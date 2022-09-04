Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

This fight is for everything.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

You cannot shame the shameless.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

You are here: Home / Politics / domestic terrorists / Late ‘Saturday Night’s for Fighting’ Open Thread: Salmagundi

Late ‘Saturday Night’s for Fighting’ Open Thread: Salmagundi

by | 4 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

For those who didn’t grow up consciously Irish-American, the line about ‘immigrants welcomed with open arms’ is a bitter communal joke, going back to at least the first Gilded Age. As expressed by Finley Peter Dunne’s Mr. Dooley:

Th’ stars an’ sthripes whispered a welcome in th’ breeze an’ a shovel was thrust into me hand an’ I was pushed into a sthreet excyvatin’ as though I’d been born here. Th’ pilgrim father who bossed th’ job was a fine ol’ puritan be th’ name iv Doherty, who come over in th’ Mayflower about th’ time iv the potato rot in Wexford, an’ he made me think they was a hole in th’ breakwather iv th’ haven iv refuge an’ some iv th’ wash iv th’ seas iv opprission had got through.

Annyhow, I was rayceived with open arms that sometimes ended in a clinch. I was afraid I wasn’t goin’ to assimilate with th’ airlyer pilgrim fathers an’ th’ instichoochions iv th’ counthry, but I soon found that a long swing iv th’ pick made me as good as another man an’ it didn’t require a gr-reat intellect, or sometimes anny at all, to vote th’ dimmycrat ticket, an’ befure I was here a month, I felt enough like a native born American to burn a witch.

Versions of that story — as I remember it, They had a shovel in one hand and a hod carrier in the other, and when they demanded ‘Say thanks, you drunken brutes’ the armed men behind them made it clear we had no choice — were still in common use in the mid-1960s, and apparently in the mid-1980s…

 

Some sporting news, with due apologies to Dave Anderson:

I’m not a drinker, so others will have to judge this recipe:

Irish-American traitor chaos agent, taking a hit…

Grifters gonna grift:


But there’s only so much money to be grifted, and an ever-growing band of grifters fighting over it.

When Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes suddenly vanished last Thursday while recording his internet show, moments he claimed that someone had barged into his studio while he was filming, his fans were immediately concerned…

Nearly a week later, though, many of McInnes’ fans have come to believe that he faked his disappearance in a bid for attention. The local and federal law enforcement agencies that could potentially have arrested McInnes have all denied involvement, and McInnes hasn’t been charged with any crimes. Now McInnes, still laying low, is facing backlash from his former allies and supporters over the hoax.

McInnes’s fake arrest has gone over especially poorly since other Proud Boys have actually been imprisoned, with one Proud Boy involved in the Capitol riot sentenced to 55 months in prison just days after McInnes vanished.

“Gavin McInnes has never spent a day in prison,” fumed Matthew Walker, a Tennessee Proud Boys leader, in a Telegram post. “7 of my friends are in there because of him!”

McInnes’s false arrest scheme came to light after Owen Benjamin, a far-right anti-Semitic figure and former comedian, posted text messages he claimed to have received from McInnes on Instagram. In Benjamin’s telling, he had texted McInnes out of genuine concern that McInnes was facing criminal charges.

“Prank,” McInnes wrote back, according to Benjamin. “Don’t tell.”

Benjamin ignored McInnes’s request, exposing the prank on a livestreamed broadcast to his own fans. Benjamin — who gained notoriety for his failed attempt to create a bear-themed compound in Idaho for his supporters — complained that McInnes’s ruse worried his fans, who feared a tyrannical Biden administration might launch mass arrests after seizing McInnes.

“People are actually scared, you know?” Benjamin said. “People are actually afraid when things like that happen.”…

Second-hand reports from tonight’s MAGAt rally:

You assign *me* to search a 16-year-old boy’s room, I’m demanding full protective gear and hazard pay…

DougJ, doing another hazardous job:

Sharing is caring!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • ian
  • Quaker in a Basement
  • smike
  • Steeplejack

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    4Comments

    2. 2.

      ian

      What do you think the conversation is like between the barber/hairstylist and the white nationalist when it becomes clear he is asking for the Hitler look?

      Also, that is one shitty mustache.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.