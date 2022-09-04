Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Elections / 2022 Elections / Midterm Elections Open Thread: Shut Up, Losers

Midterm Elections Open Thread: Shut Up, Losers

by | 25 Comments

No Point Labels pipes up, and the NYTimes (BoBo Brooks, of course) is *there* for it…

Thing is… ‘No Labels’ is such an obvious, machine-tooled Corporo-Grift that donors who already have a wide range of widely advertised (mostly Republican) ‘for the right price, I can proclaim whatever values you want publicized’ candidates are unlikely to be tempted by so anodyne a proposal.

But that reminded me: What’s the Forward Party up to, right now?

Annie Lowrey is a smart reporter, and it’s worth reading her (not very long!) interview:

Lowrey: In 2016, Gary Johnson and Jill Stein got 5 percent of the vote in Michigan, which Trump won by less than one percentage point. How do you think about the possibility of Forward tipping a close presidential election one way or another?

Yang: Our focus is on the 506,000 locally elected officials around the country where, again, the vast majority of Americans do not have a meaningful voice. Why do people jump to the presidential? I get it because, hey, I ran for president. But this is not where Forward’s attention is, nor is it where my attention is. Our genuine mission is to create meaningful choices for people in communities around the country…

Lowrey: But yes, Ralph Nader! What if Forward helped reelect Trump?

Yang: Our intention is to make extremism less likely and dominant in races and communities around the country. We’ll be acting in that direction.

Lowrey: You tweeted that the raid on Mar-a-Lago would raise the hackles of millions of Americans who would see it as unjust persecution. Could you unpack that for me? It seems the raid was justified by violations of the Espionage Act.

Yang: I said it would inflame and activate a group of Americans who would see it in a certain light. It doesn’t necessarily mean the raid was the wrong course of action…

Yang, presumably from personal experience, thinks that all he needs at the moment is an elevator pitch. And in a less fraught political era, maybe it could make him another few million bucks! But at this time, in this country…

‘Vaporware with feet’:

    25Comments

    4. 4.

      Josie

      Either all these alternative types didn’t listen to Biden’s speech, they didn’t understand it, or they just don’t give a shit. I’m inclined to choose door number three.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Baud

      I guess No Labels, unlike Yang, has at least come up with policy positions, but this

      No Labels is planning to appeal to Americans who have pro-business views on immigration and energy, liberal views on guns, and fairly conservative or purely superficial views on abortion

      describes zero voters in this country.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      zhena gogolia

      @Baud: What does pro-business views on immigration and energy mean? I would assume it would mean being positive on immigration and on clean energy because that’s pro-business in the long run, but I have a feeling it doesn’t mean that.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      MattF

      Yang gets asked repeatedly about policy, but never answers any questions. Never. Answers. Any. Questions. So, clearly, the policy is ‘Never Answer Any Questions’.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Cameron

      If Andrew Yang or any of the other self-styled rogues really wanted to make a better system, they’d be pushing at the state level for proportional representation and approval voting, and at the federal level for the direct election of presidents.  But….the drama must prevail.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Baud

      @Cameron:

      I looked at Yang’s site.  The only policy position they have is voting reform, like RCV.  But that makes them an advocacy group, not a political party.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Scout211

      I am really enjoying this new SNL episode that AL just posted. What a hoot!

      What? You are saying SNL is still on summer hiatus? You mean this is not high quality parody? What?!

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Geminid

      Yang is a spoiler trying to capture Democratic voters. He knows damn well that the “duopoly” trope is a favorite on the Left.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Baud:

      It sounds like No Labels just took every issue and tried to spilt it down the middle.

      They need to just change their name to the Solomon Baby Party and be done with it.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      lowtechcyclist

      @SiubhanDuinne: ​
       

      Jesus. David Brooks has lost his fucking mind.

      Seriously. It’s well past time for the FTFNYT to send him off to a farm upstate. He’s an embarrassment even to their op-ed page, which takes some doing.

      Reply

