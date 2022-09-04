We gave BG a whole month off (without pay!) and he gets a bonus day off today since tomorrow is a holiday. But Medium Cool will be back next week at the usual time – Sunday evenings at 7pm.

For today, this is a build-your-own culture post. Maybe not quite as fun as a build your own sundae bar, or maybe it’s better!

So this is a post for all things culture, and if there’s anything you have ever wished for as a topic for Medium Cool, throw your penny in the fountain and tell us your idea.

I’m looking forward to BG’s return next week!