.  How can anybody in our fat and happy Western countries not support them, it’s beyond me.

    4. 4.

      zhena gogolia

      The video is Patron giving instructions for people who want to adopt an animal like don’t give a dog chocolate

    6. 6.

      Alison Rose 💙🌻💛

      A whole lot of people in this country could learn a thing or two about what patriotism actually looks like by observing Ukrainians. (Of course…a lot of those people are too busy praising daddy putin to do so). May Maksym’s memory be a blessing to all who knew him, and even those of us who didn’t.

      Thank you as always, Adam.

    10. 10.

      dr. luba

      @zhena gogolia: The list of instructions is quite extensive and even sweet.  Especially the last one–Love us (your pets).  Even if only half as much as we love you.  For a pet, their human is their entire world!

