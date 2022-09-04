Here’s my video of Ken Casey’s rant at Thursday’s ⁦@DropkickMurphys⁩ concert at Allentown Fair. I make a reference to it in my review but my piece was on the music so I chose not to focus on his speech. I did try to tweet this at the concert but I had issues with service pic.twitter.com/pjxlfyGLrZ — Jennifer W. Sheehan (@jenwsheehan) September 3, 2022

For those who didn’t grow up consciously Irish-American, the line about ‘immigrants welcomed with open arms’ is a bitter communal joke, going back to at least the first Gilded Age. As expressed by Finley Peter Dunne’s Mr. Dooley:

…Th’ stars an’ sthripes whispered a welcome in th’ breeze an’ a shovel was thrust into me hand an’ I was pushed into a sthreet excyvatin’ as though I’d been born here. Th’ pilgrim father who bossed th’ job was a fine ol’ puritan be th’ name iv Doherty, who come over in th’ Mayflower about th’ time iv the potato rot in Wexford, an’ he made me think they was a hole in th’ breakwather iv th’ haven iv refuge an’ some iv th’ wash iv th’ seas iv opprission had got through. Annyhow, I was rayceived with open arms that sometimes ended in a clinch. I was afraid I wasn’t goin’ to assimilate with th’ airlyer pilgrim fathers an’ th’ instichoochions iv th’ counthry, but I soon found that a long swing iv th’ pick made me as good as another man an’ it didn’t require a gr-reat intellect, or sometimes anny at all, to vote th’ dimmycrat ticket, an’ befure I was here a month, I felt enough like a native born American to burn a witch.

Versions of that story — as I remember it, They had a shovel in one hand and a hod carrier in the other, and when they demanded ‘Say thanks, you drunken brutes’ the armed men behind them made it clear we had no choice — were still in common use in the mid-1960s, and apparently in the mid-1980s…





Some sporting news, with due apologies to Dave Anderson:

Oh, I knew this was coming. Enjoy yourselves, hooligans. https://t.co/bVJT4SXvwx — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) September 3, 2022

I’m not a drinker, so others will have to judge this recipe:

Shake and double-strain into chilled coupe, garnish with salty Republican tears — Hemry, Local Bartender (@BartenderHemry) September 2, 2022

Irish-American traitor chaos agent, taking a hit…

lotta journalists about to start being very concerned by how little time prisoners get to talk to the outside world for no particular reason https://t.co/BqGQhBXrl6 — Pfizer Hellmaxxing ?? (@pleizar) September 3, 2022

Grifters gonna grift:

Gavin McInnes’s allies are turning on him as it becomes increasingly clear the Proud Boys founder faked his “arrest.” https://t.co/kxNR5lEKpn — Will Sommer (@willsommer) August 31, 2022



But there’s only so much money to be grifted, and an ever-growing band of grifters fighting over it.

When Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes suddenly vanished last Thursday while recording his internet show, moments he claimed that someone had barged into his studio while he was filming, his fans were immediately concerned… Nearly a week later, though, many of McInnes’ fans have come to believe that he faked his disappearance in a bid for attention. The local and federal law enforcement agencies that could potentially have arrested McInnes have all denied involvement, and McInnes hasn’t been charged with any crimes. Now McInnes, still laying low, is facing backlash from his former allies and supporters over the hoax. McInnes’s fake arrest has gone over especially poorly since other Proud Boys have actually been imprisoned, with one Proud Boy involved in the Capitol riot sentenced to 55 months in prison just days after McInnes vanished. “Gavin McInnes has never spent a day in prison,” fumed Matthew Walker, a Tennessee Proud Boys leader, in a Telegram post. “7 of my friends are in there because of him!” McInnes’s false arrest scheme came to light after Owen Benjamin, a far-right anti-Semitic figure and former comedian, posted text messages he claimed to have received from McInnes on Instagram. In Benjamin’s telling, he had texted McInnes out of genuine concern that McInnes was facing criminal charges. “Prank,” McInnes wrote back, according to Benjamin. “Don’t tell.” Benjamin ignored McInnes’s request, exposing the prank on a livestreamed broadcast to his own fans. Benjamin — who gained notoriety for his failed attempt to create a bear-themed compound in Idaho for his supporters — complained that McInnes’s ruse worried his fans, who feared a tyrannical Biden administration might launch mass arrests after seizing McInnes. “People are actually scared, you know?” Benjamin said. “People are actually afraid when things like that happen.”…

Second-hand reports from tonight’s MAGAt rally:

go meet the rich tapestry of americans whose children and grandchildren no longer speak with them, fun shit https://t.co/DmROqxj1G4 — romney lost so now i terrorize my neighbors (@CalmSporting) September 3, 2022

the only problem with biden’s tone is that it is insufficiently mean. these people are huge fascist pieces of shit. he’s nicer about it than i am. https://t.co/qx5j2SxY6i — romney lost so now i terrorize my neighbors (@CalmSporting) September 4, 2022

You assign *me* to search a 16-year-old boy’s room, I’m demanding full protective gear and hazard pay…

i will never ever get over what a whiny little baby he sounds like every time he opens his yap. just a supremely soft human being. https://t.co/QrCLAUXHFn — romney lost so now i terrorize my neighbors (@CalmSporting) September 4, 2022

DougJ, doing another hazardous job:

I can’t top this https://t.co/VxdyMxMVFi — New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) September 3, 2022

