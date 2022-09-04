Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Medium Cool

by

This post is in: ,

We gave BG a whole month off (without pay!) and he gets a bonus day off today since tomorrow is a holiday. But Medium Cool will be back next week at the usual time – Sunday evenings at 7pm.

For today, this is a build-your-own culture post.  Maybe not quite as fun as a build your own sundae bar, or maybe it’s better!

So this is a post for all things culture, and if there’s anything you have ever wished for as a topic for Medium Cool, throw your penny in the fountain and tell us your idea.

I’m looking forward to BG’s return next week!

    37Comments

    2. 2.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: You were

      edit: We didn’t call it a hiatus because to me, hiatus means “oh my god, this may be getting cancelled!”

      *cancelled in the old-fashioned real sense of the word, not the latest CANCELLED bullshit.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Dangerman

      I only shower on Medium Cool days. Hurry back, BG!

      ETA: 106 and about 100% humidity. Maybe I’ll make an exception today.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Kristine

      I posted this in an earlier Open Thread, and Zhena Gogolia suggested I post here, so I hope this is okay. If not, please delete.

      Plus, I figure writing=books=culture, so.

      Every summer, the small press Zombies Need Brains runs a Kickstarter for next year’s anthologies. Joshua is trying to fund four anthos this time around instead of the usual three, and there’s a lull in the pledging. If you like SF & Fantasy short works, themed anthologies, or just like to support small presses, please consider pledging. Many cool pledge premiums available at all levels.

      I’ve written stories for a couple of the anthologies, and am one of the anchor authors for Solar Flare, the theme of which boils down to optimistic tales of the future. Since my preferred style is “le Carré in Space,” that will be a challenge for me, but I would like the chance to meet it.

      Thank you for your time. We now return you to your regular Open Thread discussions.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      WaterGirl

      @Dangerman: I think the California peeps would appreciate some medium cool temperatures.

      I do think it speaks well of the rest of us that we are not telling the CA peeps – who normally get to brag about their 75 degree temps all the time – to suck it up.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Yutsano

      I’m going to take this as a hint and finally crack open the Mistborn trilogy by Brandon Sanderson my therapist has been bugging me to read.

      After nap. Yes, nap first.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Another Scott

      This may have been a previous MC topic, I can’t keep track of stuff as well as I used to…

      NewYorker – Anatomy of an Earworm (from 2014):

      In still-to-be-published research, Stewart and Müllensiefen show that under the right circumstances, like hearing a song played multiple times in a day, “most songs can be earworms,” Stewart says. “But there do seem to be some that come up more than others.” A particular hallmark of earworms, Stewart discovered, is the presence of passages with closely spaced musical intervals and long notes. (In other words, a sequence in which the notes are close to each other on the music scale—such as C, C-sharp, and D—and each note is held for a moment before moving on to the next.) To help me understand what such a song would sound like, Stewart cited “Waterloo,” by ABBA. “In that passage”—here, she hummed the chorus for me—“see how closely spaced the notes are, and they are all of relatively long duration.” As I listened, sure enough, “Waterloo” burrowed into my head.

      These modern insights about the construction of an earworm wouldn’t have surprised Slonimsky. Though the “Thesaurus of Scales and Melodic Patterns” is composed almost entirely of musical notes, with no explanatory text after its six-page introduction, a musician would quickly discern that many of the patterns match the ones identified by Stewart and Müllensiefen. Slonimsky also intuited that “these progressions can be transposed to any tonal center according to a composer’s requirement”—that the structure of an earworm is universal, from classical piano compositions to the bounciest pop song. It’s no wonder then, that while not every hit track is an earworm, some contemporary artists—including Lady Gaga, Queen, Kylie Minogue, and the Beatles, Stewart notes—have made extensive use of that magic formula of interval and length.

      Dunno if it fits the pattern, but many of the songs that get stuck in my head have lyrics that speak to me. I don’t even have to hear it for years for it to come back, unprompted.

      The latest for me is Howard Jones – No one is to blame (4:25)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      trollhattan

      @Another Scott: When I read the article and list, I had to reflect on how few of the listed songs have any effect on me, so have to give the entire effort a hearty “pshaw!”

      Some of them, yeah, but I suspect they don’t have the secret sauce recipe yet.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Van Buren

      My wife has worked in family court for 30+ years and today she told that for years she has thought that they should play We Can Work It Out in the courtrooms while they are waiting for the judge to enter and I can’t stop laughing.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Suzanne

      In recent years, I have been appreciating period detail in movies. Hidden Figures and The Post were both these great middle- budget, character-driven things and they both looked great. The furniture, the clocks, the clothes. Even small things like lampshades. Mr. Suzanne and I are now watching Only Murders in the Building, which is set in the present day, in this gorgeous prewar apartment building with obvious echoes of the Dakota. The decor is definitely a throwback. I’ve been enjoying their crown mouldings.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      trollhattan

      Watching “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” and wow, it’s a ride. Actresses who play Woo, adult and young, seem exceptional at managing the quirks of autism. Have not watched many Korean films of shows and find the language utterly incomprehensible–somewhat akin to Japanese but with nary a word I can understand (usually pick up a few listening to Japanese). Culturally, there are similarities, even with all the historical baggage.

      Each episode is framed as a legal case procedural but it’s not like any lawyer show I’ve seen. Curious whether anybody else has watched.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      trollhattan

      @Suzanne: OMITB for me hit a comfortable stride in season 2, because the characters gel in ways season 1 didn’t quite accomplish. Super show, in all and yes, the building is a character for sure.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      dexwood

      @Baud: What!? Are you yogurt? Can’t stay, helping my long suffering wife with the care of her 94 year old parents. Looking forward to The Slacker’s return.

      (Kidding BG)

      Reply
    22. 22.

      citizen dave

      Culture, eh?  Coinciding with the local central Indiana good fortune and good old fashioned sports ball corporate welfare, our Colts owner has amassed himself quite a mess of Americana, Beatles stuff, etc.  Behold below.  Guitar nuts check out his collection.  Yes, I plan to attend the event to see what my extra half cent percent of all my meals out has amounted to.  (Though I did see the On The Road scroll years ago at our art museum. )

       

      https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-jim-irsay-collection-feat-buddy-guy-and-ann-wilson-indianapolis-tickets-383073742877

      Reply
    23. 23.

      dmsilev

      @Suzanne: The building my office is in, which dates from the 1920s, has been used for filming period pieces, most recently for something set in WWII. The set decoration crew spent a week changing out modern light fixtures with appropriate period reproductions, putting up all sorts of posters and flyers on the wall (‘save scrap metal for the war effort’, that sort of thing), lots of detail that were never going to be the focus of any particular scene, but would be there in the background. The amount of effort involved was impressive.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Tony Jay

      I’ll just start by saying that I have been looking forward to Amazon Prime’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power for quite the while. Billion dollar budget. Plans for a multi-season story arc. The whole Second Age of Middle-Earth to play around with. Immortal Elves as permanent characters around which you can anchor the rise and fall of both Numenor and Sauron’s first crack at doing a Morgoth. Take my money, I want that.

      Also, have I ever mentioned that Faux Fanboi Fucktards with their glass-shattering whining about “It’s not just like it was in the book!” piss me off no end? Of course it’s not, genius. Different mediums. Different audiences. You take what works and wrap it around the core of the story you love and you do it justice. Jackson did a pretty good job with his LOTR trilogy, less so with the Hobbit trilogy. Lesson being that if you’re going to change things, only change what you absolutely have to, and don’t skimp on the grandeur. I love a bit of grandeur.

      So, it’s with great sadness that I admit to turning the show off after about fifteen minutes. It looks great. They certainly put that massive budget to excellent use, and I’m confident they’ll win all kinds of awards for their technical wizardry. But, and this is from the heart, if I wanted to see virtually the entire backstory of LOTR being hacked to the bone, leaving a truncated and just plain incorrect version of Tolkien’s history flopping around on a very expensive CGI stage, I’d just dig out something derivative from the 80s (probably with a young Marc Singer in a loincloth) and make do with that.

      Just fifteen minutes. That’s all it took to make me swap over to Only Murders In The Building.

      They couldn’t even get the fucking map right.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      WaterGirl

      @Tony Jay:

      I’ll just start by saying that I have been looking forward to Amazon Prime’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power for quite the while.

      Is that for real?  I hadn’t heard anything about that

      edit: And now I see that it was for real and a total disappointment to you.  Bummer.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      trollhattan

      @Tony Jay: Started ep1, followed through a few swordfights and celebrations, found myself waking up while it was still running, having slept through (best guess) an hour’s worth.

      Maybe I’ll give it another go. Maybe.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Suzanne

      @dmsilev: That’s so cool. I love the architectural and interior (and jewelry, and fashion, and graphic, etc.) styles from that era.

      There is a gigantic and very expensive antique store here in PGH that I love to gawk at. Some of the pieces have signs on them indicating which movies they were in. It is just such a joy.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Tony Jay

      @WaterGirl:

      Seriously? It’s Bezos’ second biggest thing after building a giant space penis.

      Though, oddly, the giant space penis is probably more accurate in relation to the source than the garbage I just watched.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      dmsilev

      @Tony Jay: ‘Let’s spend the better part of a billion dollars filming not the main story of LOTR, not the epic myths of the Silmarilion, but instead the barely fleshed out appendices to the books’. Yes, I know that that was what they could license, but, well, the GoT show went to crap when they got beyond where the books were…

      First two episodes were visually stunning (especially Moria in the second episode, where it’s shown in full glory compared to the ruins seen in the films), but plot is a bit of a mess, even given the constraints of the licensing. I’ll still watch for a bit; I want to see Numenor if nothing else, but it’ll mainly be for the visuals at this point.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Suzanne

      @trollhattan:

      Super show, in all and yes, the building is a character for sure. 

      I am having such a hard time with the secret passages. They’re gigantic. They would block windows. And on the inside, it looks like they’re made of plaster on lath, but the apartments are clearly drywall and so those little cracks and holes in the plaster that they’re always peering through wouldn’t exist. I am trying to get over it, but it’s hard.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      zhena gogolia

      I’m reading Jane Eyre for the thousandth time. It’s not the plot, it’s her command of the English language. I’ve read some passages to my husband and he was amazed

      Reply

