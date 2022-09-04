No Point Labels pipes up, and the NYTimes (BoBo Brooks, of course) is *there* for it…

Wendell Willkie 2024 https://t.co/2ZK5TXW0ZN — chatham harrison is tending his garden (@chathamharrison) September 2, 2022

Incredible stuff from David Brooks: If America had to choose between a proto-authoritarian and someone indistinguishable from a centrist European politician, we would have to break the glass and support an obvious grift to separate rich people from their money pic.twitter.com/UkTQSa8awb — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) September 2, 2022

The key issue facing the country is whether you have someone who respects the norms of our constitutional system and the rule of law, subject to checks & balances, or someone who wants to upend them and create a Hungary. No Labels either does not understand this or doesn’t care. https://t.co/1TvhpwmrCB — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) September 2, 2022

Thing is… ‘No Labels’ is such an obvious, machine-tooled Corporo-Grift that donors who already have a wide range of widely advertised (mostly Republican) ‘for the right price, I can proclaim whatever values you want publicized’ candidates are unlikely to be tempted by so anodyne a proposal.

But that reminded me: What’s the Forward Party up to, right now?

reading this you get the distinct sense that andrew yang fundamentally doesn't understand what a political party is https://t.co/Nud5ngDLQD — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) September 1, 2022

Annie Lowrey is a smart reporter, and it’s worth reading her (not very long!) interview:

… Lowrey: In 2016, Gary Johnson and Jill Stein got 5 percent of the vote in Michigan, which Trump won by less than one percentage point. How do you think about the possibility of Forward tipping a close presidential election one way or another? Yang: Our focus is on the 506,000 locally elected officials around the country where, again, the vast majority of Americans do not have a meaningful voice. Why do people jump to the presidential? I get it because, hey, I ran for president. But this is not where Forward’s attention is, nor is it where my attention is. Our genuine mission is to create meaningful choices for people in communities around the country… Lowrey: But yes, Ralph Nader! What if Forward helped reelect Trump? Yang: Our intention is to make extremism less likely and dominant in races and communities around the country. We’ll be acting in that direction. Lowrey: You tweeted that the raid on Mar-a-Lago would raise the hackles of millions of Americans who would see it as unjust persecution. Could you unpack that for me? It seems the raid was justified by violations of the Espionage Act. Yang: I said it would inflame and activate a group of Americans who would see it in a certain light. It doesn’t necessarily mean the raid was the wrong course of action…

Yang, presumably from personal experience, thinks that all he needs at the moment is an elevator pitch. And in a less fraught political era, maybe it could make him another few million bucks! But at this time, in this country…

The difference between the GOP and the Forward party is pretty simple. You could get rich selling commemorative coins to the GOP, but you’d have to sell bitcoins to Forward party members. — Jort-Michel Connard ?? (@torriangray) August 17, 2022

the frustrating thing is that the problem he has identified is real, and he could do things that would get us closer to addressing it rather than the “rip to literally everyone else in modern politicical history who has tried this but I’m different” approach — William B. Fuckley (@opinonhaver) August 21, 2022

Jill Stein in sheep's clothing. https://t.co/ERZ2YWJZHo — David Simon (@AoDespair) August 18, 2022

‘Vaporware with feet’:

Here is @Acosta showing us, by doing ACTUAL Reporter shit, that @AndrewYang is vaporware with feet. https://t.co/peC3bdTeyQ — soonergrunt ???? A Capybara Appreciation Account (@soonergrunt) August 15, 2022

Yang and the forward party people are gonna be Pushed Away From Liberals And The Left because those are the people who are gonna take their ideas seriously, actually engage with them, and then be like "hey this is pretty stupid" — William B. Fuckley (@opinonhaver) August 17, 2022